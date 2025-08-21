BetMGM is set to expand in Missouri as the state prepares to launch online sports betting on Dec. 1, 2025. BetMGM has a sports betting partnership with Century Casinos in place and will operate in Missouri with a tethered license once sports betting in Missouri goes live. Let's take a look at BetMGM Sportsbook and explore when BetMGM will be legal in Missouri.

Is BetMGM live in Missouri? Not yet, but it is expected to be by the end of 2025 Expected launch date Dec. 1, 2025 Possible BetMGM Missouri promo BetMGM offers bonuses to new users in eligible states. Stay tuned for more details on the specific offer for Missouri residents. BetMGM Sportsbook available states Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wyoming and Washington, D.C.

Is BetMGM legal in Missouri?

BetMGM is not legal in Missouri until the state launches online sports betting, which is currently set for Dec. 1, 2025. Users will be able to bet on sports in Missouri with BetMGM on and after that date.

When will BetMGM be in Missouri?

BetMGM is set to launch in Missouri later this year on Dec. 1, 2025, when sports betting in the state is expected to become legal.

BetMGM Missouri bonus: Pre-launch registration info

There's been no word yet on what BetMGM's Missouri pre-launch bonus code will be, but most sportsbooks offer something ahead of a new state's launch. When BetMGM launched in North Carolina, it gave new users a 20% deposit match, with a chance to receive up to $1,500 in bonus bets (the full $1,500 in bonus bets would be earned by a $7,500 deposit).

How does the BetMGM Missouri bonus code work?

There isn't a BetMGM bonus code yet in Missouri, but when sports betting goes live later in 2025, the brand is likely to offer new sign-ups a bonus offer. The exact details of the BetMGM Missouri bonus code will be revealed at some point between now and the official launch date.

How to sign up for BetMGM Missouri

While you won't be able to sign up for BetMGM yet in Missouri since sports betting isn't legal in the state until later in 2025, once it is live, you will be able to register for BetMGM by creating an account and making an initial deposit, keeping in mind the requirements of the welcome bonus, which will be announced in the coming months.

Missouri sports teams to bet on

Here's a look at the notable sports teams in Missouri that users in legal betting states can wager on. All odds are from BetMGM.

Kansas City Chiefs (NFL)

The Kansas City Chiefs came up short in their quest in 2024 to beat the first NFL team ever to win three consecutive Super Bowls. For 2025, they have +800 odds to win the championship, the fourth-lowest odds of any team. Patrick Mahomes also has the fourth-shortest MVP odds at +650.

St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals (MLB)

There are two MLB teams that play in Missouri, the St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals. With both teams fringe playoff contenders at best for the 2024 MLB season, the Cardinals have +12500 World Series odds while the Royals are +20000. Both teams have reached the pinnacle of the sport with the Cardinals last winning the World Series in 2011 and the Royals winning in 2015.

St. Louis Blues (NHL)

The St. Louis Blues lost a heartbreaking Game 7 to the Winnipeg Jets in the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. If you think they'll bounce back in a big way in the 2025-26 season, the Blues are at +4000 to win it all. St. Louis won the Stanley Cup Final in 2019, defeating the Boston Bruins in Game 7 at TD Garden.

Betting on college teams in Missouri

The Missouri Tigers had strong 2024-25 seasons in football and men's basketball. The Tigers are +12500 to win the college football national title in 2026, whereas the men's basketball team is a slightly bigger longshot at +15000 to win a championship.

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is extremely important for all bettors to practice, whether it's making sure to bet within one's means or not chasing any losses. BetMGM offers tools to help, including deposit limits and the ability to take a timeout from BetMGM. There are also national resources available to reach out to, like 1-800-GAMBLER.

BetMGM Missouri bonus code FAQ

When will BetMGM be legal in Missouri?

Missouri is expected to launch online sports betting on Dec. 1, 2025. BetMGM will be legal in the state when this is made official.

Can you use BetMGM in Missouri?

BetMGM is expected to be one of many sports betting options available in Missouri when online sports betting launches. For now, you cannot bet on it in the state.

What is the BetMGM promo in Missouri?

There isn't a BetMGM Missouri promo yet. Details of the BetMGM Missouri bonus code will be announced in the coming months.

How can I register for BetMGM in Missouri?

You can sign up for an account by downloading the BetMGM mobile app and entering your information. However, this can only be done once sports betting is legal in Missouri, which is expected to be Dec. 1, 2025.