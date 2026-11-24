It's officially Thanksgiving Week in the NFL, which can only mean one thing around these parts: Instead of giving you football picks, I'm going to list off my favorite Thanksgiving side dishes, followed by my favorite desserts, followed by my favorite ways to cook a turkey. I'm also going to break down my six favorite gluten-free recipes that any family can use on Thanksgiving.

Actually, that's a lie. I have no recipes. I've never cooked a turkey in my life, and I don't even know how my oven works. I only have one favorite side dish (sweet potatoes), and my favorite dessert is fermented grapes, which I think most normal people refer to as wine. I also like pumpkin pie. As a matter of fact, when it comes to Thanksgiving, I will eat anything in pie form.

Alright, let's get to the picks, because if we don't do it now, there's a chance I might not stop talking about food, and if that happens, I'll probably get hungry, and I don't like to write when I'm hungry.

Before we get to the Week 12 picks, here's a quick reminder that you can check out the weekly picks from every CBSSports.com NFL expert by clicking here. Also, as you may or may not know, I'm in charge of the NFL newsletter here at CBSSports.com, which I'm only telling you about because it makes the perfect holiday gift, and it also brings people together. For instance, if you can't be with your family for Thanksgiving, then just sign them up for the newsletter. You can read it together every day and it will feel like you're in the same room as them, except not really. To subscribe, all you have to do is click here and enter an email address.

Alright, let's get to the Thanksgiving edition of the picks.

NFL Week 12 picks

Packers (6-4) at Rams (6-4)

Wednesday, 8 p.m. ET (Netflix)

That is not a typo; there's a game on Wednesday this week, but please do not remind Kelly Stafford about that because she seems kind of mad at the NFL right now for stealing the Rams' bye week.

The Rams and Packers both got a bye in Week 11, but they didn't really get a bye because they were preparing for this game.

The NFL has spent the past few years trying to squeeze a game into every possible viewing window, and that's how we ended up with a game on Thanksgiving Eve for the first time in league history. The NFL is trying to turn Thanksgiving Eve into a national holiday, but if they had done their homework, they would've known that it's already a national holiday: It's Drinksgiving (or something like that).

There's a reason the night before Thanksgiving is the biggest bar night of the year. Everyone goes home for Thanksgiving, and they have nothing to do on Wednesday night, so they all go to the bar. If you're over 21, raise your hand if you've ever been to a bar on the night before Thanksgiving. OK, so that's all of us.

I'm not sure what the record is for the most people watching a game at a bar, but this is going to break it. If this game gets 15 million viewers, I imagine it will be 142 people watching at home and 14,949,858 people watching at a bar. And probably about 50,000 others who are actually trying to watch a random movie on Netflix but accidentally turn the game on (Yup, this game is on Netflix).

I went on that long rant about bars because I needed some extra time to figure out who I'm going to pick in this game. (At this point, I should probably just make my pick from a bar.) On one hand, the Rams will have Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald on the field for just the third time this season. They're going up against a Packers team that can't run the ball — we're going to take a brief pause here so we can truly appreciate how bad the Packers have been at running the ball this year.

If the Packers can't run, that means Jordan Love is going to have to throw the ball 50 times, and you do not want to be stuck in a situation where you have to throw the ball 50 times with guys like Garrett and Donald breathing down your neck. Advantage: Rams.

On the flip side, the Rams' offense could have some trouble in this game. That's mainly because I have no idea who Matthew Stafford is going to throw the ball to. With Puka Nacua and Davante Adams both out, I now understand why Kelly Stafford wanted an entire bye week: It was probably so her husband would have some time to find someone else to throw the ball to. Of course, the Rams could just decide to not throw the ball at all, which actually might work, because they rank seventh overall in rushing yards per game this year.

With Blake Corum and Kyren Williams leading the way, the Rams have had a sneaky good rushing attack this season. It's gotten hot over the past four weeks, with the Rams averaging 163.5 yards per game on the ground in that span.

The Packers are 1-4 this season when their opponent rushes for at least 100 yards, and their only win came by three points over a team (Buccaneers) that was starting an undrafted quarterback (Jalon Daniels), so I'm not even going to count that. Green Bay will get Micah Parsons back in this game, but I'm not sure how effective he'll be after not playing in a single game for 11 months.

The Rams are celebrating Thanksgiving with a full Thanksgiving menu at their concession, and I feel like they're also going to be celebrating a win.

And it's a good to see hey have some specialty drinks in there. Even the Rams are celebrating the biggest bar night of the year.

PICK: Rams 20-17 over Packers

Bears (8-2) at Lions (8-2)

Thursday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS, Stream: Paramount+)

I'm not going to tell you how to plan your Thanksgiving, but if you need some help mapping out your day around the three games on the schedule, that's why I'm here. For one, the NFL has decided to throw your entire schedule off by 30 minutes this year with the Lions' game kicking off at 1 p.m. ET. The early game used to start at 12:30 p.m. ET, but I think Roger Goodell wanted to give everyone an extra 30 minutes to nurse their Wednesday night hangovers, so this game has been pushed back by half an hour.

