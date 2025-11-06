There are plenty of platforms for daily fantasy sports across the sports betting landscape and here, we'll go over the latest Playsqor promo code CBSSPORTS which gives users a 100% deposit match up to $100. Playsqor has put a twist on daily fantasy sports, having players go head-to-head in addition being able to select the over/under on statistical categories like some of the other best DFS apps. Sign up for Playsqor here:

Playsqor Promo Code for October 2025

New Playsqor users can get a 100% deposit match, up to $100, when they sign up for the DFS platform. Here's a look at how the Playsqor promo code works and how to create an account.

Playsqor promo code details

Playsqor Promo Code CBSSPORTS Playsqor Bonus Offer 100% deposit match, up to $100 Playsqor Legal States AK, AR, CA, FL, GA, IL, KS, KY, MN, NE, NM, NC, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, WI, WV Playsqor Sign-Up Link (LINK TBD) Playsqor Deposit Methods Visa, Mastercard, PayPal Terms and Conditions Users must be 18+ (19+ in NE) and in a state where Playsqor legally operates Promo Code Last Verified October 2025 App Store/Android Ratings 4.0/4.6

Playsqor promo code compared to other DFS apps

DFS App Bonus Offer Promo Code DraftKings DFS New Customers Play Free for Your Share of Millions in Prizes with a $5+ Deposit Just click here ParlayPlay 100% First Deposit Match up to $100 in Promo Funds CBSSPORTS Boom Fantasy $100 First Entry Refund in Bonus Funds if You Lose CBSSPORTS Pick 6 Play $5, Get $50 in Pick6 Credits Just click here Betr $10 in Betr Bucks upon registration + 50% up to $200 deposit match in Betr Bucks cbssports Sleeper 100% Deposit Match up to $100 CBSSPORTS Underdog Fantasy Play $5 Get $100 in Bonus Credits or Entries CBSSPORTS2 Chalkboard $20 in free entries on sign up CBSSPORTS Dabble Sign up and get $25 in site credit CBSDAB Playsqor 100% deposit match up to $100 CBSSPORTS FanDuel Picks Play $5, Get $60 in Site Credit Just click here

How to sign up for the Playsqor promo code

Here's how to set up a Playsqor account.

Download the Playsqor app from the App Store or Google Play Store, or just click here. Create your account by entering all required information. Be sure to use the promo code CBSSPORTS. Make your first deposit

Sign up for Playsqor here:

Playsqor promos and bonuses for existing users

Playsqor offers boosted picks for existing users, with boosts between 10% and 50% being offered depending on the user's entry. Some new and existing Playsqor users can use the application in Demo Mode, where users will get Tokens instead of cash payouts. The Tokens have no monetary value and will not be converted to cash should users switch over to cash payouts after testing out the application.

How to play on Playsqor DFS app

Playsqor does have some unique gameplay options in comparison to other DFS applications, which usually has users build entries picking players to go Over or Under in particular statistical categories for fixed payouts. Playsqor has adopted a style similar to Fantasy football. Users can choose from either a Fantasy Card or a Field Card when building their picks.

Fantasy Card

In Fantasy Card, users can choose between two different types of entries. They can either pick a player in a head-to-head matchup with another player, with the player who scores more fantasy points winning that matchup. They can alternatively choose Over/Under, where a player has to score more or less fantasy points for that entry to be scored as a win. Users must make at least four selections in Fantasy Card entries. For example, let's say a user wants to make a selection involving Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley. They can select whether they want to take Barkley to score more or less than a set number of fantasy points, or they can pick Barkley to go head-to-head with another player, such as Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson.

Field Card

Field Card also scores fantasy points but in a different way. Users make Field Quad entries where they choose one player or a group of three players. If you pick the single player and their fantasy output exceeds the other three players, you win. If you pick the group of three, aka the Field, and any one of them is the highest scorer, you win.

For example, you can build a quad entry with Barkley, Robinson, Bills running back James Cook and Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet. You can identify one player as the highest fantasy scorer, or choose the other three. Users must build four Field Quad entries in this format.

Claim your Playsqor bonus here:

Playsqor Contest Payouts

Like other DFS platforms, Playsqor does offer Fixed and Progressive payouts. Fixed payouts require a user to get every pick in the entry correct, while Progressive payouts give users some leeway when it comes to incorrect picks. You can make any number of picks for a Fixed payout, while Progressive payouts are only available for entries with four or more selections. The maximum number of selections allowed in a single entry is six.

