The Caesars Sportsbook Missouri promo code should soon be available to Missouri residents when Missouri sports betting launches on the expected start date of Dec. 1, 2025. Caesars Sportsbook Missouri is expected to be one of the sportsbooks available to the state's residents once sports betting officially goes live later this year.

Ahead of the launch of Missouri sports betting, we break down the Caesars Sportsbook Missouri promo code and what Caesars Missouri might offer later this year.

Is Caesars Sportsbook live in Missouri? No, but it likely will be by the end of 2025 Expected launch date Dec. 1, 2025 Possible Caesars Missouri promo Caesars Sportsbook frequently offers new-user bonuses in eligible states. Details for Missouri will be announced closer to launch Caesars Sportsbook available states Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, Washington D.C., and Wyoming.

Is Caesars legal in Missouri?

Caesars Sportsbook is expected to operate in Missouri once sports betting officially goes live later in 2025, but right now, Caesars is not available in the state. That likely will change, however, when sports betting begins in Missouri. Caesars is currently available in 27 states across the United States, and Missouri will likely be the 28th state.

When will Caesars be in Missouri?

Missouri voters legalized sports betting in November 2024 by an extremely narrow margin. In addition to voting to make sports betting legal in the state, voters also voted for legislation making it so sports betting is set to go live by Dec. 1 of this year. While there has been some discussion and push for it to begin before that day, the Missouri Gaming Commission has said that Dec. 1 is the expected start date. That means Dec. 1, 2025, is likely when Caesars Sportsbook will be available in Missouri.

Caesars Missouri promo: Pre-launch promo registration info

When sports betting is set to go live in a state, some sportsbooks will offer special promos to residents in that state who sign up ahead of the start date. For instance, before sports betting went live in Ohio, Caesars ran a pre-launch offer for $100 in bonus bets for those who signed up before launch day.

While we know Missouri sports betting will go live by Dec. 1, it's not yet clear which sportsbooks will operate in the state, including Caesars Sportsbook. This means we do not yet know whether Caesars will be offering a special Caesars Sportsbook Missouri promo code. That being said, we will keep you updated on whether that changes.

How does the Caesars Missouri promo code work?

In states where Caesars Sportsbook already operates in, new users usually receive a bonus after creating an account, making a deposit, and placing an initial bet. This bonus may be in the form of bonus bets, a no-sweat bet, or even profit boosts. The exact Caesars Missouri promo code will be confirmed as launch date gets closer.

How to sign up for Caesars Missouri

Once the state launches sports betting, you'll be able to sign up for Caesars Missouri by creating an account, verifying your information, and making your first deposit. Any available welcome bonus will be applied according to the terms in effect at that time.

Missouri sports teams to bet on

While you can't bet on sports in the state of Missouri, you can bet on Missouri sports teams at Caesars if you live in another state where the sportsbook is available. And Missouri residents will soon be able to bet on all these teams by Dec. 1, 2025.

Kansas City Chiefs (NFL)

The Show-Me State is loaded with sports teams, with the cream of the crop being the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs, who have won three Super Bowls and appeared in two others since 2019 thanks to the trio of Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. The Chiefs are expected to be a prime Super Bowl contender once again in 2025 as they have the fourth-shortest Super Bowl title odds at Caesars as of August 14.

Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals (MLB)

Missouri also has two MLB teams in the Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals. The Royals have had a down year after making the ALDS in 2024, and they're on the periphery of the playoff hunt this campaign. As for the Cardinals, they're better than expected this year but are longshots to win it all this year.

St. Louis Blues (NHL)

The St. Louis Blues made the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2024-25 after missing the postseason the previous two seasons. The Blues snuck in as the eighth seed in the Western Conference, but they put up a good fight in the first round, forcing seven games against the Winnipeg Jets before falling in Game 7. Despite that playoff appearance, the Blues are longshots to hoist the Cup next year.

Sporting Kansas City and St. Louis City SC (MLS)

Missouri also has two MLS teams in Sporting Kansas City and St. Louis City SC. Unfortunately for Missouri residents, their two sides have left a lot to be desired this year, as both are massive longshots to win it all this year -- they're among the worst clubs in MLS at the moment.

Betting on college teams in Missouri

Betting on college sports is big across the country, and the state of Missouri has a popular school in the University of Missouri, or Mizzou, which plays in the SEC. Betting on college sports, including on in-state teams like Mizzou athletics, will be available to Missouri residents later this year, although regulations on specific bet types, such as player props, are still being finalized.

Missouri Tigers football

The Tigers have taken some massive steps forward in recent years under head coach Eli Drinkwitz. Things looked bleak for Mizzou after going 17-19 across Drinkwitz's first three years (2020-22), but the Tigers have quietly been among the sport's top teams the last two years with a 21-5 record and top-25 finishes in the final AP poll. They're seen as a fringe College Football Playoff contender this season.

Missouri Tigers men's basketball

Missouri's college basketball team is coming off a solid 2024-25 campaign that saw the Tigers make the NCAA Tournament for the second time in Dennis Gates' three seasons as head coach. The Tigers are seen as a notable team in the SEC entering the 2025-26 season and as a potential NCAA Tournament team.

Responsible gaming in Missouri

Sports betting is not yet legal in Missouri, but other forms of gambling are. As such, the Missouri Gaming Commission (MGC) and the Missouri Department of Mental Health already have some responsible gaming resources and helplines available, including the Missouri Problem Gambling Helpline at 888-BETS-OFF (888-238-7633) and 888BETSOFF.com, as well as the National Council on Problem Gambling and Gamblers Anonymous. The MGC also offers a voluntary self-exclusion program.

Caesars Missouri promo code FAQ

Can you use Caesars in Missouri?

Caesars Sportsbook is not currently available in Missouri as sports betting is not yet live in the state.

When will Caesars be legal in Missouri?

Sports betting is expected to go live in Missouri on Dec. 1, 2025, which is likely when Caesars Sportsbook will be available in the state.

What is the Caesars promo in Missouri?

There is currently no Missouri-specific Caesars promotion. Details on any potential welcome offer will be announced ahead of the sportsbook's launch in the state.

How can I register for Caesars in Missouri?

Caesars Sportsbook is not available in Missouri at this moment, though it likely will be on Dec. 1, 2025. That means Missouri residents are not yet able to sign up and create a Caesars Sportsbook account.