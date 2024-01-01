The calendar has turned to 2024 and the College Football Playoffs have arrived. No. 1 Michigan is a 2-point favorite against No. 4 Alabama in the 5 p.m. ET Rose Bowl, according to the latest SportsLine consensus college football odds, while No. 3 Texas is laying 3.5 points against No. 2 Washington in the 8:45 p.m. ET Sugar Bowl. Those playoff semifinal matchups will draw a lot of the betting interest, but there are three other games on the college bowl schedule for New Year's Day as well.

No. 13 LSU is -9 against Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl at noon ET, No. 21 Tennessee is -5.5 against No. 17 Iowa in the Citrus Bowl at 1 p.m. ET and No. 8 Oregon is -18 against No. 23 Liberty in the Fiesta Bowl at 1 p.m. ET. Before locking in any college football bowl or playoff picks, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a strong profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters bowl season with a profitable 13-9 record on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone who has followed it has seen strong returns.

Top college football predictions for bowl season

One of the college football picks the model is high on during bowl season: No. 8 Oregon (-18) cruises to a blowout win over No. 23 Liberty in the Fiesta Bowl in a 1 p.m. ET kickoff. It will be the official final college football game for Bo Nix, the standout Oregon quarterback over the last two years who finished second in college football in passing yards (4,145) while finishing tied for first in passing touchdowns (40) this year. Nix could have skipped this game to prepare for the 2024 NFL Draft, but the fact he's playing signals the Ducks aren't planning on holding anything back in the Fiesta Bowl.

Oregon had the second-best scoring offense in the nation, averaging 44.2 points per game, trailing only LSU at 46.4 ppg. Liberty also had a top-five offense averaging 40.8 ppg, but the Flames haven't faced a defense as fast and athletic as Oregon's this year. Liberty played one defense ranked in the top 50 this year. Meanwhile, Oregon had the 11th-best scoring defense in the country at 17.3 ppg, despite playing strong offenses like USC, Oregon State, Colorado State and Washington (twice). Oregon went 9-3 ATS as a favorite this year and the model projects the Ducks to cover the spread well over 50% of the time. See which other teams the model likes here.

College football odds for bowl season

Monday, Jan. 1

ReliaQuest Bowl: Wisconsin vs. LSU (-9, 57)

Fiesta Bowl: Liberty vs. Oregon (-18, 68.5)

Citrus Bowl: Iowa vs. Tennessee (-5.5, 36)

Rose Bowl: Alabama vs. Michigan (-2, 45)

Sugar Bowl: Washington vs. Texas (-3.5, 63.5)