When I think about Thanksgiving, I think about going to my grandparents' house growing up. We'd leave immediately after my dad got off work on Wednesday and drive from my hometown in rural Virginia to my mom's parents in New Jersey. A quick stop at the McDonald's was the only time we'd leave our route. We'd drive extra miles to avoid traffic. I'd try, often unsuccessfully, to fight off sleep on the drive up.

Around midnight — sometimes later — we'd arrive at my grandparents' doorstep, weary but happy. They'd always greet us with smiling faces, no matter the hour.

And then there was Thanksgiving Day, which meant football. My grandpa, a die-hard Giants fan, would lead our collective yelling at the TV, hoping the Cowboys would lose, and we'd pity-root for the Lions, who seemingly never won.

The results fade, but what I remember is my family being together. It wasn't perfect. It got harder as my grandparents got older. We'd laugh, we'd cheer, we'd wish it could last forever.

It's been several years since then, but I still remember my grandparents waving us goodbye, my grandpa good-heartedly reminding my dad to go south, not north, on the turnpike. It felt like just minutes earlier, they had been standing in that doorway welcoming us in. It always went too fast.

So ahead of our six lessons, let me give you a non-football one: Try to cherish this week. If you can do it with family, great. If you can do it with friends, great. If all you can do is call or text, great. It doesn't have to be perfect. Whether you watch every football game this week or none at all, I hope you're surrounded by people you love.

1. Kyle Shanahan might not win Coach of the Year, but he's the best coach in the sport

Coach of the Year has become so misconstrued, and not just in the NFL. Every individual player award honors the best player, but for some reason Coach of the Year honors the coach whose team exceeds expectations most.

So, once again, Kyle Shanahan's magnificent job will likely go unrewarded, simply because he's done too good a job for too long. An early congratulations to either John Harbaugh or Todd Monken for winning. They've done magnificent jobs.

But Kyle Shanahan is the best coach in the NFL this season. The 49ers just dismantled the Vikings to move to 9-1. They have won games in Australia and Mexico and Seattle and Dallas, all places with their own unique challenges. They have won games using wide receivers they never imagined having to count on.

Thought you saw the best of Brock Purdy? Think again. I've written at length about why Purdy deserves MVP and is much more than just a product of the Shanahan system, but there's no doubt Shanahan has raised his game immensely. This offense is so well-constructed, so prepared for each and every task each and every week and so connected.

The Vikings love to blitz. Purdy shredded them with quick passes: 12-for-13 for 161 yards and two touchdowns on throws released in 2.5 seconds or faster. Minnesota entered the night leading the NFL in sack rate and pressure rate. It managed just one sack and a 29% pressure rate, both season lows.

This is nothing new, by the way.

The 49ers have the ...

best success rate (54.8%) by any team since at least 2000

best touchdown-per-drive percentage (39.8%) by any team since the 2007 Patriots

best EPA/play (0.19) since the 2018 Chiefs

Oh yeah, and Shanahan also made the excellent hire of defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, who has helped turn this defense from quite poor to elite.

It's silly that we'll look back and likely see someone else win Coach of the Year. Shanahan has never won the award, by the way, even though he's been the best or among the best in the profession for nearly a decade. Andy Reid, who's fourth all-time in wins, has won it once, back in 2002 with the Eagles. Sean McVay has won it once since becoming a head coach in 2017. Kevin Stefanski, a perfectly solid coach but nothing more, has won it twice.

Again, even if he doesn't win "Coach of the Year," Shanahan is very much the defining coach of this year. He'd gladly take a Lombardi Trophy over any individual award, anyway.

2. Daronte Jones deserves major flowers

One day after Brian Flores' normally excellent defense was shredded, one of his disciplines had his best performance yet. Commanders defensive coordinator Daronte Jones and his unit were terrific in a 22-20 upset win over the Bengals.

Jones, like Flores, brings extra pressure, big time. Washington is third in blitz rate this year. Joe Burrow has destroyed blitzes all year, but on Monday night, not so much.

Joe Burrow vs. blitz Weeks 1-10 Monday EPA per dropback 0.18 -0.16 Net yards per attempt 7.8 4.3 Sack rate 8.7% 10.5% Success rate 57% 37%

Jones was without his best cornerback, Amik Robertson, but refused to back down. His corners played physically, aggressively and well. The safeties followed in kind. And while Cincinnati's running game has never been a strength, Washington turned it into a decided weakness. The Bengals' 14% rushing success rate was the worst by any team in any game this year.

