Heading into the 2024 season, most people were predicting the Red Sox to finish last in the AL East. The sentiment was that while they'd be the best last-place team in baseball, they were still undermanned against the rest of the very strong division. Instead, they've held their own for most of the season and went into the All-Star break scorching hot, winning 10 of their last 13. They were not only in a wild-card spot, but they were within 4 1/2 games of first place in the AL East.

Well, now they've lost five of their past six and sit one back in the wild-card race. That is still certainly in a position to remain a contender and to try and add helpful pieces to make a push for the postseason. We don't yet have any kind of feel how general manager Craig Breslow will operate because it's his first year as the boss, but he has a lot of decisions ahead of him.

Here's what you need to know about the Red Sox and their trade deadline situation.

Needs

The way the organization is positioned right now, it doesn't look like the Red Sox will be aggressive buyers in "win-now" mode like the Dodgers and Yankees will be (and the Orioles should be, but who knows). Breslow appears to be inclined to give this team some help without digging too deep into the farm system to trade away top future talent.

We do know they'd like a starting pitcher, as they are currently using multiple options behind Tanner Houck, Kutter Crawford, Nick Pivetta and Brayan Bello.

Reporting around the Red Sox has indicated they wouldn't be shopping in the top tier, so don't expect to see them connected to Garrett Crochet or Tarik Skubal in trade rumors. Talks will more likely center more around mid-rotation options.

We also know the Red Sox would like a right-handed hitter who could play multiple positions. The lineup is lefty-heavy right now with Jarren Duran, Rafael Devers, Masataka Yoshida and Wilyer Abreu, among others, swinging from that side of the plate.

As with every single team, bullpen depth couldn't hurt, but it isn't an urgent situation.

Possible trade targets

Jameson Taillon has been connected to the Red Sox in rumors. It's possible the Cubs hang around close enough in the NL wild-card race that they don't sell, but if they lose a few more games, a deal here could happen. He'd be a mid-rotation option like we discussed earlier and he's plenty familiar with the AL East after his Yankees years.

Though he was a bust last year after being traded to the Orioles, Jack Flaherty has bounced back this season with his best marks since 2019. He's on a one-year deal, too, so this would be a rental and it's possible he doesn't command a huge price in prospects.

Yusei Kikuchi would be cheaper than Flaherty among rentals, but you'd be betting on getting the 2023 version and not what Kikuchi has been, for the most part, in 2024.

In looking for a right-handed swinger who can play multiple positions, Isaac Paredes fits the bill. He had a breakout season in 2023 with 31 homers and is one of the few Rays who hasn't had a down year in 2024. He's played plenty of third base but has also handled second and first at times.

Luis Rengifo has played a lot of second and third this season and also has plenty of past experience in the outfield. The improvement at the plate is interesting, too, as he went from decent in 2022 to pretty good last year to a very good slash line this season (.315/.358/.442). He's also stolen a career-high 22 bases, which would fit well with how the Red Sox have been playing this season.

Rockies middle infielder Brendan Rodgers is a second baseman at this point, but he's played some shortstop and could fit the bill here. He's not close to the hitter Paredes or Rengifo are, though.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is having the best season of his career at the plate, notably thanks to his increased slugging percentage. That could really play up in Fenway Park, too. He's played some shortstop but also second and third. He also has experience in center and left field.

Trade chips

Top prospects Marcelo Mayer and Roman Anthony will be the ones coveted by other organizations, but both are in Double-A and surely in the plans of the organization for the near future. Since we said the Red Sox aren't likely to go big here, both would be off the table in any talks.

Organizational pitching prospects like Luis Perales and Wikelman Gonzalez make sense to be dealt, but it's unclear just how much Breslow likes them.

I wonder about 2020 first-round pick Nick Yorke. He was considered a top-50 prospect before the 2022 season but his stock has fallen a bit since. Then again, he's crushing the ball in Triple-A this season and there's always the chance the Red Sox think this is the perfect time to move him before he experiences a downturn.

In all, though, expect the Red Sox to mostly tinker around the edges of the organization this deadline as soft buyers. They won't be making huge splashes at the big-league level, which means they won't be touching many of the important parts of the farm system.