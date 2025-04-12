Prescott said Friday that he is progressing in his recovery from a torn right hamstring to the extent that he could theoretically play now, if needed, per ESPN.com. "If I had to play a game today, I definitely could do that," Prescott stated.

Prescott's season came to an end after just eight games last season due to the hamstring injury, and he underwent surgery in mid-November. The veteran quarterback has been rehabbing since, and his comments Friday suggest that everything has gone smoothly in his recovery. Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said in late March that Prescott will be limited during the initial portion of the Cowboys' offseason program, but Jones also mentioned that Prescott's rehab was going well. It appears both the organization and the player are eyeing a cautious approach to organized team activities, which begin in May, as Prescott indicated Friday that he'll take part in some capacity but added, "Then again I just understand my age, what I've had, what I've went through, it's about being my best in the fall. So I'm not rushing anything, but I'm where I want to be."