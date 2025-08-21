With sports betting in Missouri officially set to launch by the end of 2025, FanDuel Sportsbook is one of many top sportsbooks that will operate in the state and be available to residents by the expected start date of Dec. 1, 2025. Here's a closer look at the FanDuel Missouri promo code and what Missouri residents should expect from FanDuel.

Is FanDuel live in Missouri? No, but it will be by Dec. 1, 2025 Expected launch date Dec. 1, 2025 Possible FanDuel Missouri promo FanDuel often offers bonuses for new users, including bonus bets. Details for Missouri will be announced as the launch nears closer. FanDuel Sportsbook available states Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wyoming and Washington, D.C.

Is FanDuel legal in Missouri?

No, FanDuel isn't currently available in Missouri just yet as sports betting has yet to officially launch. FanDuel is expected to operate in Missouri when the state officially launches legal online sports betting on Dec. 1, 2025, so you can expect FanDuel Missouri to be available by the end of this year.

When will FanDuel be in Missouri?

FanDuel will likely be available to those in Missouri on Dec. 1, 2025, which when the state is expected to officially launch legalized online sports betting.

FanDuel Missouri promo: Pre-launch registration info

While we don't yet know what the FanDuel Missouri promo code will be, we do know that the sportsbook has offered sign-up offers to new users in new sports betting states in the past. For example, in North Carolina, bettors who signed up before launch day got up to $300 in bonus bets, with $100 just for signing up and another $200 issued after placing a first bet of $5 or more. We'll keep you updated if FanDuel announces any Missouri-centric sign-up offers.

How does the FanDuel Missouri promo code work?

Right now, there is no official FanDuel Missouri promo code. In states where FanDuel operates, new users to the brand are typically offered some sort of bonus. For example, after signing up for FanDuel and placing an initial deposit, new members may receive bonus bets when placing a minimum bet. Sometimes the bonus bets are contingent on the initial bet winning.

How to sign up for FanDuel Missouri

Once Missouri officially launches sports betting on Dec. 1, you can register for a FanDuel account by signing up with all the required information, such as name and phone number, and making a first deposit. Any welcome promotion will then be applied based on what FanDuel is offering in Missouri.

Missouri sports teams to bet on

Missouri has no shortage of professional and college teams for fans to cheer for, and soon, Missouri residents will be able to wager on these teams at FanDuel.

Kansas City Chiefs (NFL)

The Chiefs have been the cream of the crop in the NFL for the last few years, winning three Super Bowls and making two others since 2019. The Chiefs are again seen as a prime Super Bowl contender for the upcoming campaign, thanks in large part to the presence of superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

St. Louis Cardinals (MLB)

The Cardinals were once a regular playoff team, but they've struggled more in recent years and are likely going to miss the postseason for the third year in a row. St. Louis has some intriguing pieces like Brendan Donovan, but they appear to be a few years away from contending and are a longshot to win the World Series in 2025.

Kansas City Royals (MLB)

Bobby Witt Jr. emerged as a true superstar in 2024 and helped lead the Royals to their first postseason berth since 2015, but that hasn't carried over to 2025 as Kansas City is a longshot to make the postseason after a rough first half of the season.

St. Louis Blues (MLB)

The Blues snuck into the postseason last year and gave the Presidents' Cup-winning Winnipeg Jets a heart attack by forcing Game 7 and nearly taking that winner-take-all bout, but they lost that game and now enter 2025-26 as longshots to win the Stanley Cup Final.

St. Louis SC and Sporting Kansas City

Missouri also is home to two MLS teams in St. Louis SC and Sporting Kansas City, though the latter actually plays its matches in neighboring Kansas City, Kansas, despite team headquarters being in Kansas City, MO. Both have had rough 2025 campaigns and are among the worst teams in the MLS this season and will be looking to the future.

St. Louis SC has partnered with FanDuel Sportsbook, ensuring the sportsbook has a secure spot on the developing list of brands set to go live when sports betting launches in the state.

Betting on college teams in Missouri

Sports betting in Missouri won't just include pro teams, but college athletics, too. This includes placing wagers on the University of Missouri (also known as Mizzou). While bettors can place wagers on Mizzou football and hoops, it's not yet been determined whether college prop bets will be allowed in Missouri, as that determination is still being finalized by the Missouri Gaming Commission.

Missouri Tigers football

Missouri has done well the last two years under head coach Eli Drinkwitz, who has led the Tigers to a 21-5 record and back-to-back top-25 finishes over the last two years. Missouri will likely have a tougher go this year in a loaded SEC, as the Tigers are longshots to make the College Football Playoff.

Missouri Tigers basketball

Missouri has made the NCAA Tournament in alternating years dating back to 2020-21, and the Tigers made it this past season before falling to Drake in the tournament's first round. Missouri is +8000 to win it all in 2025-26, per FanDuel (as of Aug. 13).

Responsible gaming in Missouri

All bettors should practice responsible gaming, especially new bettors in Missouri when sports betting launches on Dec. 1. FanDuel has tools and resources available to help, like deposit and time limits, as well as links and phone numbers for national resources, including The National Council on Problem Gaming and calling or texting 1-800-GAMBLER. Additionally, the Missouri Gaming Commission (MGC) and the Missouri Department of Mental Health already have gambling resources and helplines in place, including 888-BETS-OFF (888-238-7633) and 888BETSOFF.com, as well as the National Council on Problem Gambling and Gamblers Anonymous. The MGC also offers a voluntary self-exclusion program for those who need assistance.

FanDuel Missouri promo code FAQ

When will FanDuel be legal in Missouri?

FanDuel is expected to launch in Missouri on Dec. 1, 2025, which is the start date for legalized sports betting in the state.

Can you use FanDuel in Missouri?

FanDuel is not currently available to those in Missouri, but it likely will be available starting Dec. 1, 2025.

What is the FanDuel promo in Missouri?

There has yet to be any official FanDuel promo announced specifically for Missouri bettors, but stay tuned for pre-launch offers and updates for when sports betting is officially live.

How can I register for FanDuel in Missouri?

Missouri bettors can't currently sign up with FanDuel, but when it's available, they can download the FanDuel app and create an account.