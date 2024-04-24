The Baltimore Ravens had to make the decision to either pick up or decline the fifth-year option on wide receiver Rashod Bateman's rookie contract. Instead of using the option, Baltimore gifted him a new deal altogether. On Wednesday, the Ravens announced that they had extended Bateman through the 2026 season. The financial details of the new deal were not immediately made available.

"We are pleased to announce that we have extended Rashod Bateman's contract through the 2026 season," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. "Congratulations to 'Bate' and his family. This is a good day for the Ravens."

Bateman was originally selected by Baltimore with the No. 27 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. In his rookie season, Bateman caught 46 passes for a career-high 515 yards and one touchdown. This past season, he caught 32 passes for 367 yards and one touchdown. Bateman has recorded two 100-yard outings in 34 career games played, and has averaged 34.3 receiving yards per game.

Bateman ranked sixth in receiving yards among Ravens in 2023. Baltimore parted ways with Devin Duvernay in free agency, and appear to be allowing Odell Beckham Jr. to walk as well. But Bateman is here to stay.