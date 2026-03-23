On Thursday, Feb. 26, the Arkansas Racing Commission unanimously approved FanDuel and DraftKings for sports wagering vendor licenses for Arkansas sports betting. Arkansas sports betting has been legal since 2019, with Arkansas online sports betting launching in 2022.

National sportsbooks initially stayed away from Arkansas, largely due to apprehension about a revenue split that forces third-party operators to give more than half their revenue to its in-state partner. However, DraftKings and FanDuel have accepted that split, as DraftKings partners with Oaklawn Casino, while FanDuel partners with Southland Casino Hotel to take over their Arkansas sports betting apps. Click here to create your DraftKings Arkansas account:

Arkansas Sports Betting (March 2026 Updates)

New Arkansas sports betting apps launch date March 20, 2026 New Arkansas sportsbooks DraftKings, FanDuel Arkansas sports betting regulator Arkansas Racing Commission Last updated: March 22, 2026

History of Arkansas sports betting and latest news

May 2018: The Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA) is deemed unconstitutional by the Supreme Court, allowing states to legalize sports betting.

November 6, 2018: Arkansas voters pass Issue 4 (Amendment 100), which authorized casino gaming and legal sports betting at licensed casinos.

July 1, 2019: The first legal sports bet is placed in Arkansas, a $5 wager on the Dallas Cowboys at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort. Read more on this here.



April 2021: House Bill 1942 is passed, setting the framework for online sports betting.



December 30, 2021: The Arkansas Racing Commission approves the 51% revenue-sharing rule, meaning 51% of revenues from third-party operators, such as FanDuel and DraftKings, goes to the in-state partner, with the other 49% going to the third-party operator.

February 22, 2022: Arkansas Legislative Council accepts and finalizes the 51% revenue-sharing rule. Read more on this here.

March 5, 2022: Southland Casino launches Betly for Arkansas online sports betting.

May 10, 2022: Saracen Casino's BETSaracen app launches.

August 2022: Oaklawn Sports mobile app goes live.

Sept 24, 2024: Arkansas sportsbooks clear $1 billion in total handle



February 26, 2026: DraftKings and FanDuel are granted sports wagering vendor licenses from the Arkansas Racing Commission. Read more on this here.

March 20, 2026: FanDuel and DraftKings launch sports betting operations in Arkansas.

New users can claim the Arkansas FanDuel promo code here, which gives new users $300 in bonus bets if their first $5 bet wins:

Arkansas sports betting apps and promos

FanDuel

FanDuel is one of the nation's most popular and highly rated sportsbooks. It offers thousands of spreads, money lines, totals, props, and more for professional sports, both domestically and internationally, as well as college sports. FanDuel is known for its easy-to-use, aesthetically pleasing blue-and-white interface, competitive odds and wide market options.

The Arkansas FanDuel promo code offers new users $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins.



The FanDuel Sportsbook app can be downloaded on both Apple and Android systems.

FanDuel offers a variety of ways to deposit and withdraw, with most withdrawal methods paying out in less than a day. Users who withdraw via debit card, PayPal and Venmo are paid out within 24 hours. Online banking may take up to five days. Mailed checks arrive within 10 business days of being mailed.

Sign up with the Arkansas FanDuel promo code, which offers new users $300 in bonus bets if your first wager of $5 or more wins:

DraftKings

DraftKings got its start as a daily fantasy sports platform before evolving into one of the most recognized sportsbooks in the country. That DFS DNA shows in its interface, as DraftKings leans into stats, player data, and same-game parlays in a way that appeals to more engaged, research-driven bettors.

New users in Arkansas can take advantage of the DraftKings promo code, which delivers $300 instantly in bonus bets after placing a first bet of just $5.

The DraftKings Sportsbook app is available for download on both iOS and Android devices.

DraftKings supports multiple deposit and withdrawal methods, with payout timelines varying depending on the option selected. Common withdrawal methods include PayPal, debit card, online banking, and mailed checks.

Sign up with the Arkansas DraftKings promo code, which offers new users $300 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 bet:

When will Arkansas online sports betting expand?

On Feb. 26, the Arkansas Racing Commission approved Oaklawn Casino's partnership with FanDuel and Southland Casino Hotel's partnership with DraftKings. FanDuel and DraftKings can launch sportsbook promos and betting sites immediately.

