Victor Wembanyama, the 2023-24 NBA Rookie of the Year and a rising star for the San Antonio Spurs, is suing a Texas man who has allegedly used Wembanyama's name, image, and likeness in order to sell merchandise. According to NIL Daily, the lawsuit states in a Texas federal court claims that James T. Glodich of Austin, Texas has used Wembanyama's likeness for profit without his permission.

The legal complaint states that a month after Wembanyama was chosen No. 1 overall by the Spurs in the 2023 NBA Draft, Glodich began exploiting Wembanyama's likeness and launched a website selling merchandise in his image, with products ranging from shirts and candles to baby bibs and wrapping paper. Glodich is said to have filed federal trademarks such as "El Wemby" and "Wemby's World," which were rejected by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on grounds that they "falsely suggest a connection" with Wembanyama.

As Glodich continued to sell the items, Wembanyama's legal team argues that he is guilty of false endorsement and violating Wembanyama's privacy rights, with the false impression that Wembanyama endorses the merchandise harming the value of his NIL. Wembanyama is seeking a court order to halt Glodich's unauthorized use of his likeness as well as monetary damages.

Wembanyama is being represented legally by John M. Guaragna and Michael A. Geller from DLA Piper. According to KSAT, Glodich declined comment on the matter in a phone interview.