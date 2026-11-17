And on the 65th day of the NFL season, everyone finally had a win. The Chargers' 23-20 win over the Ravens wasn't the prettiest football, but the Chargers will find it as beautiful as any. A long flight home after a win feels a little shorter, and in a season that can't end soon enough, Jim Harbaugh and co., at least for one day, have something to smile about.

Also smiling? The Browns, who watched all of their closest competitors for the final AFC wild card berth fall by the wayside. The only teams within two games -- the Patriots, Raiders and Ravens -- all lost in Week 10 while playing a quarterback who wasn't the Week 1 starter. Add in that the Browns got a crucial win over the Texans, and the AFC playoff picture looks pretty clear.

Over in the NFC, there's a brutal battle. There are nine teams with winning records. The 6-4 Packers hold the No. 7 seed right now, but after a blowout loss to the Vikings, Green Bay finds the Seahawks and Rams -- also 6-4 -- right there. Lots can and will change, but the next time we see the Rams and the Packers facing off on Thanksgiving Eve, it will be arguably the most important game of the year to date.

As the NFC playoff hopefuls scratch and claw, though, they're all looking up at one team, led by one very, very good quarterback.

1. Brock Purdy won't win MVP, but he deserves to be a part of the conversation

So much of Brock Purdy's success gets dismissed as him being a cog in the Kyle Shanahan system. And maybe there were times, earlier in his career, when that was closer to the truth.

It is no longer remotely close to the truth. Yes, Shanahan set up some easy release valves for Purdy in the 49ers' 46-40 win over the Cowboys, like getting Christian McCaffrey matched up against Von Miller for the game-winning touchdown (I wrote about Shanahan deserving Coach of the Year on Sunday), but Purdy was truly magnificent. And he has been pretty much all year.

One play exemplifying this was McCaffrey's first touchdown, when Purdy bought time and, at the last second, found McCaffrey. McCaffrey had been blocking in pass protection just a moment earlier.

The quick feet in the pocket. The full-sprint escape. The pump fake. The stop. The vision. The throw. This is elite quarterbacking.

Purdy had several impressive plays like this one, including a 23-yard completion to Keenan Allen on third and 12 after getting turned around 180 degrees while escaping a sack. This is what has separated Purdy from previous Shanahan quarterbacks: the creativity and out-of-structure playmaking. Purdy's 0.15 EPA per dropback on throws that take 3.5 seconds or more to come out is second, only to Joe Burrow.

Speaking of Burrow, Purdy won't win MVP, it seems, because Burrow is on a historic heater. He's now a -115 favorite, per DraftKings. Josh Allen is second at +350, followed by Purdy at +425.

But what Purdy, who has never finished above fourth in MVP voting, is doing with an ever-changing carousel of wide receivers is MVP-level stuff. The film matches the numbers, too.

Top three MVP candidates Burrow Allen Purdy Net yards per attempt 7.9 8.2 8.7 EPA per dropback 0.27 0.21 0.34 Negative play rate 6.6% 9.8% 6.1% Touchdowns (run/pass/catch) 30 24 22 Yards per completion 11 13.3 12.8

Next up? The Vikings -- a huge chance for Purdy to boost his MVP stock. Speaking of Minnesota ...

2. The Vikings offense looks completely different under Kirk Cousins

We're not just talking about "it looks better," which it absolutely does. We're talking about how Kirk Cousins changes how it looks, as in simply watching the unit moves before the action even happens.

Vikings offense Weeks 1-9 Week 10 Under-center rate 40% 54% Play action dropback rate 30% 39% Under-center, play-action snaps per game 5.8 12 Average time to throw (seconds) 3.1 2.7

This is why Minnesota got Cousins in the first place. He does everything Kevin O'Connell wants. He's happy to go under center, hit his back foot and let it rip. He doesn't quite rip it as hard as he once did, but the comfort in the system is evident. In fact, one of his most impressive snaps was him getting through audibles to set up a successful screen pass on third and 12.

Remember, this is five days after he was traded!

The Vikings look very different with Cousins, but Cousins looks very different from the last time he was with the Vikings, too. This was the same field on which he tore his Achilles in 2023, when he was playing some of the best football of his career. He had a rough two seasons in Atlanta and a resurgent half-season in Las Vegas. His movement (he even had two scrambles!) looks so much better than it did in 2024 and 2025. Hearing him after the game was a really cool moment, proving that he not only looks at home, but is, in a broader sense, home.