Jones has this defense moving in the right direction, too. In November, the Commanders rank 15th in defensive EPA per play; they were 23rd before that. They've done a good job stopping the run and limiting explosives, largely because they have the third-lowest missed tackle rate in the league. Washington hasn't allowed more than 23 points in a game since Week 5.

There will be big-picture coaching questions in Washington if the team doesn't make the playoffs, but Jones has done solid work under the radar.

3. Same old, same old Steelers

I wrote about this in our Week 11 overreactions, but the Steelers are once again a team with a winning record and little chance of winning a playoff game. Here, though, let's talk about the style.

Aaron Rodgers is now completing 21.6% of his passes thrown 20+ yards downfield. While he is throwing way more of them this year — only Jordan Love has more than Rodgers' 51 attempts — they're mostly performative "See? I'll still take shots downfield" throws that are low-percentage floaters. Only Cam Ward and recently released Daniel Jones have a lower completion rate on these throws.

The run game can be quite good. In fact, the Steelers are second in rushing EPA per play this year at 0.06. Earlier in the season, it seemed they finally had one truly sterling offensive aspect. This made them different.

But when the run game isn't going well, as has been the case the last two weeks, Pittsburgh has nothing else. The Steelers are 4-0 when their EPA per rush is above their overall season mark and 2-4 when it is below it. Pittsburgh was at -0.19, second-worst of the season, in the Week 11 loss to the Eagles.

The Steelers have been the same as they've been during this playoff win drought: poor quarterbacking, good-not-great defense.

Steelers QB(s) with multiple starts Team EPA per dropback Defensive success rate 2026 A. Rodgers 26th 15th 2025 A. Rodgers 20th 18th 2024 R. Wilson, J. Fields 18th 15th 2023 K. Pickett, M. Rudolph, M. Trubisky 27th 8th 2022 K. Pickett, M. Trubisky 20th 7th 2021 B. Roethlisberger 28th 16th

Just a dull, stuck-going-nowhere team archetype and a franchise that seems fine with it.

4. Emmett Johnson will have a role, even once Kenneth Walker III returns

The Chiefs' three-game winning streak has coincided with a soft schedule. There's not a ton to take away from it in terms of Kansas City's standing in the championship-contending pecking order.

But on an individual level, Emmett Johnson is a beast. In his two starts with Kenneth Walker III out, Johnson has 134 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns.

Johnson currently leads all running backs in 7.0 yards per touch (min. 50 touches). He also leads all running backs in tackle avoidance rate (36.8), which is also first and slightly higher than tackle-avoiding machine Walker III.

Johnson has a true three-down skill set. Only 11.3% of his rushes go for 0 or negative yards, the fourth-lowest rate among all running backs with at least 50 touches, and he has turned several potential losses into gains.

Walker is a stud. He'll be the feature back when he returns from his groin injury. But Johnson has proved he not only deserves a legit complementary role down the stretch and beyond, but with his pass-catching acumen, he can actually be a weapon, too.

5. The Colts are more inept than we thought

The Colts got thumped 26-3 by the Texans on Thursday, and that somehow wasn't the worst aspect of their week. Not even close.

One day after that, Indianapolis released Daniel Jones, and shortly after that, reports surfaced that at the trade deadline, the Colts had turned down the Ravens' offer of a fourth-and fifth-round pick for Jones (the fifth would be returned if Baltimore made the playoffs). Now, they get nothing for Jones and will carry a $35.2 million dead cap hit in 2027.

If interim GM Ed Dodds wasn't already filling in for a fired GM (Chris Ballard), this would be a fireable offense. Maybe it is, anyway. The Colts sold away many of their franchise pillars but stopped at Daniel Jones?

According to various reports, the Colts turned away multiple suitors for Jones, including Baltimore's potentially lucrative one; multiple suitors for Jonathan Taylor, who fetched offers for a second-round pick plus more; at least one offer that included a fourth-round pick for veteran defensive tackle Grover Stewart, who's 33 and in a contract year.

