By Dec. 1 of this year, sports betting in Missouri will launch. That will trigger the debut of DraftKings in Missouri, as it's one of the brands that will be available to bettors in the Show-Me State when sports betting officially goes live.

Here's what Missouri residents need to know about DraftKings Sportsbook, including expected availability and the types of welcome offers that may be available once the platform launches in the state.

Is DraftKings live in Missouri? No, but it will be by the end of 2025 Expected launch date Dec. 1, 2025 Possible DraftKings Missouri promo DraftKings frequently offers new-user bonuses in eligible states. Details for Missouri will be announced closer to launch DraftKings Sportsbook available states Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Kentucky, Maine, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Washington D.C., West Virginia, Wyoming

Is DraftKings legal in Missouri?

DraftKings is one of a handful of sportsbooks that will be available to Missouri residents when sports betting officially launches, but right now, DraftKings is not legal in Missouri. That will change later this year when sports betting goes live in Missouri as DraftKings is one of two sportsbooks to receive an untethered license in the state.

When will DraftKings be in Missouri?

Missouri residents voted to legalize sports betting by a narrow margin in last November's election, and it is set to go live by Dec. 1, 2025 due to approved legislation. While Missouri sports betting could launch before that date, Dec. 1 will more than likely be the first day sports betting is live in Missouri, which means that would be the first day that DraftKings will likely be available to Missouri residents.

DraftKings Missouri promo: Pre-launch registration info

Many sportsbooks have offered special pre-launch deals leading up to a state officially launching sports betting. For example, before sports betting began in North Carolina, some sportsbooks provided various sign-up incentives to users who pre-registered before launch day.

While the pre-launch deal for DraftKings in Missouri is still unknown, we'll keep you updated when we learn more.

How does the DraftKings Missouri promo code work?

In other states where DraftKings Sportsbook operates, new users typically receive a bonus after creating an account, funding it, and placing an initial wager. The exact promotion for Missouri will be confirmed when sports betting becomes legal in the state.

How to sign up for DraftKings Missouri

Once Missouri launches sports betting, you'll be able to register for DraftKings Sportsbook by creating an account, verifying your details, and making your first deposit. Any available welcome offer will be applied based on the terms announced at that time.

Missouri sports teams to bet on

Sports betting is not yet live in Missouri, but you can still bet on Missouri teams if you're located in a state where online sports betting is legal. Starting Dec. 1, fans located in Missouri will also be able to place wagers on these teams once the state's market launches.

Kansas City Chiefs (NFL)

The Kansas City Chiefs have been the NFL's premier team over the last handful of years after winning three Super Bowls and appearing in two others since the 2019 season. Head coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce have spearheaded the NFL's latest dynasty, and the Chiefs have the fourth-shortest odds at DraftKings to win next season's Super Bowl at +850 as of August 10.

Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals (MLB)

As for MLB, 2025 has been a down year for the Kansas City Royals, who made the postseason in 2024 as a Wild Card team and appeared in the ALDS. They're unlikely to make the postseason or win the World Series this year after entering 2025 with high expectations.

Sticking with MLB, the St. Louis Cardinals have been better than expected in 2025, but in a loaded National League, it's unclear whether they'll be able to make a late surge and sneak into the playoffs as a Wild Card squad.

St. Louis Blues (NHL)

As for hockey, the St. Louis Blues made it back to the postseason in 2024-25 after missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs each of the previous two years. They ultimately fell to the Winnipeg Jets in the first round. St. Louis was the eighth and final team in the Western Conference to get into the playoffs, and the Blues are seen as a fringe playoff contender for next season, checking in at +5000 to win the Stanley Cup, which is the 17th-shortest odds in the NHL and ninth in the Western Conference.

Missouri MLS teams

Missouri also has two MLS squads in Sporting Kansas City and St. Louis City SC, though Sporting Kansas City plays its games in Kansas City, Kansas. Both are among the worst teams in MLS this season, with Kansas City +20000 and St. Louis +80000 to win the MLS title in 2025. Those odds check in 24th and 28th, respectively.

Betting on college teams in Missouri

Once the sports betting market launches in Missouri, college sports betting will be permitted, including on in-state teams like the University of Missouri (Mizzou). However, specific regulations on allowed bet types, such as player prop wagers, are still being finalized by the Missouri Gaming Commission.

Missouri Tigers football

Tigers football has made some big strides in recent years under head coach Eli Drinkwitz. After going just 17-19 across Drinkwitz's first three years between 2020 and 2022, Mizzou has gone 21-5 the last two years, finishing eighth in 2023 and 22nd in 2024 in the AP postseason poll. They're seen as a fringe College Football Playoff team entering 2025.

Missouri Tigers men's basketball

As for Mizzou hoops, the Tigers have made the NCAA Tournament in three of the last five years, and twice in head coach Dennis Gates' three seasons at the helm, including this past season. They're expected to be a Tournament team in 2025-26 but are more of a longshot to win the title.

Responsible gaming in Missouri

The Missouri Gaming Commission (MGC) and the Missouri Department of Mental Health offer a few different resources and helplines for those who need help with responsible gaming.

The Missouri Problem Gambling Helpline is 888-BETS-OFF (888-238-7633), and there's also a website for that at 888BETSOFF.com. Additionally, there is the National Council on Problem Gambling and Gamblers Anonymous. The MGC also offers a voluntary self-exclusion program.

DraftKings Missouri promo code FAQ

Can you use DraftKings in Missouri?

DraftKings Sportsbook is not currently available in Missouri as sports betting is not yet live in the state.

When will DraftKings be legal in Missouri?

DraftKings will be legal and available in Missouri by Dec. 1, 2025, which is the deadline for legal sports betting going live in the state.

What is the DraftKings promo in Missouri?

There is currently no Missouri-specific DraftKings promotion. Information on any potential welcome offer will be announced ahead of the sportsbook's launch in the state.

How can I register for DraftKings in Missouri?

DraftKings is not currently available in Missouri. The sportsbook will operate in the state, but since sports betting is not yet live, Missouri residents can't currently register for a DraftKings Sportsbook account.