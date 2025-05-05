The Los Angeles Dodgers will look to get back on track when they battle the Miami Marlins on Monday night. Los Angeles had its seven-game winning streak snapped with a 4-3 loss at Atlanta on Sunday, while Miami dropped a 3-2 decision to the Athletics. The Dodgers (23-11), who lead the National League West, are 8-8 on the road this season. The Marlins (13-20), fifth in the NL East, are 9-10 on their home field.

First pitch from loanDepot park in Miami is set for 6:40 p.m. ET. The Dodgers have won nine of the last 10 meetings against the Marlins. Los Angeles is a –198 favorite on the money line (risk $198 to win $100) in the latest Dodgers vs. Marlins odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over-under, is 9.5. Before making any Dodgers vs. Marlins picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 6 of the 2025 MLB season on a 17-11 run on top-rated MLB betting picks (+276).

Now, the model has set its sights on Dodgers vs. Marlins and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Marlins vs. Dodgers:

Dodgers vs. Marlins money line: Los Angeles -198, Miami +164 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Dodgers vs. Marlins over-under: 9.5 runs

Dodgers vs. Marlins run line: Los Angeles -1.5 (-120)

LAD: The over is 7-3 in the Dodgers' last 10 games

MIA: The over is 7-2 in the Marlins' last nine games

Why the Dodgers can cover

Los Angeles is expected to start right-hander Ben Casparius (3-0, 2.91 ERA). In 11 games, including one start, he has pitched 21.2 innings, allowing 17 hits, seven earned runs and three walks, while striking out 23. In his last outing, a 9-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on April 27, he pitched 3.2 innings, allowing two hits, while striking out five. In a 7-6 loss to the Chicago Cubs on April 23, he pitched 2.2 innings, allowing just one hit and no runs with four strikeouts.

Designated hitter Shohei Ohtani helps power the Los Angeles offense. In 32 games this season, he is hitting .294 with five doubles, three triples, eight homers, 11 RBI and 35 runs scored. He was 3-for-4 with a homer and three runs scored in Saturday's 10-3 win over the Atlanta Braves. In 16 career games against the Marlins, he is hitting .274 with two doubles, one triple, six homers and 17 RBI.

Why the Marlins can cover

Right-hander Sandy Alcantara (2-3, 8.31 ERA) is expected to take the mound for Miami. Despite being roughed up in his last outing against the Dodgers, he has pitched well overall, allowing three earned runs or fewer in three of his six starts. In a 4-2 win over the New York Mets on April 1, he earned the victory, pitching five innings and allowing three hits, two earned runs and no walks, while striking out four. He took the loss in a 5-2 defeat by the Cincinnati Reds on April 23, pitching six innings and allowing five hits, three earned runs and two walks, while striking out four.

Right fielder Kyle Stowers is among Miami's top hitters. In 31 games, he is hitting .321 with four doubles, one triple, six homers and 25 RBI. In Wednesday's 12-7 loss to the Dodgers, he was 4-for-4 with a double, two homers and four RBI. He was 2-for-5 with two homers and six RBI in Saturday's 9-6 win over the Athletics.

How to make Dodgers vs. Marlins picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 10.2 combined runs.

So who wins Dodgers vs. Marlins, and which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.