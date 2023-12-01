Championship Saturday has arrived, which means College Football Playoff berths will be clinched as we move closer to the conclusion of what has been an exciting 2023 college football season. Trophies will be hoisted, confetti will fall from the rafters, so sit back and enjoy the action all day long.

No. 1 Georgia and No. 8 Alabama square off on CBS in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta in what will be a battle of cross-division rivals that have dominated the sport this decade. The unbeaten Bulldogs have won an SEC-record 29 straight games, two straight national titles and will likely solidify the No. 1 seed in the CFP with a win. The Crimson Tide, on the other hand, need a win and likely some help to return the CFP after a one-year absence.

The Big 12 Championship Game will be must-watch television as well. No. 7 Texas needs a win over No. 18 Oklahoma State, and probably also one domino to fall in order to qualify for the CFP for the first time in program history. Plus, the Longhorns would love to celebrate a Big 12 title in their last season as a conference member before departing for the SEC.

Saturday night's matchup between No. 14 Louisville and No. 4 Florida State will be fascinating. The Seminoles will be without star quarterback Jordan Travis for the second straight week, so all eyes will be on backup Tate Rodemaker as they look to finish off a perfect season and join the CFP for the first time since the 2014 season.

What should you watch on Saturday? Below is a viewer's guide.

All times Eastern

The best games

No. 18 Oklahoma State vs. No. 7 Texas (Arlington, Texas) -- noon on ABC, fuboTV (try for free): The Cowboys stunned the college football world when they got hot over the last two months and earned a spot in this game. Running back Ollie Gordon II is an absolute monster, and stopping him will be the Longhorns' top priority. Keep an eye on the Texas passing game as star wide receiver Xavier Worthy was banged up last week vs. Texas Tech.

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 8 Alabama (Atlanta) -- 4 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free): The Crimson Tide survived a massive scare last week vs. Auburn as quarterback Jalen Milroe hit Isaiah Bond in the back corner of the end zone on fourth-and-goal from the 31-yard line to keep their CFP hopes alive. The big matchup here will be Georgia's rushing game vs. the Alabama defensive front. The Tigers ran all over the Tide last week despite not having a threat in the passing game. Bulldogs running back Kendall Milton has been hot, so the Tide better watch out.

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 16 Iowa (Indianapolis) -- 8 p.m. on Fox, fuboTV (try for free): The Hawkeyes defense has been fantastic all season but will face a big challenge against a Wolverines offense that is founded on a physical rushing attack led by running back Blake Corum. This one will likely be a field-position game, which means Hawkeyes punter Tory Taylor might be the most important player on the field.

No. 14 Louisville vs. No. 4 Florida State (in Charlotte) -- 8 p.m. on ABC, fuboTV (try for free): What will the Seminoles offense look like with Rodemaker under center for the second game in a row? Running back Trey Benson took over the second half in last week's win over Florida, and he might need to do it again if the Seminoles want to polish off this undefeated season. Keep an eye on Cardinals running back Jawhar Jordan as well. This could turn into an old-school slug-fest.

Best of the rest