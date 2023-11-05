Who's Playing

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers @ UTEP Miners

Current Records: Western Kentucky 4-4, UTEP 3-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Sun Bowl -- El Paso, Texas

Sun Bowl -- El Paso, Texas TV: ESPN+

What to Know

A Conference USA battle is on tap between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the UTEP Miners at 9:00 p.m. ET on November 4th at Sun Bowl. UTEP does have the home-field advantage, but Western Kentucky is expected to win by nine points.

Western Kentucky started off well but failed to capitalize on an early lead against Liberty. They fell 42-29 to the Flames last Tuesday. It was the first time this season that Western Kentucky let down their fans at home.

Western Kentucky's defeat came about despite a quality game from Austin Reed, who threw for 365 yards and four touchdowns. Another player making a difference was Elijah Young, who gained 119 total yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, it was close, but last Wednesday UTEP sidestepped Sam Houston for a 37-34 victory. The victory was just what UTEP needed coming off of a 28-7 loss in their prior contest.

UTEP got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Deion Hankins out in front who rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown on only 15 carries. Kelly Akharaiyi was another key contributor, picking up 126 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Special teams played a big role in the game for UTEP, adding 13 points to the final score. All those points came courtesy of Buzz Flabiano: he added nine points with three field goals, and another four kicking extra points.

Liberty's victory bumped their season record to 8-0 while Western Kentucky's defeat dropped theirs to 4-4.

UTEP will be fighting an uphill battle on Saturday as the experts have pegged them as the nine-point underdog. This contest will be their fifth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 2-2 against the spread).

Odds

Western Kentucky is a big 9-point favorite against UTEP, according to the latest college football odds.

Bettors have moved against the Hilltoppers slightly, as the game opened with the Hilltoppers as a 11-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 54 points.

Series History

Western Kentucky has won both of the games they've played against UTEP in the last 6 years.

Nov 17, 2018 - Western Kentucky 40 vs. UTEP 16

Oct 07, 2017 - Western Kentucky 15 vs. UTEP 14

Injury Report for UTEP

Marcus Bellon: questionable (Leg)

Gavin Hardison: questionable (Arm)

Jostein Clarke: questionable (Undisclosed)

Steven Hubbard: out (Undisclosed)

Aaron Dumas: out (Transfer Portal)

Tyrin Smith: questionable (Undisclosed)

Jake McNamara: questionable (Concussion)

Trez Moore: out (Redshirt)

Judah Ezinwa: Out for the Season (Redshirt)

Injury Report for Western Kentucky