The Northern Illinois Huskies look to snap a two-game losing skid when they battle the Western Michigan Broncos in MACtion play on Tuesday night. The Huskies (4-6, 3-3 MAC), who are just 2-3 on their home field, are looking to win their final two games to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2021. The Broncos (4-6, 3-3 MAC), who have won just one of six road games, have qualified for a bowl in six of their last nine seasons. NIU has won 10 of the past 14 meetings with Western Michigan.

The game will kick off at 7 p.m. ET from Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb, Ill. Western Michigan is averaging 27.4 points per game this season, while Northern Illinois is averaging 24.2. The Huskies are favored by 5 points in the latest SportsLine consensus Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois odds. The over/under for total points scored is 55. Before making any Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now, the model has set its sights on NIU vs. Western Michigan and just revealed its picks and MACtion predictions. Here are several college football odds and trends for Western Michigan vs. NIU:

Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois spread: Northern Illinois -5

Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois over/under: 55 points

Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois money line: Northern Illinois -206, Western Michigan +171

WMU: 7-3 ATS this season

NIU: 4-6 ATS this season

Why Northern Illinois can cover

Junior wide receiver Trayvon Rudolph is the Huskies' top pass catcher. He has 39 receptions for 439 yards (11.3 average) and two touchdowns. Rudolph had a season-best eight catches for 170 yards and a score in a 37-31 loss at Central Michigan on Oct. 31. Last week, he followed that up with six catches for 57 yards (9.5 average), including a long of 18 yards in the 20-17 loss to Ball State. He also rushed three times for 69 yards, including a long of 35 yards and a score.

Junior tight end Christion Carter is another weapon in the passing game. He has 11 receptions for 145 yards (13.2 average) and two touchdowns. Carter is in his first season with the Huskies after spending his first three at Howard. In his four-year collegiate career, he has 28 receptions for 423 yards (15.1 average) and five scores. Last week at Central Michigan, he had two catches for 15 yards.

Why Western Michigan can cover

Junior quarterback Hayden Wolff directs the Broncos offense. He has completed 113 of 168 passes (67.3%) for 1,200 yards and eight touchdowns with three interceptions and a rating of 139.4. He has also rushed for a pair of touchdowns. In last Tuesday's 38-28 win over Central Michigan, he completed 25 of 36 passes (69.4%) for 333 yards and three touchdowns with one interception.

Freshman running back Jalen Buckley powers the Western Michigan ground attack. He leads the team with 162 carries for 892 yards (5.5 average) and nine touchdowns. He also has 15 receptions for 139 yards (9.3 average). He has rushed for 100 or more yards in four games, including the last two weeks. In last week's victory, he carried 23 times for 117 yards (5.1 average) and two touchdowns. At Eastern Michigan in a 45-21 win on Oct. 28, he carried 25 times for 138 yards (5.5 average) and two touchdowns.

How to make Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 61 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations.

So who wins Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time?