Another positive for Playsqor is the payout structure. Playsqor pays out 35x the entry fee for a six-selection entry. In a lot of cases, this payout is higher than other platforms, like Pick6 and Underdog. Playsqor also has better Progressive payout multipliers in comparison to other DFS outfits.

Playsqor app review: User experience

While the Playsqor application is fairly basic in comparison to other prominent DFS platforms, it does provide all the required information for participants. The interface is a little bit different, where entries are referred to as "cards". Users can see which cards they have locked in on the second tab on the bottom row in the application. There is a settings icon where users can access platform rules, payout information and responsible gaming tools.

There's no Playsqor website, which is a downside for users who want a desktop experience. There also aren't a lot of ratings for the application in the App Store and Google Play store, which means less user feedback for application updates and upgrades.

Playsqor customer support

There's no live chat feature in the Playsqor application, and the only way to get in touch with Customer Support is through a contact form. There's no specific email listed either, which is not ideal if you don't get a response through the submission form.

Banking methods

Here's a look at how users can deposit and withdraw funds with Playsqor.

Deposit methods

Playsqor only has two methods available for users when it comes to banking: credit/debit cards (either Visa or Mastercard) or PayPal. This is substantially fewer than most other daily fantasy sports platforms, which can also support online banking, ApplePay and Venmo. There's a minimum deposit of $10.

Banking Method Fee Processing time Visa/Mastercard None Instantly PayPal None Instantly

Withdrawal methods

There's a maximum withdrawal at one time of $9,999.

Banking Method Fee Processing time Visa/Mastercard None 3-5 days PayPal None 3-5 days

Playsqor responsible gaming

Vetnos, Playsqor's parent company, has several responsible gaming tools available for users. The platform also has contact information for helplines for those needing assistance outside of the tools offered. Here's a breakdown of each one.

Self-exclusion measures

Playsqor users can disable their account if they need to take a break, and all upcoming entries they have will be canceled or refunded. They will not be able to log in or access their account, and they'll have to get in touch with customer support for withdrawals. Playsqor will suppress their email address from receiving personal promotions or generic company marketing information.

Deposit limits

Vetnos has daily, weekly and monthly deposit limits in place for users in accordance with state sports betting guidelines. Unless a user requests a change, these limits will always apply.

Playsqor review: Final grades and ratings

Here's how we rate Playsqor on a 1-10 scale in the following categories.

Promo code and welcome bonus: 8

Promos and bonuses for existing users: 3

User experience: 7

DFS Payouts: 7

Customer support: 2

Banking methods: 2

Three big takeaways

Playsqor offers a unique twist on daily fantasy sports, and actually has a bigger Fantasy element than most other platforms. If you're a fantasy sports junkie and already have leagues fired up in several sports, you can add to the fun with Playsqor rather than maneuvering through picking categories for the players on your squad on other platforms.

The welcome bonus offer is solid, with users getting up to $100 as part of a 100% deposit match. It's not as high as some platforms but it's competitive with most operators.

However, Playsqor really falls short on the promos for existing users, customer support and banking methods. It's particularly behind on the latter, with only two options available for users. The customer support tool is basically a submission form, which is common for DFS operators but is usually not the only form of outreach available.

Two honest pieces of feedback

Playsqor needs additional banking methods, especially with younger users leaning more towards payment platforms like Apple Pay and Venmo instead of traditional banking methods. A live chat feature, though time-consuming to build out, would be more helpful than a submission form since the user has to detail a problem in either circumstance without Playsqor providing an email address.

There's no website for Playsqor, which means users who prefer a desktop experience are less likely to move to the app. The user experience itself is fairly easy to follow, though it is a bit simplistic and doesn't have the design aesthetic of some other prominent DFS operators.

FAQ

How does Playsqor work?

Playsqor is a daily fantasy sports platform which allows users to predict how many fantasy points players will score. They can place wagers on those predictions in various forms to receive a payout based on the number of correct picks in an entry.

In what states is Playsqor legal?

Playsqor is legal in AK, AR, CA, FL, GA, IL, KS, KY, MN, NE, NM, NC, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, WI, and WV.

What is the difference between Playsqor and PrizePicks?

Playsqor is different from nearly every other major DFS operator because it calculates fantasy points rather than looking at a particular statistical category, which is what PrizePicks does. For example, PrizePicks will ask a user to pick whether Josh Jacobs will go Over or Under a set number of rushing yards as part of the entry. Playsqor will ask the user whether Jacobs will go Over and Under a set number of fantasy points as part of the entry.