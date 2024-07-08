Michigan coach Sherrone Moore picked up his first significant win on the recruiting trail by flipping four-star safety commit Ivan Taylor from Notre Dame. Taylor committed to the Fighting Irish in December 2023 but flipped after taking an official visit to Michigan last month.

Taylor is the son of former NFL defensive back Ike Taylor, who won two Super Bowls with the Pittsburgh Steelers during a 12-year career from 2003-14. The younger Taylor ranks as the No. 41 overall recruit in the 2025 recruiting cycle by 247Sports and is the second-ranked player at his position in the class. The West Orange High School product out of Winter Garden, Florida, is the fifth-ranked player from the Sunshine State.

He becomes Michigan's highest-ranked recruit in the 2025 cycle, jumping four-star safety Kainoa Winston. Despite coming off a national championship in January, Michigan ranked No. 41 in the national recruiting rankings as recently as May 31. With Taylor's commitment, the Wolverines jumped eight spots to No. 15 in the 2025 class rankings from 247Sports.

"I like Coach Wink [Martindale], I like Coach [Lamar] Morgan, and I like Coach Moore," Taylor told 247Sports. "I think they're all great people, and it was a really good time on the official visit getting to know them and getting to know their families as well."

Other members of Michigan's recruiting class include four-star defensive linemen Nathaniel Marshall and Jaylen Williams and four-star offensive tackle Avery Gach.