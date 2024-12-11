The 2024 NBA Cup knockout stage is underway, and the Bucks and Thunder are moving on to the semifinals in Las Vegas. The Bucks knocked out the Magic on Tuesday night in the first quarterfinal game as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard combined for 65 points in a five-point win against a shorthanded Orlando squad. OKC followed it up with a comfortable win against the Mavericks.

The Bucks are back in the semifinals -- which will be held Saturday in Las Vegas -- for the second year in a row. Milwaukee, which lost to the Pacers in the In-Season Tournament semis in 2023, will face either the Knicks or Hawks for a spot in the title game. The Thunder will go up against either the Rockets or Warriors in Saturday's semifinal.

The eight quarterfinals reached the knockout stage by either winning their five-team group or making the field as their conference's lone wild-card team.

The 2024 NBA Cup knockout stage bracket is below, as well as the full schedule. The semifinals are set for Dec. 14, and the championship game will be held Dec. 17.

2024 NBA Cup bracket

NBA

2024 NBA Cup knockout schedule

Quarterfinals



All times Eastern

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Bucks 114, Magic 109

Thunder 118, Mavericks 104

Wednesday, Dec. 11

Hawks at Knicks, 7 p.m. (ESPN/fubo)

Warriors at Rockets, 9:30 p.m. (TNT, Max, TruTV)

Semifinals

Saturday, Dec. 14

TBD vs. TBD, 4:30 p.m. (TNT, Max, TruTV)

TBD vs. TBD, 8:30 p.m. (ABC/fubo)

Final

Tuesday, Dec. 17