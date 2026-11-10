The 2026 NFL trade deadline has come and gone, a whirlwind of activity changing the NFL landscape halfway through the season. After countless rumors, reports and hypothetical moves, there were 18 trades between the beginning of the regular season and the trade deadline, including six on deadline day itself.

A quarterback reunion stole the show on Tuesday, with Kirk Cousins heading back to the Vikings in exchange for a third-round pick going to the Raiders. It's the second quarterback deal by Minnesota this year; the Vikings also sent J.J. McCarthy to the Giants. And if the postseason started today, McCarthy's Giants would host Cousins' Vikings in a wild-card matchup.

Defensive tackle, normally not a headlining position, was in the spotlight, with the Bears acquiring Jeffery Simmons from the Titans and the Jaguars acquiring Jordan Davis from the Eagles. Also on the move at the position were DeForest Buckner and Davon Godchaux.

Sometimes, though, it's the moves not made that tell a bigger story. Here's how all 32 teams fared with trade deadline grades for everyone in the league.

AFC East

Buffalo Bills: B+

The Bills saw several other Super Bowl contenders making significant win-now moves and decided to make their own on deadline day, acquiring safety Amani Hooker and a 2027 fifth-round pick from the Titans for a 2027 second-round pick. It's a big move for a player in the middle of his best year: Hooker has five interceptions this year, including three off Joe Burrow in one game. Other Bills safeties have one pick combined. He is a versatile defender who's willing to tackle -- a strong addition to a Bills secondary that needed help. It was expensive, but worth doing. Buffalo got significantly better Tuesday.

Miami Dolphins: C-

It was a rough deadline day for the Dolphins: Quarterback Malik Willis landed on IR, and veteran defensive tackle Zach Sieler -- a potential trade candidate -- is done for the season with ruptured biceps. The timing couldn't have been worse regarding Sieler. It might have been nice for this one-win team to get some compensation there.

New England Patriots: D+

The Patriots not making any moves was a bit of a surprise considering Rhamondre Stevenson is hurt (knee), TreVeyon Henderson is dealing with an illness, and the offensive line and wide receiver group are truly beat up. This felt like a chance for New England to improve Drake Maye's surroundings, even if it was just via modest improvements, but New England didn't make any moves.

New York Jets: B+

The Jets got a sixth-round pick for trading Andre Cisco to the Lions but held otherwise. That was probably the right move, even with Will McDonald IV asking for a trade amid decreased playing time. If needed, they can act on that request this coming offseason. The Jets already did tremendous work last trade deadline and will have three first-round picks next year, giving them great flexibility.

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens: C

The Ravens needed to make a move for a quarterback -- Joe Fagnano simply wasn't going to cut it -- and they did, paying a reasonable price, given the situation, for Jacoby Brissett. Best-case scenario, the Ravens stay alive long enough for Lamar Jackson to return. Worst-case scenario, at least they have a workable product. Trading for center Ryan Neuzil right at the deadline buzzer was an interesting move considering Baltimore had already traded for Cam Jurgens earlier this season; perhaps Neuzil moves to guard. The Jurgens move was a bit of an overpay.

Cincinnati Bengals: F

The Bengals would hypothetically get a C for their effort on Tuesday, but they earned an F for the execution. They aimed to add EDGE Arnold Ebiketie from the Eagles on deadline day, but the deal fell through after Cincinnati realized it would have lost its 2027 third-round compensation pick by acquiring Ebiketie. Oops! Bad look by Cincy, which did not end up making any moves.

Cleveland Browns: B-

The Browns held firm at the trade deadline, neither buying nor selling. Names such as wide receiver Jerry Jeudy's were in the rumor mill, but it's fine that Cleveland didn't make a move. He has ceded targets to talented rookies Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion, but he is still playing over 60% of the team's offensive snaps. The Browns will battle for a playoff spot or at least to play spoiler and look to really make strides in 2027, when Deshaun Watson's contract ends.

Pittsburgh Steelers: C-

The Steelers were reportedly on the hunt for a wide receiver, but nothing materialized for the AFC North leaders. Cornerback reinforcements might have been nice as well, considering the past health issues of Jamel Dean and Asante Samuel Jr. and the age of Jalen Ramsey, but for now, Pittsburgh will look to keep it rolling with the group it has.

AFC South

Houston Texans: C-

The Texans paid more for the name than the game when they traded for Marvin Harrison Jr., sending a second-round pick to the Cardinals for a player who hasn't come close to living up to the hype. Harrison is yet to top three catches in any of his three games for Houston this season, and he still played less than half of his new team's snaps coming out of the bye in Week 9. Unless he becomes a more major contributor soon, the overpay looks even worse.

Indianapolis Colts: D+

The Colts were the busiest sellers, sending Quenton Nelson to Seattle, Buckner and Keenan Allen to San Francisco and Josh Downs to Kansas City, but them not trading Jonathan Taylor was a gigantic missed opportunity. Taylor is almost 28 years old, and keeping him will only add wear and tear on his body. A contending team likely would have paid more now, with a half-season to go, then next year, when he will only be older and more worn down. The Colts have no chance of contending soon, either. Furthermore, the Colts also decided against moving Grover Stewart, who reportedly garnered mid-round pick interest. One can also wonder if the Colts got enough in the trades they did make, especially for Buckner.

Jacksonville Jaguars: C+

The Jaguars did well acquiring safety Jessie Bates III, even if second- and fifth-round picks were a bit pricey. Bates is a tremendous playmaker (28 career interceptions, 14 career forced fumbles) joining a play-making unit; Jacksonville's defense has forced 15 turnovers, third-most this season. After losing defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton for the season, getting defensive tackle Davon Godchaux to help in the middle was reasonable. But a first-round pick and a second-round pick for hulking defensive tackle Jordan Davis was a massive overpay, even if Davis were playing like he did last year, which was a contract year. He's a one-dimensional run plugger who had nine tackles for loss in 2025; he has eight in the rest of his career combined. The Jaguars paid a near-Jeffery Simmons price for a player nowhere near Simmons in terms of all-around talent or disruptiveness, even at his best. He can be a good player who helps -- the Jags will hope they get his best now that he's on a winning team -- and stopping the run is important. But from a value perspective, this was a poor deal. Keeping Brian Thomas Jr. was smart. For an all-in season, they had no need to trade him for future assets, and they can revisit a move this coming offseason.

Tennessee Titans: A-

Whether the Titans should have parted ways with Simmons or not is worth arguing, but the return is inarguable. Tennessee having extra first-round picks each of the next two years is outstanding business, and Cam Ward's recent improved play should make the Titans feel all the better. The extra picks will allow Tennessee to surround him with talent at several positions. Getting a second-round pick for Hooker is also good work; Tennessee wanted a strong return, and it got it. The Titans had other players to trade away, such as Tony Pollard, and it's worth wondering if they should have. For now, though, keeping a hot hand helps the young quarterback.

AFC West

Denver Broncos: A-

The Broncos quietly made a helpful deal, acquiring Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley for a couple of mid-round picks. Henley has plateaued a bit the past couple of seasons after a strong start, but he's an impressive athlete who could benefit from a change of scenery. Vance Joseph has gotten the most out of lots of players, and Henley has the tools to be next in line.

Kansas City Chiefs: B+

Josh Downs to the Chiefs is one of the best fits of trade season. Downs is a separation machine who beats man coverage in his sleep, adding an element the Chiefs simply didn't have before. Though he isn't a deep threat, he does have more intermediate juice than was being realized in a dismal Colts passing game. Kansas City could have added an offensive lineman or a deep threat, but for now, Downs is good work.

Las Vegas Raiders: A

Take it from my Kirk Cousins trade grades: "If you told a Raiders fan before the season that Mendoza would make his first start in Week 10, they'd probably say that's about right. If you told them he'd start because the Raiders got a top-100 pick for Cousins, they'd be very happy with that outcome." Great work from John Spytek and Co., who were probably close to moving onto Fernando Mendoza anyway.

Los Angeles Chargers: D-

The 0-8 Chargers made just one move, and it was a small one, sending Daiyan Henley -- once thought of as a defensive cornerstone -- to a division rival. As if this year couldn't get any more painful. Why Khalil Mack remains on this team is a mystery. Everything about this team remains a mystery.

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys: B-

The Cowboys acquired Joey Porter Jr. from the Steelers back at the start of October but smartly stood pat at the trade deadline. For all the offensive firepower, this is a team that is just 4-5 on the season and unable to consistently get stops on defense. Nothing available at the deadline -- outside of a massive overpay -- would have drastically changed that. On the other side, it didn't make much sense to sell, especially if Dallas is hoping to salvage something this year. Rather, the Cowboys will hope their injured players get healthy and can contribute to a second-half charge.

New York Giants: B

The Giants were a popular hypothetical trade destination as the deadline neared, but they ended up keeping the roster as is. The J.J. McCarthy trade from September has already paid dividends in terms of keeping the Giants' offense moving and the team atop the NFC East for now, but there was no need to force anything if it wasn't developing. An extra defensive lineman might have been nice, but patience is a virtue in this case.

Philadelphia Eagles: A

Philadelphia wrestling away a first-round and a second-round pick from the Jaguars for Jordan Davis is marvelous work from Howie Roseman. The move not only adds to the Eagles' deep bag of draft picks, but it potentially frees up the cap space for them to keep Moro Ojomo. The Jurgens trade was also a win, as the Ravens' season has gone off course. This is a wretched season for the Eagles, but the fact that they continue to get massive returns for players whose names are bigger than their games is outstanding. The Eagles now own 10 first- or second-round picks between 2027 and 2029 and will have major roster-building, trade and financial flexibility.