I gave the Colts a D+ in my trade deadline grades and, upon first reflection, thought I might have been a little harsh. Indianapolis did get decent draft capital back for the moves it did make. But now, I think that mark might be generous. Every meaningless hard hit Taylor takes, and every meaningless double-team Stewart takes on, is just that. Meaningless.

The Colts have very little young, cost-controlled talent. They don't have their first-round pick in 2027. They will have a new GM and, likely, a new coach. They are arguably the worst team in the NFL in 2026. They will be in the running for worst team in the NFL in 2027 and potentially 2028. They just turned down draft capital for a player they didn't even want. If there were a class in mismanaging an enterprise worth billions of dollars, the Colts' front office could do a great job teaching it.

6. We're about to learn a lot about the league's very best

If it feels like there's been a little bit of a midseason lull, it's because there has been. In November, there's been a ton of blowouts — seven games decided by 15+ every week from Week 8-10, and then a lot of byes and semi-competitive games in Week 11.

But the league is cranking it up a notch this coming week.

The Bears have won five straight, but their last two are over the lowly Buccaneers and Saints, with a bye in between. The Lions have won six straight, but the last three are over the Dolphins, the Patriots (mostly without Drake Maye) and the Buccaneers. I'm a huge believer in "you can only beat who's on your schedule." But in terms of learning about these teams, the past few weeks haven't been very helpful.

That all changes this week. On Thanksgiving, the 8-2 Lions host the 8-2 Bears (on CBS and streaming on Paramount+, by the way!), which should be an absolute banger.

How improved are these defenses? Games like these are exactly why the Bears paid two firsts for Jeffery Simmons, who had three sacks Sunday. This will be his biggest game yet for Chicago, and there are plenty more coming. Detroit has not allowed more than 21 points since Week 4. Again, it hasn't been the best competition, but the improvement is legit. How legit? This is a great barometer. Who steals the show on offense? We've seen Caleb Williams go absolutely nuclear this season. We've also seen him be up and down. Can Jahmyr Gibbs, who's on pace to break the single-season yards from scrimmage mark, put Detroit on his back again? Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Luther Burden, Rome Odunze and Colston Loveland provide tons of pass-catching talent. Don't forget how good Jared Goff has been this year, either. How big is the gap between these teams, or is there one? There's a perception that the Bears are a top-tier Super Bowl team, while the Lions fall outside that tier. At DraftKings, Chicago is +850 to win the Super Bowl, only behind the 49ers and the Bills; Detroit is +1600, tied for the ninth-shortest odds. But does Chicago really belong that high, a placement mostly earned by a blowout win over the Seahawks? A big win here would truly confirm it. A Lions win, meanwhile, would remind everyone just how elite this offense — and potentially this team — is.

This is far from the only example. Get your nap in early, because later that night, Chiefs at Bills is a can't-miss. Buffalo has seemed almost bored — and certainly hasn't been very sharp — in wins over the Ravens, Carson Wentz-led Vikings, Jets and Dolphins. But they'll absolutely be locked in against their bitter rival. The Chiefs, meanwhile, have cruised past the Jets, Falcons and Saints after a tough loss to the Broncos. We have questions about Josh Allen's turnovers, Patrick Mahomes' deep-passing renaissance — is it real or fake? — and much more.

Oh yeah, also in Week 12 ...

Rams-Packers. Can these injury-ravaged Rams still pull it together? Conversely, can Green Bay recover after an awful Week 10 loss to Minnesota? Myles Garrett could destroy this game. Oh yeah, and Micah Parsons is on track to be back, too.

Can these injury-ravaged Rams still pull it together? Conversely, can Green Bay recover after an awful Week 10 loss to Minnesota? Myles Garrett could destroy this game. Oh yeah, and Micah Parsons is on track to be back, too. Steelers-Broncos . What can Denver show in a big spot? Is the Steelers' season slipping away?

. What can Denver show in a big spot? Is the Steelers' season slipping away? 49ers-Seahawks Part II. The first one was awesome.

Part II. The first one was awesome. Browns-Raiders. Can Cleveland get closer to punching its postseason ticket?

Can Cleveland get closer to punching its postseason ticket? Buccaneers-Panthers. Does anyone want to win the NFC South?

Big-time stuff. I can't wait.