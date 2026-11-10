The Cincinnati Bengals' trade to acquire Arnold Ebiketie from the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round draft pick has officially fallen through, as reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. While the teams agreed to the deal, it had not yet become official before the Bengals realized major compensatory pick ramifications may be tied to finalizing the move.

On the surface, it looked like a fairly ordinary deal: Cincinnati would acquire a rotational pass rusher for a late-round pick. The Bengals are going for a Super Bowl this year, while Philadelphia has spent most of this deadline gearing up for a draft-heavy reload. As it turns out, though, Cincinnati's front office nearly committed a major gaffe with the trade. By acquiring Ebiketie, whom the Eagles signed as a compensatory free agent this offseason, the Bengals would have forfeited the 2027 third-round compensatory pick they were set to acquire after losing Trey Hendrickson in free agency. Nick Korte, who contributes to the contract source site OverTheCap, was first to point this out.

Here's the full chart:

Why does Ebiketie count against the Bengals' formula, you ask? According to Appendix V of the NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement ...

If a Club trades for a player who was a CFA during that League Year, whether the player was another Club's CFA or the acquiring Club's own CFA, the player will be considered a CFA gained by the acquiring Club and will be included in the Compensatory netting process described above.

It's important to note -- as Korte did -- that the Bengals may have believed former guard Cordell Volson counted as one of their CFAs lost. However, Volson has not played a single snap this year and, as the chart above shows, does not count toward the CFAs lost formula. Whether it's a miscalculation or a misunderstanding of Volson's standing, it's not a great look for Bengals director of personnel Duke Tobin and the rest of the front office.

Korte's compensatory pick expertise has now helped the Bengals twice. In March 2024, he noticed Cincinnati wasn't getting the appropriate draft compensation for losing Jessie Bates III in free agency. The NFL issued a rare correction, and the Bengals went from getting two sixth-round picks to getting a third-round pick and a sixth-round pick in the upcoming draft.

It remains to be seen if Cincinnati, who sit at 6-2 in the No. 6 seed of the AFC wild card as of the trade deadline, will look elsewhere for edge rushing help. The Bengals used both free agency (EDGE Boye Mafe, DL Jonathan Allen, S Bryan Cook) and trade acquisitions (acquiring DL Dexter Lawrence from the Giants) to boost their defense this year, but apparently felt it needed reinforcements at EDGE after rookie Cashius Howell (wrist) landed on injured reserve. Mafe has lived up to the offseason hype with 5.5 sacks in eight games, but no other edge rusher has more than two.

It is also uncertain as to what happens with Ebiketie. The 2-7 Eagles are having a massive sale amid a disastrous 2026. Monday, Philadelphia parted ways with standout defensive tackle Jordan Davis on Monday, sending him to the Jaguars for a 2027 first-round pick and a 2029 second-round pick. Earlier in the year, they sent center Cam Jurgens to the Ravens for a 2027 fifth-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick.