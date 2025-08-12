DraftKings launched Pick6 in 2023, which is a platform to supplement its current DFS offering. Pick6 follows the same format as some other top DFS apps, where users can make predictions on how players will do in certain statistical categories. Here we'll take a look at Pick6, how it works and how those interested can sign up for the Pick6 promo code. Get started here:

DraftKings Pick6 Promo Code For August 2025

Pick6 is giving new users $50 in bonus credits after they play $5 or more. There is no promo code needed to sign up for this offer; simply click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page.

DraftKings Pick6 promo code details

DraftKings Pick6 Promo Code None required DraftKings Pick6 Bonus Offer Play $5, Get $50 in bonus credits DraftKings Pick6 Legal States AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, GA, IL, IN, KS, KY, ME, MA, MN, MO, NE, NH, NM, NC, ND, OK, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WV, WI DraftKings Pick6 Sign-Up Link Click here DraftKings Pick6 Deposit Methods Online Banking, Apple Pay, Bank Wire Transfer, Venmo, Credit/Debit Card, PayPal, DraftKings Gift Card DraftKings Pick6 Terms and Conditions Must be of legal age in a state where Pick6 is available. 18+ in all states outside of AL, NE (19+) and AZ, MA (21+) Promo Code Last Verified August 2025 App Store/Android Ratings 4.7/4.7 (out of 5 stars)

DraftKings Pick6 promo code compared to other DFS apps

Pick6 isn't the only DFS platform offering a promotion for new users. Here's how the app's latest offer compares to others in the market.

DFS App Bonus Offer Promo Code DraftKings Pick6 Play $5, Get $50 in Pick6 Credits None required Underdog Up to $1,000 in bonus credits CBSSPORTS2 Sleeper 100% deposit match up to $100 CBSSPORTS ParlayPlay 100% First Deposit Match up to $100 in Promo Funds or Join Now and receive a $5 Free Entry CBSSPORTS Boom Fantasy $100 First Entry Refund in Bonus Funds if You Lose CBSSPORTS DraftKings New Customers Play Free for Your Share of Millions in Prizes with a $5+ Deposit None required Betr First entry on us: Win or lose, up to $250 cbssports

DraftKings is offering new users an entry slip into a contest where the entry fee is $3 or less on its traditional DFS platform. Pick6 is giving new users $50 in credits. Underdog is offering new users up to $1,000 in bonus credits through their deposit match, but that requires the user to deposit up to $2,000 to claim the full amount. Similar promotions exist at lower amounts for Boom Fantasy, Betr and Sleeper. Click here to sign up:

Steps for how to sign up for DraftKings Pick6 promo code

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here Sign up for Pick6 through the promotion offer on the app or website by entering your name, email, and payment information. Make sure you are of legal age in a state where Pick6 operates. Make a deposit of at least $5 and submit an entry of at least $5. Pick6 will issue five $10 entry slips as bonus credits.

How to play on DraftKings Pick6 DFS app

Users make predictions on how players will perform in certain statistical categories to build their entry. Each entry must have at least two picks and feature players from two different teams. There are a maximum of six picks for each entry. You can only select a player once in your entry. For example, if you were to predict Jalen Brunson to go Over his points line, you cannot pick Brunson for any other statistical category in the same entry. Users also cannot make picks across sports for their entries. As you build your entry, the payout multiplier shows you your potential winnings. Each additional pick adds to the multiplier.

The sports currently available on Pick6 are NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, PGA Tour golf, Soccer, UFC, WNBA, NASCAR and Valorant (Esports). College football and college basketball are available in every state except Arkansas, Indiana, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Tennessee and Vermont.

DraftKings Pick6 promos and bonuses for existing users

Pick6 offers a referral bonus for existing users. Users can refer friends for a 100% deposit match, up to $50 in credits for both them and their friend. The platform also offers profit boosts and promotions for specific events, including bonus entries from time to time. Existing users get Crown rewards as they play, which they can eventually redeem for DK Dollars. Pick6 also has dynasty tier rewards which users can access based on how often they play.

DraftKings Pick6 app review: User experience

The Pick6 app is fairly straightforward to use. You can easily select your sport and make picks, and there's no bugginess. The interface is easy to navigate. Users can see their upcoming, live and recent entries in the "My Contests" tab next to the home screen. Click here to start:

DraftKings Pick6 Pick Em Contest Payouts

Each entry has a payout multiplier, which will change based on how many picks are made. Occasionally, Pick6 will provide a "Gimme Pick," like Brunson to score more than 0.5 points in a game. Those picks typically will not carry the same multiplier boost as standard picks. While the multipliers can change over the course of the day, your multiplier is locked in when you submit your entry. Not all entries have the same multiplier. Each pick has a multiplier associated with it. Picks with more likely outcomes have lower multipliers and picks with less likely outcomes have higher multipliers, so entries can have different multipliers even if the number of picks being made are the same.

