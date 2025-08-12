The latest Boom Fantasy promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users the ability to get up to $100 back in site credit if their first entry loses. In this article, we'll break down the Boom Fantasy promo, how to claim it, review the Boom Fantasy app and much more. You can sign up for Boom Fantasy here.

Boom Fantasy promo code for August 2025

By using the Boom Fantasy promo code CBSSPORTS, new Boom Fantasy users can receive up to $100 back in site credit if their first entry loses. The way this works is if your first entry with Boom Fantasy loses, you receive your initial entry amount back in the form of site credits up to $100. The minimum deposit with Boom Fantasy is $10.

Boom Fantasy promo code details

Boom Fantasy bonus offer Up to $100 back in site credit if your first entry loses Boom Fantasy promo code CBSSPORTS Boom Fantasy available states Alaska, Arkansas, California, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin Boom Fantasy sign-up link Click here Boom Fantasy deposit methods Credit card, debit card, online banking, PayPal Boom Fantasy terms and conditions New players only, 18+, must be resident in state where Boom Fantasy legally operates Promo code last verified August 2025 App Store and Google Play Store ratings 4.6/5 (over 10,000 reviews) and 4.5/5 (over 1,300 reviews)

Boom Fantasy promo code compared to other DFS apps

DFS app Bonus offer Promo code Boom Fantasy Up to $100 back if first entry loses CBSSPORTS Underdog Up to $1,000 in promo credits CBSSPORTS2 Sleeper 100% Deposit Match up to $100 in Site Credits CBSSPORTS DraftKings DFS Play at least $5, play free for millions in prizes None required Pick6 Play $5, get $50 None required ParlayPlay First deposit matched up to $100 CBSSPORTS Betr First entry on us: Win or lose, up to $250 cbssports

How to sign up for the Boom Fantasy promo code

Here are the steps to follow in order to sign up and claim the Boom Fantasy promo.

Click CLAIM BONUS on this page and download the Boom Fantasy app via the Apple App Store or Google Play Store or click here. Create an account with Boom Fantasy and enter the promo code CBSSPORTS. Make an initial deposit of at least $10 to get started. Place your first entry, which can be any game type available on the app. If your first entry loses, you will receive your first deposit total back up to $100 in the form of site credits.

Site credit at Boom Fantasy is currency that can be used to play different games rather than coming from your own personal bankroll. Site credits hold no cash value, meaning you can't withdraw those site credits like you can with other winnings. Site credits expire after different time allotments (check terms and conditions on the app), and games won using these bonus site credits return just the winnings but not the amount you played in credit. Get started here:

How to play on Boom Fantasy app

Boom Fantasy features two main games for users to play: Pick & Spin and Classic Pick 'Em. Here's more information on how to play them, including which sports are available for each game mode.

Classic Pick 'Em

With Classic Pick 'Em, you select two to eight athletes and whether they will go higher or lower than a specific stat line. For instance, if you were picking NBA players, you may choose whether Stephen Curry will exceed 24.5 points and whether LeBron James will have more or less than 26.5. You must pick at least two players from different teams. The multiplier is dictated by each pick you make. Every pick has a different multiplier attached to it, and then those are each multiplied by each other for your final total entry multiplier. The more picks you make, the higher the multiplier. The maximum multiplier for Classic Pick 'Em at Boom Fantasy is 500x your entry. Sports available for Pick 'Em contests at Boom Fantasy include the NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, college football, college basketball, soccer, NHL, tennis and UFC.

Pick & Spin

Pick & Spin gameplay is simple: You enter a contest, make a two-pick entry, choose your entry fee and then spin the wheel, which determines the multiplier for your entry. The multiplier can range anywhere from 2x your entry fee to 500x. That 500x max multiplier has a frequency rate of roughly 40 in 1 million. If your picks win, you receive your stake times the multiplier from the wheel. NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, college football, college basketball, soccer, NHL, tennis and UFC are all available for Pick & Spin.

Boom Fantasy promos and bonuses for existing users

The latest Boom Fantasy promo for up to $100 back in site credit if your first entry loses isn't the only promotion that Boom Fantasy offers. Here are a few that are regularly available.

Profit boosts

Boom Fantasy will occasionally offer profit boosts to users, which increase your entry's multiplier for potentially more winnings. These have different terms and conditions, so be sure to create entries that follow them. You can see the terms and conditions for profit boosts under the description in the Promos tab.

Athlete Discount Promo

One Boom Fantasy promo the app runs is called the Athlete Discount Promo, which is a promotion where there is a featured question with an adjusted stat total for a specific player. Say for instance Nikola Jokic's rebounds line is typically 10.5. If he's the player used for this promo, his rebounds line may be 8.5 instead. The question is only available for a limited period of time, and the max entry allowed for the promotion varies.

Refer a Friend

If you refer a friend to Boom Fantasy, you receive $25 in site credits for each friend who signs up and deposits at least $10 as their first deposit on the app. Click here to get started:

Boom Fantasy app review: user experience

The Boom Fantasy app offers a very detailed experience with a wide range of options. Here's what you need to know.

