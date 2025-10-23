The latest FanDuel Picks promo code offering new users $60 in bonus credits when they play $5, gives fans the chance to take advantage of a simplified peer-to-peer, pick 'em DFS app. The "more" or "less" model offers a streamlined fantasy experience. Keep reading to learn more about how to sign up and play FanDuel Picks, where FanDuel Picks is legal, and how FanDuel Picks compares to other DFS apps. Sign up for FanDuel Picks here:

FanDuel Picks promo code for October

New users can use the FanDuel Picks promo code where customers can claim $60 in bonus funds by signing up, depositing $5 or more, and entering a $5+ pick'em contest that is settled before November 3, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. ET. The bonus requires a 1x playthrough and can't be withdrawn but can be used to enter paid contests with cash prizes. Customers have seven days to use the bonus before it expires.

FanDuel Picks Bonus Offer Play $5, Get $60 in Bonus Credits FanDuel Picks Legal States Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin. FanDuel Picks Sign-Up Link Sign up for FanDuel Picks here FanDuel Picks Deposit Methods Credit/Debit Card, Venmo, PayPal, Bank Transfer, Apple Pay Terms & Conditions https://www.fanduel.com/picks/tutorial-rules-scoring-prize-details Promo Code Last Verified October 2025 Apple App Store Rating (as of 10/8/2025) 4.9 stars (4,900 ratings) Google Play Rating (as of 10/8/2025) 4.8 stars (1,010 ratings)

FanDuel Picks promo code compared to other DFS apps

Here is a breakdown of how FanDuel Picks and the latest FanDuel Picks promo code stack up in comparison to the best DFS apps on the market today.

DFS App Promo Code Bonus Offer Underdog CBSSPORTS2 Play $5, get $100 in bonus funds or entries Sleeper CBSSPORTS 100% deposit match up to $100 Pick6

Play $5, Get $50 in Pick6 Credits DraftKings DFS

Receive $3 contest ticket with $5 deposit FanDuel Picks

Play $5, Get $60 in site credit ParlayPlay CBSSPORTS 100% deposit match up to $100 + a $5 entry ticket Boom Fantasy CBSSPORTS First entry refund up to $100 Betr CBSSPORTS $10 in Betr Bucks upon registration and 50% up to $200 deposit match PlaySqor

First deposit bonus up to $100 Chalkboard CBSSPORTS $20 in Free Entries on Sign Up

Steps for how to sign up for FanDuel Picks Promo Code:

New FanDuel Picks customers can take advantage of the latest welcome off with the following steps:

Click here to get started Create an account and sign up while located in an active state Deposit $5 or more Enter a $5+ contest

Upon completion of the contest, $60 in bonus funds will be issued to your account within 72 hours of contest completion (contest must be completed before November 3, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. ET). Unused bonus funds expire seven days after issuance.

FanDuel Picks promos and bonuses for existing users

FanDuel Picks also regularly offers bonuses and promotions for existing users. The latest offers in place for existing users are the 'Safety Net Saturday' and 'Safety Net Sunday' promotions. Here's how these offers work:

Place paid entries on the Saturday or Sunday Picks slates. Get 100% of your net losses back in Picks Bonus, up to $50 Bonus Payouts will begin processing from 10 AM ET the day following the completion of all games.

Bonus payouts expire seven days after being issued, and there is a limit of one promotional bonus per person on both Saturday and Sunday.

FanDuel Picks also has the 'Refer a Friend' option available for existing users. This allows current users to earn bonuses when they refer new users to FanDuel Picks. There is a limit of five Referral Bonuses per Referrer, equal to $250 in bonus credits, per thirty days.

How to play on FanDuel Picks DFS app

FanDuel Picks contests are designed to adhere to Daily Fantasy Sports rules, making them a game of skill, rather than a game of chance. Users make 3-6 picks, choosing "more" or "less" on a specific player's projected stats.

Here's how it works:

Build your lineup: Select 3-6 athletes from upcoming games. The more athletes you pick, the bigger the potential payout.

Make your predictions: For each athlete, choose whether their performance will be "more" or "less" than the projected stat line.