If you submit an entry in a larger contest, Pick6 will use Standings Points to account for different multipliers to lineups. Standings Points are calculated by multiplying the entry fee with the multipliers for your correct picks.

Pick6 does not have different entry styles such as traditional or flex, like some other platforms. However, users can still get a potential payout if some picks in their entry are incorrect. When you create your entry, the app will show you the multiplier payouts depending on how many picks you get correct. If you make a certain amount of picks in your entry, there's a possibility you can get paid out even if you miss one or two picks.

DraftKings Pick6 customer support

A unique aspect about DraftKings is the live chat function, which is also available on the Pick6 platform. This enables users to quickly reach the support team, which DraftKings says is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. There's no phone number or email associated with customer support, though users are likely to get additional contact points if their issue cannot be resolved through the live chat offering.

DraftKings Pick6 banking methods

Here's a look at the deposit and withdrawal methods for DraftKings Pick6, along with any fees and processing times associated with each method. If you have a sportsbook or DFS account with DraftKings, those funds will be eligible to be used on the Pick6 platform.

Deposit Methods

Method Fee Processing Time Online Banking None Up to 3 days ApplePay None Instantly Bank Wire Transfer None (minimum $100 deposit) Instantly Credit/Debit Card None Instantly PayPal None Instantly Venmo None Instantly Gift Card None Instantly

Withdrawal Methods

Method Fee Processing Time Online Banking None Up to 5 days ApplePay None Instantly Bank Wire Transfer None (bank could charge fees) Next banking day Debit Card None Instantly Check None Less than $100 (7-14 business days) $100+ but less than $2,000 (5-7 business days) $2,000+ (3-5 business days) PayPal None 2 days Venmo None 2 days Cash at Cage None Within the hour Trustly None Up to 5 days

DraftKings Pick6 responsible gaming tools

Here's a look at the tools DraftKings offers to promote responsible gaming.

Check-Ins and Alerts: DraftKings allows users to track their stats and set reminders to check in to view their gaming habits.

DraftKings allows users to track their stats and set reminders to check in to view their gaming habits. Limits: Users can set deposit limits, time limits, wagering limits, contest limits and manage their deposit methods through these tools.

Users can set deposit limits, time limits, wagering limits, contest limits and manage their deposit methods through these tools. Breaks: Users can set cooling off periods and practice self-exclusion on the DraftKings platform.

Users can set cooling off periods and practice self-exclusion on the DraftKings platform. Additional resources: DraftKings provides additional points of contact while also providing tips for users such as setting limits and keeping their account secure.

DraftKings Pick6 review: Final grades and ratings

Promo code and welcome bonus 8/10

Promos and bonuses for existing users 6/10

User experience 10/10

DFS scoring settings 8/10

Customer support 10/10

Banking methods 10/10

Big takeaways after reviewing the DraftKings Pick6 app

The application is easy to use and straightforward, which is the case with most platforms under the DraftKings brand. There aren't many bonuses and promotions for existing users, which is one place where the Pick6 platform and DraftKings' traditional DFS platform could improve.

Honest feedback after reviewing the DraftKings Pick6 DFS app

In addition to offering more rewards for existing users, something Pick6 could change would be allowing player picks from the same team to be used as a valid entry and using the same player for different statistical categories. While there's likely a risk assessment algorithm which says such entries present more liability for the platform, this could be something which makes Pick6 stand out from other outfits with similar models.

DraftKings Pick6 FAQ

How does DraftKings Pick6 work?

Users build entries by making predictions on certain statistical categories for players. Each entry must have at least two picks in it. There's a payout multiplier which gets larger as more picks are added to an entry. Currently, entries must feature at least two players and they must be from different teams. Once a player is used in an entry for one statistic, they cannot be included in the entry again for a different statistic.

In what states is DraftKings Pick6 legal?

Pick6 is legal in the following states: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, GA, IL, IN, KS, KY, ME, MA, MN, MO, NE, NH, NM, NC, ND, OK, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WV, WI.

What is the difference between DraftKings Pick6 and PrizePicks?

Pick6 and PrizePicks are different DFS platforms, though the model is similar as users make picks involving players going higher or lower in select statistical categories. The payout multipliers vary for both platforms, and the sports being offered also vary. PrizePicks is not affiliated with a sportsbook, while Pick6 is under the DraftKings brand.