The Lions game used to be the perfect one for napping, but not this year. All napping should take place during the first half of the Cowboys-Eagles game, which kicks off at 4:30 p.m. ET. By the time you wake up, the Cowboys defense will likely be doing its best to blow the game.

But frankly, I don't care about the Cowboys game; I care about this game. We have first place in the NFC North on the line, and the winner will have the inside track to steal the No. 1 seed from the 49ers if San Francisco somehow slips up against the Seahawks Sunday.

This will be the Lions' first big test on defense since losing Aidan Hutchinson to a season-ending injury back in Week 10. They played the Buccaneers on Sunday, but the Bucs can't throw the ball — they have possibly the most one-dimensional offense in the NFL — so it's hard to say how much the Lions missed Hutchinson's pass-rushing capabilities.

This week, the Lions have to figure out how to slow down a Bears' offense that definitely is NOT one-dimensional. The Bears are one of just two teams in the NFL, along with the Bills, that average over 230 passing yards per game and 140 rushing yards per game. They can beat you in whatever way Ben Johnson decides to beat you each week.

The Lions have one of the best rushing defenses in the NFL, but they've struggled to stop the pass. This means I could see Caleb Williams throwing for at least 300 yards. But whatever that number ends up being, I think Jared Goff is going to top it.

The Lions are undefeated (5-0) at Ford Field this season, and that's mostly because their offense was designed to thrive on turf in an indoor environment. The Bears are 8-0 against non-NFC North teams this year but 0-2 against their division, and they've lost seven of their past eight against the Lions.

PICK: Lions 30-27 over Bears

Chiefs (8-2) at Bills (9-1)

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC, Stream: fubo, try for free)

I don't know how it's possible, but the biggest winner of Week 12 might actually be the Hallmark Channel. And yes, I did mention the Hallmark Channel in a picks column earlier this season, and yes, I will probably mention them again several times over the next month. The problem is that I am never not watching the Hallmark Channel, especially around Christmas. I blame my wife for that.

And no, the Hallmark Channel does NOT pay me every time I mention them (but if they want to invite me to be an extra in a future Christmas movie, I will gladly accept). Anyway, the Hallmark Channel has made three NFL-themed Christmas movies over the past three years, and the three teams featured — Bills, Chiefs and Bears — are all playing on Thanksgiving this year.

For those of you who don't want to want to go to a bar on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, I recommend a Hallmark NFL movie marathon.

I have already seen that movie 19 times, and no, I will not be offended if you judge me.

If it feels like the Bills and Chiefs play each other every year, I'd like you to know that you're not crazy. This will mark the seventh straight year that these two teams have met in the regular season, which defies all odds. If AI can crack the Riemann hypothesis, I need it to explain why these two teams have met every season since 2020. Actually, Google just explained it to me. It turns out the NFL scheduling formula isn't that complicated.

Speaking of complicated, that pretty much describes the Bills rivalry with the Chiefs. Although the Bills can't seem to beat the Chiefs in the playoffs, that hasn't been the case in the regular season. The Bills have won FIVE straight regular season games against Kansas City.

The formula is the same every year: The Bills win the regular season game, and then lose to the Chiefs in the playoffs. Josh Allen is 5-1 all-time against the Chiefs in the regular season, but 0-4 in the postseason.

The Chiefs basically kept Kenneth Walker on the bench for the past two weeks so that he would be fully healthy for this game, and he might end up being the key. If the Chiefs can run the ball, they're going to win. They're 7-0 this season when they rush for at least 100 yards, but 1-2 when they're held under 100 yards.

Usually, I would say the Bills' defense has no chance to slow them down, but Buffalo has had one of the best defenses in the NFL over the past few weeks. Over their past three games, the Bills have not given up a single touchdown. Now, those games have come against the Dolphins (Kyle McCord), Jets (Geno Smith/Cade Klubnik) and Vikings (Carson Wentz), so I'm not sure how much I can trust how well they're playing.

What I am sure of, though, is that Josh Allen always brings his 'A' game when the Bills face the Chiefs in the regular season. And with Buffalo hosting a Thanksgiving game at their new stadium, I have a hard time seeing the Bills lose.

PICK: Bills 34-27 over Chiefs

Broncos (8-2) at Steelers (6-4)

Friday, 3 p.m. ET (Prime)

Three weeks ago, the Steelers were 6-2, and they looked like a playoff lock. Now, however, the wheels have suddenly fallen off the wagon, and the wagon is on fire.

Aaron Rodgers is the oldest player in the NFL, and over the past few weeks, he's starting to play like it. If you go back and watch any Steelers game this season, you'll notice that he spends at least half the game yelling at his receivers, his offensive line, his coach and/or anyone else he can find to yell at.

If Rodgers were playing at an MVP level, all of this would be fine, but he's not. As a matter of fact, he's playing at the opposite of an MVP level.

Rodgers has been one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the NFL for most of his career, but his accuracy is suddenly gone. He's taking sacks that he shouldn't be taking, and he's making more bad decisions than we've ever seen from him.

