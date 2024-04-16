Michigan staffer and former Wolverines quarterback Denard Robinson was arrested Monday morning for allegedly operating a vehicle while intoxicated, the Ann Arbor Police Department confirmed to 247Sports. The 33-year-old Robinson was involved in a single-vehicle crash prior to his arrest.

First-year Wolverines coach Sherrone Moore confirmed through a statement that Robinson, who serves as the assistant director of player personnel, will be suspended indefinitely.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and will have no further comment at this time." Moore said in the statement.

Robinson was added to former coach Jim Harbaugh's staff in 2022 and was retained by Moore when he was promoted from his offensive coordinator spot to replace Harbaugh, who left for the NFL this offseason after leading the Wolverines to a 15-0 record and their first College Football Playoff National Championship win in program history.

Prior to joining Michigan's staff, Robinson spent three years in various with the Jacksonville Jaguars, including offensive quality control coach and scouting assistant. A native of Deerfield Beach, Florida, Robinson starred on the gridiron before moving on to a career in coaching.

He signed with Michigan in 2009 and played situationally as a freshman before winning the starting job entering his sophomore year. He finished the 2010 campaign with 4,272 yards of total offense and 32 touchdowns, earning first-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten honors. He was also crowned Big Ten Most Valuable Player and Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year.

From 2010-11, Robinson posted consecutive seasons with at least 1,500 yards passing and 1,500 yards rushing, becoming the first player in NCAA history to do so. He also set the NCAA record for most career rushing yards by a quarterback with 4,495, a mark later surpassed by Navy's Keenan Reynolds.

He's still Michigan's all-time leader in single-season total offense thanks to his efforts in 2010. Robinson's electric play-making and standout style earned him a spot as the cover athlete on EA Sports' NCAA Football 14, which was released in 2013.