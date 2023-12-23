The Arkansas State Red Wolves (6-6) seek their second straight bowl victory when they face the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-6) in the 2023 Camellia Bowl on Saturday. Arkansas State owns a 4-6 record in FBS bowls but recorded a 34-26 win against FIU in the Camellia Bowl four years ago. Northern Illinois defeated the Red Wolves 38-20 in the 2011 GoDaddy.com Bowl but has lost its last seven bowl appearances, including a 47-41 setback against Coastal Carolina in the 2021 Cure Bowl.

Kickoff at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., is scheduled for noon ET. The Red Wolves are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 54.5. Before making any Northern Illinois vs. Arkansas State picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a strong profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters bowl season a profitable 13-9 on top-rated spread picks. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Arkansas State vs. NIU and just revealed its picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine to see the model's CFB picks. Here are several college football odds and trends for NIU vs. Arkansas State:

Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois spread: Red Wolves -2.5

Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois over/under: 54.5 points



Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois money line: Red Wolves -147, Huskies +124

ARKST: The Red Wolves are 4-1 against the spread in their last five contests

NIU: The Huskies are 1-6 ATS in their last seven bowl games

Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois picks: See picks at SportsLine

Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Arkansas State can cover

The Red Wolves gained only 42 yards on the ground in a 35-21 loss at Marshall in their regular-season finale but have two running backs that have gained more than 500 yards on the season. Redshirt sophomore Ja'Quez Cross leads the team with 688 yards and seven touchdown runs, four of which were recorded in his last two games. Redshirt junior Zak Wallace, who didn't play against the Thundering Herd due to an injury but hopes to return Saturday, has rushed for 556 yards and six TDs in his first year with Arkansas State after spending the previous four at UT Martin.

The Sun Belt Freshman of the Year, quarterback Jaylen Raynor has added 324 yards and five touchdowns on the ground while throwing for 2,300 yards and 15 scores. Raynor hopes to regain the form he had early this season, as he made 10 TD passes over his first three appearances but just three in his last five outings. Redshirt junior wideout Courtney Jackson leads the Red Wolves with 658 receiving yards and seven touchdown catches, including one in the loss to Marshall in which he also scored on a 60-yard punt return. See which team to pick here.

Why Northern Illinois can cover

The Huskies could be sitting with a much better record as an FBS-high five of their six losses were by one score. Those five defeats were by a combined total of 22 points, with three of the games being decided by three points or less. The club held seven of its 12 opponents to two touchdowns or fewer and posted a 24-0 shutout against Western Michigan in its penultimate contest.

Northern Illinois possesses a ground attack that features Antario Brown, who is 19th in the country in rushing with 1,164 yards and has made 10 TD runs. The junior came up with a strong effort in his first bowl appearance, running for 105 yards and a score in the Huskies' 47-41 loss to Coastal Carolina in the 2021 Cure Bowl. Brown reached triple digits in rushing yards four times this season, surpassing 150 on each occasion and setting a career-high with 280 -- along with four touchdowns -- on Oct. 7 against Akron. See which team to pick here.

How to make Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 65 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits over 60% of the time. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois, and which side of the spread hits over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Northern Illinois vs. Arkansas State spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has notched a profit of well over $2,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.