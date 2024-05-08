Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes continue to dominate headlines in college football. Sanders led the Buffaloes to a 4-8 record in his first season as head coach and has been overhauling the Colorado football roster in order to lead Colorado to its first bowl game since 2020. More than 40 Colorado football players have entered the college football transfer portal since the end of the season, while over 30 fresh faces have committed to being part of Sanders' rebuild in Boulder. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders was the most-sacked QB in the country last season, so adding anchors and depth on the offensive line has been a big priority this offseason.

Colorado football roster departures

One of the more notable departures from the Colorado football roster is cornerback Cormani McClain. The former five-star recruit played in nine games for the Buffaloes last season, starting in four. He recorded 13 total tackles including six unassisted, one tackle for loss and two pass breakups.

He has a rare blend of size, length and speed, but he wasn't the immediate star most assumed he would be coming out of high school. McClain's departure leaves depth concerns in Colorado's secondary. That's a big reason why the Buffaloes have signed corners like RJ Johnson (Arkansas) and DJ McKinney (Oklahoma State) this offseason.

Colorado football news, roster

Colorado was once again extremely aggressive in the Transfer Portal this offseason. One of the Buffs' biggest additions, literally and figuratively, was former Houston offensive lineman Tyler Johnson. Rebuilding the offensive line was Sanders' top offseason priority, and Johnson has the opportunity to make an immediate impact this fall.

Shedeur Sanders took a beating in 2023, and was the most sacked quarterback in Division-I college football. Johnson, who began his college career at Texas before transferring to Houston, allowed only two sacks in 2023 while playing in a pass heavy offensive system. Johnson will likely be an interior offensive lineman for CU. Join BuffStampede.com to get the latest on all of Colorado's football roster additions.

How to get insider Colorado football roster updates

