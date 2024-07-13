Alabama landed a major commitment from five-star wide receiver Caleb Cunningham on Saturday. Cunningham, a Class of 2025 prospect from Ackerman, Mississippi, picked the Tide over Auburn, Tennessee, Florida, Ole Miss and others.

Cunningham lists among the best recruits of the Kalen DeBoer era at Alabama. The Choctaw County High School product ranks as the No. 22 overall player and No. 3 wide receiver in the Class of 2025, according to 247Sports. His commitment adds to an already stacked No. 2 overall recruiting class in the nation that sits behind only Ohio State.

The rising senior quickly exploded onto the scene as a potential top-tier recruit, and eventually confirmed himself as a verified five-star with a 98 overall rating in May. Cunningham caught 48 passes for 1,138 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior and also starred as an all-area player of the year on the basketball court during a multi-sport campaign.

When DeBoer came to Alabama from Washington, many questioned his recruiting credentials after primarily coaching at the small college level. Quickly, he has quieted all doubters. Cunningham is the third five-star commitment in the Class of 2025, joining quarterback Keelon Russell (No. 10) and cornerback Dijon Lee (No. 31).

DeBoer's Washington offense was known best for incredible production at wide receiver as the Huskies earned a trip to the College Football Playoff National Championship. Three receivers were selected in the first three rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft, including No. 9 overall draft pick Rome Odunze to the Chicago Bears. Cunningham will join No. 8 overall player Ryan Williams as game-changing receivers who will be on campus in Fall 2025.