Submit your entry: Choose an entry fee, lock in your lineup, and FanDuel will match you with players using the same number of picks.

Earn points for every correct prediction.

FanDuel Picks currently has six sports available to pick from – NFL, College Football, NBA, NHL, MLB and PGA Tour.

FanDuel Picks contest payouts

You can win on FanDuel Picks in two ways:

Perfect Lineup: Hit every prediction correctly, and you'll win at least the guaranteed payout multiplier shown when you built your lineup – no matter how many others also go perfect. Your potential payout is based on the level of likelihood in each "More" or "Less" pick you make. Most Correct Picks: If no one in your contest goes perfect, the prize pool splits among the entries with the most correct picks.

FanDuel Picks app review: User experience

FanDuel Picks is a relatively easy app to use – especially for users who have experience with the top-rated FanDuel SportsBook or FanDuel DFS apps.

User interface: Very simple, and easy to use and navigate.

Home screen layout: Similar feel to other FanDuel apps. Very straightforward and user-friendly.

App design, speed, functionality: The design is simple, and loads very quickly. This app feels like it is tailored for beginners rather than seasoned fantasy players or experienced gamblers.

App vs. desktop site: FanDuel Picks is not accessible via a desktop site.

How to track your contests and entries: Contest tracking is live and updates in real-time. Live contests are easy to find on the home screen upon opening the app.

FanDuel Picks Customer Support

FanDuel Picks has multiple options for customer support, though none were particularly efficient. The Live Chat feature is the most easily accessible, but requires some time and effort to reach a live agent.

Method Contact Info Live Chat Accessible through the app on the 'Live Chat' button on the home screen Social Media Direct/Private messages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter/X Email support@help.fanduelsportsnetwork.com

FanDuel Picks Banking Methods

Deposit Method Estimated Time Credit Card Instant Debit Card Instant Venmo Instant PayPal Instant Online Bank Transfer (ACH) Instant once connected to you bank account

Withdrawal Method Estimated Time Online Bank Transfer (ACH) 3-5 business days after approval Debit Card Within 24 hours after approval PayPal/Venmo 24-48 hours after approval FanDuel Prepaid Play+ Card 24-36 hours after approval Check by Mail 7-10 business days after approval

FanDuel Picks Responsible Gaming

FanDuel Picks lists multiple websites or phone numbers to support responsible gaming including:

1-800-GAMBLER

RG-help.com

1-888-789-7777 in Connecticut

GamblingHelpLineMA.org or (800)327-5050 in Massachusetts

MDgamblinghelp.org in Maryland

1-877-8HOPE-NY in New York

In addition to that, FanDuel Picks also allows users to set deposit limits, loss limits, maximum contest entry limits, daily time limits, and limits on the number of contests entered. Users can log into the 'Playwell Hub' in the Settings tab of the main menu to access all of these settings.

FanDuel Picks review: Final grades and ratings

FanDuel Picks is a user-friendly way to get in on the action in states where online sports betting has not been legalized. The app is on par with what users have come to expect from a FanDuel product, and the current FanDuel welcome bonus is generous.

The customer support for the FanDuel Picks app was below average at best. It took quite a while to reach an actual customer service agent using the Live Chat feature, which was frustrating as a user.

The bonus offers currently available for existing customers leave a lot to be desired. The 'Safety Net Saturday' and 'Safety Net Sunday' promotions aren't generous enough to encourage existing customers to spend more time playing on FanDuel Picks.

FanDuel Picks FAQ

How does FanDuel Picks work?

The FanDuel Picks app works like a hybrid between daily fantasy sports and traditional betting. It is structured to comply with fantasy sports laws so it's legal in many states where online sports betting isn't yet available.

In what states is FanDuel Picks legal?

Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin.

What is the difference between FanDuel Picks and PrizePicks?

FanDuel Picks and PrizePicks both use pick'em formats where you predict whether athletes will go "more" or "less" than projected their stats, but they differ in structure and payouts. PrizePicks offers fixed multipliers and modes like Power Play (hit all picks) and Flex Play (miss one and still win), while FanDuel Picks uses a peer-to-peer format where perfect lineups earn guaranteed multipliers, and the prize pool splits among the top performers if no one goes perfect.