Washington Commanders: D+

The Commanders sat and watched another NFC East team amid a lost season make a fortune selling off a pair of players. Washington wouldn't have made a fortune, but it has some players who would have seemingly gathered interest, such as veteran edge defenders K'Lavon Chaisson and Dorance Armstrong and cornerback Rasul Douglas, all set to be free agents after the year. If Washington believes it can make a playoff push, it has badly misjudged the situation.

NFC North

Chicago Bears: A

The Jeffery Simmons trade was Chicago's all-in move, and so far it has been worth it and then some. Simmons has two sacks, three tackles for loss and 10 tackles in two games with Chicago. Was it extremely expensive? Yes. But his impact has matched the price tag, and the Bears very much look like a top-tier Super Bowl contender.

Detroit Lions: B-

The Lions added Cisco to a secondary that needed help, even with Brian Branch back. Kerby Joseph is yet to return, and Cisco provides some cheap, experienced depth at the very least. He's only 26 years old, and he had seven interceptions from 2022-23 with the Jaguars. Things didn't go as planned in New York, but he could be an important contributor. Another addition, perhaps at corner, would have pushed this grade up.

Green Bay Packers: C+

The Packers have found their stride on both sides of the ball, with Jordan Love playing like an MVP frontrunner and the defense surging under Jonathan Gannon. The Packers' real midseason addition will be Micah Parsons, who is due back from injury shortly. An addition in the trenches could have been helpful.

Minnesota Vikings: B-

More from my Cousins trade grades: "This all comes down to fit. Kyler Murray never fit. Cousins, hypothetically, does. ... He attacks the middle of the field and delivers on intermediate throws. Plus, he is comfortable off play action. ... Even with a truly outstanding defense, is average-to-slightly-above-average quarterback play and, in turn, average offense good enough to cash in on Super Bowl aspirations? The Vikings are about to find out, but at least they're giving themselves a chance."

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons: A-

Trading away Bates must have been painful for Atlanta. He is a terrific player, one of the smartest in the league and a leader. Even at 3-6, the Falcons are in the thick of things in the woeful NFC South. But this was outstanding value for a soon-to-be 30-year-old who is in the final year of his deal. Plus, the Falcons weren't likely to benefit from compensatory picks if he left this offseason; they have so much money to spend, their additions would have overridden his loss.

Carolina Panthers: C-

The Panthers stood pat when additions at cornerback or offensive line could have been helpful. Carolina has not acquired a player via in-season trade since 2021, so perhaps the inaction was always going to be the case, but it feels like in a winnable NFC South, the Panthers could have done something to up their chances.

New Orleans Saints: B+

The Saints moved Godchaux, a veteran defensive tackle whose playing time was dwindling, and got compensation for it. It's a basic move, but there was no reason not to make it, hence a strong mark.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: C+

Tampa Bay could have made a move for a helpful wide receiver here, but it opted not to. The Buccaneers are a pound-the-ball-and-play-defense operation now, but the wide receiver shortcomings were on display throughout their "Sunday Night Football" loss to the Bears, a winnable game. Jason Leicht isn't a huge trade guy, but a low-risk swing could have worked.

NFC West

Arizona Cardinals: B-

On one hand, the Cardinals did a commendable job getting so much out of the Harrison trade and for getting even more resources out of the Brissett trade, which occurred after Brissett had been benched. On the other hand, this could have been so much more. Budda Baker went untraded ... again. Josh Sweat didn't go anywhere, either. There's been some really good stuff out of Arizona this year, and the team is far more competitive than expected, but it's a glass half-full, half-empty feeling.

Los Angeles Rams: D

The star-studded, must-win-now Rams are in line to start some combination of Tutu Atwell, CJ Daniels, Konata Mumpfield and/or Xavier Smith at wide receiver for the foreseeable future. Could they have not given up a mid-round pick for someone more reliable for a few weeks? The Rams have climbed to 5-4 after a miserable start, but the job's not close to done.

San Francisco 49ers: A

The 49ers got great deals on two veterans who can still contribute at positions of need. Buckner is having one of the best years of his career, and San Francisco got him at a perfectly reasonable price. Allen is a reliable slot option who joins an aging wide receiver group riddled by injuries. He can still move the chains on third downs, and if nothing else, he simply provides a capable pass catcher for Brock Purdy. Those are extremely valuable come the stretch run and the postseason; just ask the Rams, don't have them.

Seattle Seahawks: B+

Seattle added one of the best guards of this era in Nelson, a crucial add given the interior offensive line struggles. The price wasn't a bargain, but it wasn't overboard, either. The Seahawks were briefly mentioned in the Taylor sweepstakes (won by nobody), but with Jadarian Price and Zach Charbonnet back, they wisely held off.