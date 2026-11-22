The Dallas Cowboys made a change on defense ahead of their matchup with the Tennessee Titans, stripping defensive coordinator Christian Parker of play-calling duties and handing them to Mike Pettine. The change didn't help Dallas prevent one of the wildest touchdowns you'll see this season, as Titans rookie Carnell Tate broke loose for a 59-yard score on a play where he wasn't touched down.

In the third quarter, Cam Ward hit Tate out to the short left on a slant. The rookie wideout went down on his rear end, but got up and ran another 50 yards to the end zone!

It looked like Tate was touched down by Cobie Durant, but as it turns out, he got up in time and needed to be tackled. Check out what happened here:

Perhaps we can't pile on the Cowboys too much for this mistake. It certainly looked like Tate was touched down! Great job by the rookie to finish the play.

The Cowboys entered this matchup with the worst defense in the NFL, having allowed 393.8 total yards per game through 10 contests. They are the only team in NFL history to allow 27+ points per game in three straight seasons -- all with different defensive coordinators.

Tate entered this matchup with 34 receptions for 413 yards and one touchdown through seven games played. He actually missed the last two matchups due to a shoulder injury, but certainly made his presence known in his return to the field on Sunday.