3. The Bengals look elite at quarterback, wide receiver, AND offensive line

The Bengals have long had great wide receivers in Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, and we know how good a healthy Burrow is. But after Sunday night's dismantling of the Steelers, we need to talk about how good this offensive line is, too.

Cincinnati's offensive line stonewalled what's supposed to be a strong Pittsburgh pass rush. Burrow was pressured on just 20.5% of his dropbacks, his lowest rate in over two years. T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith combined for 63 pass-rush snaps ... and ZERO pressures. It's the first time ever both players have been shut out in the same game.

It's a distant memory now, but the Bengals came into this year wanting to do more under-center stuff to help the run game and the offensive line. But the running game hasn't materialized, and the offensive line simply doesn't need the help of under-center and/or play-action concepts.

The Bengals are fifth in PFF's pass-blocking grade this year. They were 26th last year and 29th the year before that. What a huge jump, and in a great year to have one, too.

4. John Harbaugh is still far too conservative

Going back to where the week started. The Giants bungled a chance to get closer to putting this division away. Yes, give the Commanders credit where credit is due, but John Harbaugh was a huge part of New York's collapse.

There are two conservative choices Harbaugh made late in the fourth quarter that stand out. The first was fourth and 1 at the Giants' own 11-yard line with 3:26 left.

Yes, their OWN 11-yard line. And, yes, they should've gone for it. This is reminiscent of the Lions going for it in nearly the exact same scenario in Week 7, which I wrote about back then. As Dan Campbell explained, he 1) thought his team would convert and 2) knew if it didn't, it would almost certainly get the ball back with a decent chunk of time left. The Lions failed, but Green Bay missed a kick, and the Lions ran the clock out.

The same applied here, and Jameis Winston has been really good at quarterback sneaks, too, the previous play notwithstanding.

Instead, Winston barked out his now-infamous "Who let the dogs out?" cadence, and the Giants took a delay-of-game penalty and punted. According to Ben Baldwin's fourth-down decision bot, 101 out of 101 models favored the Giants going for it.

After a Jayden Daniels interception, the Giants again played it safe with three straight runs, including a designed J.J. McCarthy run on third and 3. Sonny Styles sniffed it out for a 2-yard loss; the Commanders have been all over McCarthy's designed runs this year. Models were split on the fourth-and-5 decision; the Giants punted again, and to make matters worse, Jordan Stout shanked the punt 12 yards. Daniels led the game-winning touchdown drive, and Washington now has life.

Overall, Harbaugh's conservative decisions -- he had another one in the fourth quarter and one in the first quarter, too -- cost New York about 11.4% win probability, per Baldwin's bot. That's rough. If New York doesn't make the postseason, Winton's silly cadence will re-emerge for all the wrong reasons.

5. The best coaches and coaching staffs don't miss any details -- just ask Mike Macdonald

Fernando Mendoza's first career was the top headline for what ended up being a 21-13 Raiders loss to the Seahawks, but Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald, special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh and wide receiver Tory Horton teamed up for one of the smartest plays you'll see.

Via Gregg Bell of KJR 93.3 ...

'"Nine yards, 11 inches (into the end zone) -- literally, if there's any way to return the ball, return the ball,'" Harbaugh told his kickoff-return team. 'Burning the two-minute (warning on the kickoff return) is so impactful at that time.'"

Harbaugh even reminded his unit of that right before it went onto the field, and then Horton defied gravity to do exactly what Harbaugh had asked.

I love how Macdonald celebrated with Horton. The term "player's coach" is overrated and overused, but Macdonald clearly gets it. So, too does his staff and his team. And for those wondering about "illegal batting," it would have been a 10-yard penalty and a re-kick, which would have occurred within two minutes. Las Vegas obviously declined.

We've seen so many clock mismanagements, especially on special teams, this season. Getting little details like this right is a sign of a coaching staff and team that's 100% bought in. We'd expect nothing less from the reigning champs.

6. We're trending toward blowout city with the league-wide quarterback issues

There have been 21 games decided by 15+ points over the past three weeks. In the seven weeks before that, there were only 26.

We're starting to see the effects of the massive wave of quarterback injuries. The Patriots and Jets both lost their starters during Week 10, and the Cardinals are now on their third quarterback of the year. They accounted for three of the seven losses by 15+ this week. (Steelers, Titans, Packers and Falcons, you have no excuses).

This might be the way it is going forward, too. The Colts and the Dolphins played one another in Week 10, but they project as two of the league's worst teams, and they play the Texans and the Bills, respectively, in Week 11. The Cardinals face the Chiefs. Unfortunately, there are just a lot of teams playing out the string already.