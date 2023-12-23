The James Madison Dukes (11-1) and the Air Force Falcons (8-4) square off in the 2023 Armed Forces Bowl on Saturday. This is James Madison's first bowl game in history. Meanwhile, Air Force owns a 13-13-1 record in bowl matchups. The Falcons are looking to secure a win in back-to-back Armed Forces Bowls. Last year, the Falcons outmatched Baylor 30-15.

Kickoff from Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Dukes are 1-point favorites in the latest James Madison vs. Air Force odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 41. Before making any Air Force vs. James Madison picks, be sure to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a strong profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters bowl season a profitable 13-9 on top-rated spread picks. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on James Madison vs. Air Force and just revealed its picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Air Force vs. James Madison:

James Madison vs. Air Force spread: Dukes -1

James Madison vs. Air Force over/under: 41 points

James Madison vs. Air Force money line: Dukes -123, Falcons +103

JMU: James Madison is 8-2 ATS in its last 10 games

AFA: Air Force is 1-4 ATS in its last five games

James Madison vs. Air Force picks: See picks at SportsLine



James Madison vs. Air Force live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why James Madison can cover

James Madison has a stout defense. The Dukes finished the campaign second in the Sun Belt in points allowed (18.5), third in total defense (328.6) and first in run defense (61.5). Senior defensive lineman Jamree Kromah was a menace for opposing teams, constantly generated pressure and got in the backfield. The Maryland native had 10 sacks and 50 total tackles. Kromah registered a sack in six games this season. On Nov. 18 against Appalachian State, he supplied six total tackles and one sack.

Freshman cornerback D'Angelo Ponds is an alert player in the secondary, notching a team-best 12 pass breakups with two interceptions. In his last game, the Florida native had four tackles and one forced fumble. See which team to pick here.

Why Air Force can cover

The Falcons love to get the ground game going and dominate opponents up front. This group led the Mountain West in rushing yards per game (275.8) with 33 total touchdowns. Air Force has five players with at least 420 rushing yards on the season. Senior fullback Emmanuel Michel bullies his way through contact. Michel leads the team in carries (169), rushing yards (747), and rushing touchdowns (9).

On Oct. 28 versus Colorado State, the Georgia native had 20 rushes for 130 yards and one touchdown. Senior quarterback Zac Larrier, who could return from an injury for this matchup, is another contributor in the backfield. He logged 133 carries for 579 yards and five touchdowns. The Ohio native has gone over 45 rushing yards in six games thus far. See which team to pick here.

How to make Air Force vs. James Madison picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 50 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in over 60% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins James Madison vs. Air Force, and which side of the spread hits in over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that's up over $2,000 on its top-rated college football picks, and find out.