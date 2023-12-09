More than 20 different trophies were handed out Friday, recognizing college football's top lineman, specialists, skill positions, quarterbacks and coaches ahead of Saturday's Heisman Trophy ceremony.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels and NC State linebacker Payton Wilson were the two biggest winners of the evening and were the only individuals to capture multiple awards.

Daniels started the night edging out fellow Heisman Trophy finalists Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr. for the Davey O'Brien Award, which honors the top quarterback in the country. He would go on to win the Walter Camp Award, one of two trophies handed out to the player of the year in college football.

Penix earned the Maxwell Award, the other trophy given to the sport's best player. It was part of a special night for Washington, as Kalen DeBoer was named Coach of the Year. The duo helped guide Washington to a 13-0 season and the program's second College Football Playoff appearance.

Ohio State star Marvin Harrison Jr. became the second player in program history to capture the Biletnikoff Award as the top wide receiver in the country. He joins Terry Glenn, who won the award in 1995.

Georgia's Brock Bowers became the first two-time Mackey Award winner since its inception in 2000 and the only repeat winner of the night.

On the defensive side, Wilson secured the Butkus Award as the nation's top linebacker. He followed that up by becoming the first NC State football player to win the Bednarik Award, honoring him as the country's best defensive player.

Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker took home the Broyles Award, recognizing the top assistant coach.

Check out the full list of winners for the 2023 college football season below: