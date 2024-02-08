The Tampa Bay Rays and Miami Marlins made major changes to their rosters in the past few days.

Christopher Morel, one of the Rays' newcomers, will try to build on his impressive debut when the Marlins visit Wednesday afternoon to conclude the two-game series in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Morel homered and scored twice in Tampa Bay's 9-3 win on Tuesday, his first game with the Rays since he was traded from the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

"Game 1, but got to be pleased," Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said of Morel. "Asking questions in the dugout, he was engaged with the teammates, talking about the at-bats, and he seems like just a happy guy that enjoys playing the game."

Morel played only third base and designated hitter for the Cubs this season, but he played both middle infield spots and all three outfield positions last season.

"Most importantly is the team wins," Morel said. "If the manager thinks playing right field is good for the team, I play right field. Like, second base, third base, I'm good to be there."

The Marlins were busy before the Tuesday afternoon trade deadline, dealing first baseman Josh Bell, outfielder Bryan De La Cruz, starting pitcher Trevor Rogers and relief pitchers Tanner Scott, JT Chargois, Bryan Hoeing and Huascar Brazoban on Tuesday.

That was three days after Miami dealt 2022 All-Star outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. to the New York Yankees.

"Found out during BP a couple moves were happening," Miami manager Skip Schumaker said after the Tuesday game. "It gives an opportunity for some of these guys that were maybe coming off the bench or picked up off waivers or whatever it is."

One of those who will be tough to replace is Scott, who had 18 of Miami's 20 saves this season.

Schumaker said he expects relievers Andrew Nardi, Anthony Bender, Calvin Faucher and Declan Cronin to compete for the closing role, but all four will be used in the most high-leverage situations.

"I don't know if other guys are coming up," Schumaker said. "I don't know really what's happening, but those four have been really good, so I anticipate them getting the bulk of the leverage or when we're in the lead."

Schumaker said he still has plenty of faith in Cronin, who was rushed out of the bullpen in the sixth inning on Tuesday after starter Edward Cabrera exited due to a left knee injury.

Cronin ended up allowing four runs and three hits in one inning, taking the loss.

"He's going to be fine," Schumaker said of Cronin. "Just one tough outing."

The extent of Cabrera's injury was uncertain after the game. The right-hander sustained the injury while leaping to catch a throw from first baseman Jake Burger while covering first.

"We'll figure it out after testing (Wednesday)," Schumaker said.

Miami plans to start rookie Roddery Munoz (1-5, 5.61 ERA) on Wednesday. The right-hander is 0-5 with a 6.30 ERA in his past 10 appearances (nine starts).

He most recently allowed six runs and six hits in five innings during a no-decision against the visiting Baltimore Orioles on Thursday. Munoz has not faced Tampa Bay.

The Rays plan to start right-hander Taj Bradley on Wednesday. Bradley (6-4, 2.43 ERA) enters with a 23-inning scoreless streak, including his past three starts.

Bradley joined a list featuring Ryan Yarbrough, Jake Odorizzi, and Alex Cobb as the only Tampa Bay pitchers to throw at least six scoreless innings in three straight starts.

Bradley has never faced Miami in his two major league seasons.