Rodgers did complete 85% of his passes (17-for-20) during the first half against the Eagles on Sunday, but that only happened because he took zero risks: He averaged 0.5 yards per throw.

It also doesn't help that the Steelers' best receiver (DK Metcalf) might not actually be their best receiver and he seems like he's about three games away from going full Antonio Brown on us. The Steelers' best offensive player is probably Jaylen Warren, but the coaching staff doesn't seem to realize that. From Week 5 through Week 8, Warren went over 100 yards in three of four games, but then the Steelers had a Week 9 bye and it's like they forgot he existed.

In the Steelers' two games since the bye, Warren has averaged eight carries per contest. I think what I'm trying to say here is that I just don't see the Steelers offense having very much success against the Broncos' defense. It's like me vs. Black Friday. I always lose. I never find any good deals, but I spend money anyway.

PICK: Broncos 24-17 over Steelers

Seahawks (6-4) at 49ers (9-1)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox, Steam: fubo, try for free)

I'm not quite ready to hand the Lombardi Trophy over to the 49ers, but I might be getting there. In Week 11, they faced the best defense in the NFL, and they absolutely embarrassed them. Brock Purdy diced up the Vikings so badly that it looked like he was going through a training camp practice, except I think those practices are actually more challenging.

Over the past seven years, only one thing has really been able to slow down the 49ers: the injury bug. For some reason, this team can't stay healthy, but when they do, they're nearly unbeatable. The 49ers have been to four NFC title games and two Super Bowls over the past seven seasons, and that number might go up this year, because their key players are staying healthy.

So how important is it for the 49ers to stay healthy? This important.

They have a winning percentage of .875 when their six core players are on the field. In Week 10, it seemed like the Vikings' game plan was to let anyone besides Christian McCaffrey beat them and that blew up in their face. Purdy has 17 other weapons at his disposal on the roster.

The most notable one is definitely Mike Evans. He had 109 yards and one touchdown against the Vikings, and he came up even bigger during the 49ers' win over the Seahawks back in Week 5. In that game, he had seven catches for 113 yards and a touchdown. Those are two of the best defenses in the NFL, and no one has been able to do what Evans has done against them. And I mean no one.

Evans might go down as the biggest free agent signing of the offseason by any team.

Back in Week 5, a big reason the 49ers won is that Sam Darnold threw two interceptions on a day where Seattle turned the ball over four times. Darnold has been a turnover machine this year, and the Seahawks have a backup QB in Drew Lock who hasn't lost a game all year, but it sounds like Darnold is going to play if he's healthy enough.

Darnold leads the NFL in interceptions per game among quarterbacks with at least five starts, but Mike Macdonald seems determined to stick with him at any cost, and well, that could be a big cost. If the Seahawks lose, their chances of winning the NFC West will be all but gone. Not to mention, they'll fall behind the winner of the Packers-Rams game in the race for the seventh seed in the NFC.

PICK: 49ers 27-24 over Seahawks

NFL Week 12 picks: All the rest

Cowboys 27-17 over Eagles

Bengals 34-24 over Saints

Giants 23-16 over Colts

Jets 20-13 over Dolphins

Vikings 20-17 over Falcons

Jaguars 38-20 over Titans

Texans 30-23 over Ravens

Patriots 23-20 over Chargers

Commanders 24-17 over Cardinals

Browns 24-16 over Raiders

Buccaneers 23-20 over Panthers

Last Week

Best pick: 49ers over Vikings. Last week, I predicted that the 49ers would roll through the Vikings defense in a big win, and guess what happened? The 49ers rolled through the Vikings' defense in a big win. This game was over before it even started, and that was mostly because the 49ers once again outsmarted their opponent when it comes to international travel. We all know what happened against the Rams in Australia back in Week 1, and this time around, it was more of the same. The 49ers decided to spend the week in Colorado to get acclimated to Mexico City's elevation of 7,350 feet. The Vikings bought an altitude chamber from TEMU and pretended like that was enough to get acclimated. The TEMU Vikings didn't have a chance.

Worst pick: Steelers over Eagles. Going into Week 11, the Steelers hadn't won a game in Philadelphia since 1965, and for some reason, I still picked them to go on the road and beat the Eagles. Do you know what was happening back in 1965? Neither do I, because I wasn't born yet. My new rule for making picks is that if a team has gone more than 60 years without winning in a certain city, then I will automatically pick them to lose if they play there.

Finally, if you guys have ever wondered which teams I'm actually good at picking, I'm going to start sharing that information every week from now through the end of the season. Here's a quick look at my best and worst teams when it comes to picks this year.

My best teams this year (Straight up): Patriots (9-1), Dolphins (9-1)

My worst team this year (Straight up): Browns (3-7)

Every other team is somewhere in the middle.

Picks record

Straight up in Week 11: 8-5

8-5 SU overall: 101-61-1

101-61-1 Against the spread in Week 11: 6-7

6-7 ATS overall: 78-82-3



78-82-3 BREECHIGAMIS: 1

You can find John Breech on Facebook, TikTok or Twitter, and if he's not doing one of those things, he's probably on TEMU looking for a discounted altitude chamber that he can buy on Black Friday.