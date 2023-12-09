The Army Black Knights seek their fourth consecutive victory when they take on the Navy Midshipmen on Saturday in America's Game 2023. Army (5-6) has followed a five-game slide with a three-game winning streak that began with a 23-3 triumph over Air Force. With a victory against Navy (5-6), the Black Knights will win the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy outright for the 10th time overall and the fourth time in seven years. They will share the trophy with both the Midshipmen and Falcons with a loss, with Air Force retaining possession of it as the prior winner.

Kickoff at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Black Knights are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Navy vs. Army odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 28. Army is the -144 favorite (risk $144 to win $100) on the money line.

Saturday's game can be seen live on CBS.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007, and a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette.

Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Navy vs. Army:

Navy vs. Army spread: Black Knights -2.5

Navy vs. Army over/under: 28 points

Navy vs. Army money line: Black Knights -144, Midshipmen +121

ARMY: The Under is 17-2-1 in the Black Knights' last 20 games against Navy

NAVY: The Midshipmen are 4-6-1 against the spread this season

Why Army can cover

The Black Knights have played well defensively during their winning streak, allowing an average of 12.7 points. The club nearly kept Coastal Carolina off the scoreboard in the second half of their 28-21 victory on Nov. 18, giving up a touchdown in the final minute of the fourth quarter. Army racked up 365 yards on the ground in the triumph and rank 10th in the nation in rushing with an average of 208.3 per game.

Army's ground attack is led by Bryson Daily, who has run for 817 yards and seven touchdowns. The junior quarterback has reached triple digits in rushing yards twice this season and surpassed 80 for the fifth time by gaining 94 in the win against Coastal Carolina. Senior running back Tyson Riley made the most of his first opportunity to carry the ball since the season opener, rushing 12 times for 112 yards and a touchdown in the triumph over the Chanticleers.

Why Navy can cover

The Midshipmen suffered their third loss in five games when they were trounced 59-14 at SMU on Nov. 25. Navy outgained the Mustangs 182-118 on the ground, with Braxton Woodson leading the charge with 104 yards. The freshman quarterback, who completed 9-of-18 pass attempts for 71 yards with one interception, entered the contest with just 69 rushing yards.

Navy's ground attack is led by Alex Tecza, who has registered 724 yards and five touchdowns on 117 carries. The sophomore fullback, who also is third on the team with 14 catches and 88 receiving yards, has gained at least 80 yards on five occasions this season - eclipsing the 100-yard mark twice.

How to make Army vs. Navy picks

Hunt has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning Over on the point total, he has discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

Who wins Army vs. Navy in America's Game 2023, and which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see Saturday's Navy vs. Army picks, all from the expert who is 14-8-1 over his last 23 picks involving the Midshipmen, and find out, and don't forget to stream on Paramount+.