1st Quarter Report

Boise State is on the board, but we're still waiting on Air Force to respond. After one quarter, neither team has the match in the bag, but Boise State leads 3-0 over Air Force.

With four games having already gone down to the wire, it's been a real nail-biter of a season for Boise State, and they're locked in yet another close battle with Air Force. Maybe Boise State will pull away, but we predict a narrow margin.

Who's Playing

Air Force Falcons @ Boise State Broncos

Current Records: Air Force 8-3, Boise State 6-5

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Albertsons Stadium -- Boise, Idaho

Albertsons Stadium -- Boise, Idaho TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $38.89

What to Know

The Boise State Broncos and the Air Force Falcons are set to square off in a Mountain West battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on November 24th at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State will be looking to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Boise State can now show off four landslide victories after their most recent contest on Saturday. They took their matchup on the road with ease, bagging a 45-10 win over Utah State.

It was another big night for George Holani, who rushed for 178 yards and two touchdowns on only 15 carries. Holani really tore up the turf during one magnificent 75-yard run. Another player making a difference was Ashton Jeanty, who rushed for 85 yards and a touchdown on only 12 carries.

On the other side of the ball, a lot of the credit has to go to Boise State's defense and their nine sacks. The heavy lifting was done by Ty Benefield and Ahmed Hassanein who racked up four sacks between them.

Meanwhile, Air Force's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They fell to UNLV 31-27. Air Force was up 17 in the second but still couldn't manage to seal the deal.

Despite the defeat, Air Force got a solid performance out of Jensen Jones, who rushed for 88 yards and two touchdowns.

Even though they lost, the Falcons were unstoppable on the ground and finished the game with 344 rushing yards (they're ranked second in rushing yards per game overall). They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as UNLV only rushed for 114.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 6-5.

Looking ahead to Friday, Boise State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Friday's contest might be decided on the ground as these two are both standouts in the run game. The Broncos have been unstoppable on the ground this season, having averaged 209.9 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Falcons (currently ranked second in rushing yards per game) struggle in that department as they've been even better at 282.1 per game. It's looking like Friday's game might have some serious battles in the trenches. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other college football content.

Odds

Boise State is a solid 7-point favorite against Air Force, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 44.5 points.

Series History

Boise State has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Air Force.

Oct 22, 2022 - Boise State 19 vs. Air Force 14

Oct 16, 2021 - Air Force 24 vs. Boise State 17

Oct 31, 2020 - Boise State 49 vs. Air Force 30

Sep 20, 2019 - Boise State 30 vs. Air Force 19

Oct 27, 2018 - Boise State 48 vs. Air Force 38

Nov 18, 2017 - Boise State 44 vs. Air Force 19

Nov 25, 2016 - Air Force 27 vs. Boise State 20

Nov 20, 2015 - Air Force 37 vs. Boise State 30

Injury Report for Boise State

Riley Smith: questionable (Undisclosed)

Stefan Cobbs: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

Demitri Washington: out (Undisclosed)

Shea Whiting: questionable (Undisclosed)

Tyler Wegis: out (Undisclosed)

Latrell Caples: Out for the Season (Leg)

Chase Penry: questionable (Undisclosed)

Marco Notarainni: out (Undisclosed)

JJ Talo: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

Dishawn Misa: out (Undisclosed)

Maddux Madsen: Out for the Season (Leg)

Injury Report for Air Force