User interface

The Boom Fantasy app has an easy-to-use interface that is easy to navigate. There are a wide range of games and sports readily available as soon as you open the app, and it's very easy to follow along with your entries and what else is available.

Home screen layout

The home screen can be a bit cluttered as there are so many different entries and options available, but they are all easy to understand and navigate. While it may seem a bit overwhelming when you first enter the app, it's not nearly as complex as it may initially seem. It's also easy to keep tabs of your entries with an option in the middle of the bottom of your screen always available.

App design, speed, functionality

The app runs well and is very easy to navigate. It loads seamlessly with very few hiccups, and it does a great job of presenting the different entry options available as well as what the current multipliers for any given player is.

App vs. Desktop site

Boom Fantasy has a desktop site, but you can't make any entries through it. It's mostly there to promote the app and share links and information to other resources, such as an FAQ section.

How to track your contests and entries

There is an "entries" tab available on the bottom of the app in the very middle. There, you can easily follow along with your open entries, and you can also take a look at your entry history.

Boom Fantasy customer support

Boom Fantasy does not have a customer service phone number for users to call, but it has two ways where customers can get in contact with the platform.

Customer support method How to reach out Email support@boomfantasy.com Other Support chat via the app

Boom Fantasy banking methods

Here's everything to know about banking methods with Boom Fantasy. It's worth noting the minimum deposit and withdrawal amounts are each $10, and you can't withdraw site credits.

Boom Fantasy deposit methods

Banking methods Fee Processing time Debit and credit card None Instant PayPal None Instant Online banking None Instant

Boom Fantasy withdrawal methods

Banking methods Fee Processing time Debit and credit card None Within 30 minutes PayPal None Within 24 hours Venmo None Within 24 hours Online banking None 1-2 business days

Boom Fantasy responsible gaming tools

It is crucial to practice responsible gaming when using DFS apps and platforms. Here are some of the responsible gaming tools and resources that Boom Fantasy offers.

Monthly Deposit Limits: Users can set limits for the amount of money they deposit into their Boom Fantasy account every month.

Users can set limits for the amount of money they deposit into their Boom Fantasy account every month. Entry Fee Limits: Users can set the amount they spend on entry fees.

Users can set the amount they spend on entry fees. Contest Entry Limits: Users can restrict the total amount of contests they enter.

Users can restrict the total amount of contests they enter. Timeouts: Users can take short breaks from their Boom Fantasy account for at least one day or a maximum of 30 days. Users can still withdraw funds and log into their accounts, but they can't submit lineups or deposit funds.

Users can take short breaks from their Boom Fantasy account for at least one day or a maximum of 30 days. Users can still withdraw funds and log into their accounts, but they can't submit lineups or deposit funds. Voluntary Self-Exclusion: Users can temporarily disable their access to their account as well as block marketing notifications for specific periods of time.

Boom Fantasy review: Final grades and ratings

Here are our final ratings for the Boom Fantasy app, as well as some thoughts on what the app does well and where it can improve.

Promo code and welcome bonus: 8/10

Promos and bonuses for existing users: 8/10

User experience: 9/10

DFS Payouts: 9/10

Customer support: 7/10

Banking methods: 7/10

Three big takeaways after reviewing the Boom Fantasy app

Boom Fantasy has a great app that's easy to follow, use and navigate, and it does a great job promoting both the entries and contests that are available, as well as the different multipliers for picks. There's plenty of diversity in terms of the different sports and games available, so there's something for every type of sports fan who's interested in daily fantasy sports. There are also a wide range of multipliers across the main contest formats, and while the Pick & Spin multiplier is a bit out of your hands in terms of what multiplier you'll get, it's a fun twist on the pick 'em format and it's easy to use given you make just two picks and then spin the wheel.

Two pieces of honest feedback after reviewing the Boom Fantasy app

Boom Fantasy offers many of the standard banking methods in terms of debit and credit cards as well as syncing your Boom Fantasy account to your bank account. But besides those two methods, PayPal is the only other available option for depositing funds. You can withdraw via Venmo, but additional deposit and withdrawal methods would be more appealing. Given how important responsible gaming is, it is a bit disappointing that the only methods for customer support are via text chat and email and that Boom Fantasy doesn't have a listed support phone number, especially as that's often the quickest and fastest way to get a customer service issue resolved.

Boom Fantasy FAQ

What is the Boom Fantasy promo code?

The Boom Fantasy promo code is CBSSPORTS, which gives new Boom Fantasy users up to $100 back in site credit if first their entry loses.

Is Boom Fantasy trustworthy?

Yes, Boom Fantasy is a trustworthy DFS app that is available in 21 states and Washington D.C.

In what states is Boom Fantasy legal?

Alaska, Arkansas, California, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin.

What is the Boom Fantasy referral bonus?

Users who refer a friend to Boom Fantasy receive $25 in site credits for each friend who deposits at least $10 as part of their first deposit.

How long does Boom Fantasy take to payout?

Boom Fantasy users will receive their payout for winnings within 24 hours.