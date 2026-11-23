Justin Herbert is in the NFL's concussion protocol after the Chargers' 27-24 loss to the Jets, per the team. It's unclear when Herbert suffered the injury, as he played the whole game, but concussion-like symptoms can appear well after the collisions that cause the concussions themselves.

Because he entered concussion protocol, Herbert did not address the media after the game.

Herbert went 15-for-21 for 131 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 32 yards and a score as well. He took six sacks, though, and has now taken an NFL-high 39 sacks this season.

Herbert has been an ironman, especially considering the hits he has taken in his career behind a seemingly ever-shaky offensive line. Only one injury has forced Herbert to miss a game in his career: A fractured finger on his throwing hand required surgery and cost him the final four contests of the 2023 campaign.

Justin Herbert LAC • QB • #10 CMP% 62.4 YDs 1851 TD 8 INT 11 YD/Att 6.76 View Profile

The Chargers (1-9) have had a miserable season, with the much-hyped pairing of Herbert and offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel failing to mesh. Herbert has thrown just eight touchdown passes compared to 11 interceptions and is on pace for career worsts nearly across the board. He had played his first two turnover-free games of the season — last week in a win over the Ravens and Sunday against New York — but now could miss time depending on how concussion protocol progresses.

If entering the protocol does force Herbert to miss time, the Chargers would turn to DJ Uiagalelei. He has played in one NFL game, in mop-up duty against the Texans in Week 9. He went 2-for-7 for 24 yards and a touchdown. Los Angeles also has Jake Browning on the practice squad.