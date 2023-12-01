Who's Playing

Miami of Ohio RedHawks @ No. 23 Toledo Rockets

Current Records: Miami of Ohio 10-2, Toledo 11-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

The Toledo Rockets and the Miami of Ohio RedHawks are set to square off in a Mid American battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on December 2nd at Ford Field. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as Toledo comes in on 11 and Miami of Ohio on four.

Toledo has more to be thankful for after their matchup against Central Michigan on Friday. Toledo took down Central Michigan 32-17. 32 seems to be a good number for Toledo as the team scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

Peny Boone continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, rushing for 186 yards and two touchdowns while picking up 8.9 yards per carry. Boone was no stranger to the big play, turning on the jets for a run that went for 64 yards.

On the other side of the ball, a lot of the credit has to go to Toledo's defense and their four sacks. Judge Culpepper was particularly dangerous to the passing game, picking up 2.5 sacks himself.

Meanwhile, the defenses reigned supreme when Miami of Ohio and Ball State played on Saturday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 34.5-point over/under. Miami of Ohio skirted past Ball State 17-15.

Toledo's win was their fifth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 11-1. As for Miami of Ohio, their win bumped their record up to 10-2.

Toledo will be fighting an uphill battle on Saturday as the experts have pegged them as the 7.5-point underdog. This contest will be their 12th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-6 against the spread).

Odds

Toledo is a big 7.5-point favorite against Miami of Ohio, according to the latest college football odds.

The over/under is set at 44 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Toledo won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.