Alabama landed a commitment from five-star offensive tackle Ty Haywood, continuing a blazing pace on the recruiting trail. Haywood committed to the Tide over Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Florida State. He is the second five-star commit in as many days for Alabama.

Haywood ranks as the No. 18 overall player and No. 4 offensive tackle in the Class of 2025. While he now plays at Denton (Texas) Ryan High School, Haywood grew up in Mississippi as an Alabama fan. Now he joins one of the great programs in the history of college football.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 285 pounds, Haywood boasts the kind of elite size and skill that makes college coaches infatuated. Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer produced the Joe Moore Award winning offensive line at Washington one year ago, though he had to replace offensive line coach Scott Huff with Chris Kapilovic after the former headed to the NFL.

"Young OT who does most things good to great, providing high-floor competency coupled with long-term developmental upside thanks to physical tools and functional athleticism," 247Sports analyst Gabe Brooks wrote of Haywood. "Projects as a future high-major multi-year starter with the potential to become a coveted NFL Draft candidate."

When Alabama hired DeBoer, questions surrounded his recruiting acumen after spending much of his career at the small college level. Needless to say, those questions have been answered. Alabama sits at No. 2 in the 247Sports Composite Team Ranking with five five-star commits. Alabama's 94.44 average recruit rating in the best in the nation.

Just yesterday, Alabama landed a commitment from five-star wide receiver Caleb Cunningham, the No. 1 overall player in the state of Mississippi. Days earlier, quarterback Keelon Russell flew up the board from No. 39 to No. 10 nationally, also earning five-star status.