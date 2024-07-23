So far, Ravens' WR Rashod Bateman's first three years in the NFL have been underwhelming, to say the least. He's dealt with injuries and underperformed relative to his Round 1 draft capital in the 2021 NFL Draft.

This spring the Ravens extended Bateman, despite his slow NFL start. They extended him through the 2026 NFL season instead of just picking up his 5th-year option.

With Odell Beckham Jr. now in Miami, Bateman is the clear WR2 for the Ravens offense. He is healthy heading into the season and getting immense praise from his head coach John Harbaugh.

See the video and quote from Harbaugh on the popular Coachspeak Index on Twitter:

#Ravens HC John Harbaugh on Rashod Bateman:



"He's expected to be a top receiver in the league for us. That's what we're planning on."



Harbaugh has an 85% reliability rating on usage/workload coachspeak



Baltimore has been banging the Bateman drum for months



We expect a… pic.twitter.com/CThYfCZuKS — The Coachspeak Index (@CoachspeakIndex) July 22, 2024

Bateman is currently being drafted in Round 14 or 15 in Underdog Fantasy Best Ball drafts. His current ADP on Underdog is 171. In my updated rankings on SporsLIne, I have Bateman ranked 157. I'm currently actively trying to get more shares of the Ravens WR2. See the rest of 2024 Best Ball top 250 rankings on SportsLine.