Oaklawn Sports, an Arkansas betting app that operated under Oaklawn Casino's license, will no longer be operational and will instead use the FanDuel app "powered by Oaklawn Sports."

DraftKings operates under Southland Casino Hotel's license, which was previously used by Betly, for Arkansas online sports betting.

Saracen Casino Resort did not enter a licensing partnership with a national sportsbook and continues with its BETSaracen app.

Southland Casino Hotel, Oaklawn Casino and Saracen Casino Resort, Arkansas' three commercial casinos, can each operate two sportsbook apps. All Arkansas betting apps must operate under a 51%-49% revenue split, which favors in-state casinos, and that's unchanged by the FanDuel and DraftKings partnerships.

These Arkansas betting apps can launch immediately. These new partnerships do not include prediction markets, only online sports betting.

Click here to create your FanDuel Arkansas account:

Who regulates Arkansas sports betting?

The Arkansas Racing Commission regulates racing, casino betting and sports betting, both in-person and online, in Arkansas. It operates under the authority of the Arkansas state government and is made up of appointed members. The Arkansas Racing Commission offers online services at its website (www.dfa.arkansas.gov/office/racing-commission), as well as correspondence in person, on the phone, or through email.

Address 1515 W. 7th Street Ste. 505, Little Rock, AR, 72201 Phone 501-682-1467 Email racing.@dfa.arkansas.gov

Where does Arkansas sports betting tax revenue go?

According to the National Conference of State Legislators, 55% of the tax Arkansas sportsbooks pay goes to the state general fund, 27.5% goes to the city and county where the casino is located, and 17.5% goes to the Arkansas Racing Commission for deposit into its Purse and Awards Fund. Arkansas sportsbooks pay a 13% tax rate on the first $150 million in gaming revenue, then 20% on all revenue above $150 million. According to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, the state collected $7.229 million in tax revenue from sports betting between January and October 2025.

Responsible gambling in Arkansas

Arkansas has multiple problem gambling helplines, including the National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET and the Arkansas Problem Gambling Council at 501-403-2321.

FAQs

Is sports betting legal in Arkansas?

Yes, Arkansas sports betting has been legal since 2019, with online sports betting launching in 2022.

Will new Arkansas sportsbooks have promo codes?

Historically, FanDuel, DraftKings and many major sportsbooks have offered promo codes when launching in new states. Both FanDuel and DraftKings are offering lucrative welcome promos to new users in Arkansas.

Is DraftKings legal in Arkansas?

Yes, after the Feb. 26 decision by the Arkansas Racing Commission, DraftKings Sportsbook is legal through Southland Casino Hotel's license.

Is FanDuel in Arkansas yet?

Yes, after the Feb. 26 decision by the Arkansas Racing Commission, FanDuel Sportsbook is legal and is "powered by" Oaklawn Sports.

Can I use Caesars Sportsbook in Arkansas?

No, and there's no current momentum for that to change soon. However, there are available Arkansas sports betting licenses if Caesars or other sports betting apps become interested.

Do I need to be a resident in order to bet in Arkansas?

No, you do not need to be an Arkansas resident to use Arkansas sports betting apps. However, you do need to be physically located in the state when Arkansas sports betting.

Which sports can I bet on in Arkansas?

Arkansas has no restrictions on traditional professional sports or college sports, in-state or out-of-state, for Arkansas online sports betting. This allows Arkansas sports bettors to wager on the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, college football, college basketball and more. However, you can not wager on eSports or prediction markets.

What is the legal age for sports betting in Arkansas?

Users must be 21 to participate in Arkansas sports betting.

How many online sportsbooks are in Arkansas?

Three — FanDuel (Oaklawn), DraftKings (Southland) and BETSaracen (Saracen Casino). All three casinos can partner with a second sportsbook, though.

What betting markets are available in Arkansas?

Arkansas online sports betting allows spreads, money lines, futures, props, and more for professional and college sports. You can also wager on awards, such as the MLB MVP or NFL Coach of the Year, which isn't allowed in every state with online sports betting.

Will DraftKings and FanDuel be able to bring prediction markets to Arkansas?

No, the February 26th decision only allowed FanDuel and DraftKings to operate in a sports betting capacity in Arkansas.