The Toledo Rockets (11-1, 8-0) seek their 12th consecutive victory when they take on the Miami (OH) RedHawks on Saturday in the 2023 MAC Championship Game. Toledo dropped a 30-28 decision at Illinois in its season opener but hasn't lost since, posting its longest winning streak since a 12-game run that bridged the 2000 and 2001 campaigns. Miami (OH) has recorded four straight victories and 10 in its last 11 contests, with the only loss in that span coming on Oct. 21 at home against the Rockets.

Kickoff at Ford Field in Detroit is scheduled for noon ET. The Rockets are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Toledo vs. Miami (OH) odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 44. Before making any Miami (OH) vs. Toledo picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Toledo vs. Miami (OH). Here are several college football odds and trends for Miami (OH) vs. Toledo:

Toledo vs. Miami (OH) spread: Rockets -7.5

Toledo vs. Miami (OH) over/under: 44 points



Toledo vs. Miami (OH) money line: Rockets -302, RedHawks +240

TOL: The Rockets are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games against MAC opponents

MIA: The RedHawks are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 contests

Why Toledo can cover

The Rockets captured their 13th division crown by finishing atop the MAC West and hope to become the first team since Northern Illinois (2011-12) to repeat as conference champions after defeating Ohio 17-7 last year. They went 8-0 during conference play for the first time in school history and are one of only 12 FBS teams with fewer than two overall losses this season. The club has scored at least 31 points in four consecutive contests and seven of its last eight.

Toledo ranks 20th in the nation in scoring with an average of 35.3 points and has the eighth-best rushing attack in the country as it gains 211.6 yards per game on the ground. Peny Boone is fifth nationally with 1,359 rushing yards and tied for eighth with 15 touchdown runs. The junior recorded his eighth 100-yard performances of the season in last week's 32-17 victory at Central Michigan with 186 on 21 carries. Boone also scored twice in the triumph, extending his streak to four straight games with a rushing TD.

Why Miami (OH) can cover

The RedHawks posted their fourth straight victory and first 10-win regular season since 2003 when they defeated Ball State 17-15 on the road in their finale. Redshirt sophomore Aveon Smith improved to 4-0 since top quarterback Brett Gabbert suffered a season-ending leg injury in the setback against Toledo as he threw for a season-high 170 yards and a touchdown. Smith completed 14-of-24 pass attempts versus the Cardinals, with 11 going to freshman Javon Tracy (six) and junior Cade McDonald (five).

Also a redshirt sophomore, Rashad Amos ran for a TD to extend his streak to five games with a rushing score. The running back has found the end zone in eight of his last nine contests and has 10 touchdown runs in his first season with the RedHawks after failing to record one in 13 games over two campaigns at South Carolina. Amos' current streak began against Toledo on Oct. 21, when his 2-yard run with 1:19 remaining in the third quarter drew Miami (OH) with four points.

The model is going Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 50 points.

The model says one side of the spread is the better value.