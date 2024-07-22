Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers is entering his sophomore season and with one year of NFL experience behind him, he is taking note of what he fell short on his rookie year to improve on for 2024. One area of his game he is looking to take to the next level is the deep ball.

Flowers told reporters his plan to be a bigger threat down the field.

"Probably deep passes; probably more deep passes. I feel like I can go get them," Flowers said, via NBC Sports. "If they're in the air, I'll go get them. That's one of the things I want to improve, to answer your question. I'll say that's one of the things — just hitting more deep balls. Because that's what I did in college, so I want to come out and try to hit more this year."

In 2023, the No. 22 overall pick had 77 receptions for 858 yards, leading the team in both categories, with five touchdowns in the air. He also had eight rushes for 56 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

He had 12 receptions for at least 20 yards, four of which were 40-plus yards, but these numbers are total yards, not air yards.

Flowers says getting his stats up is all about putting in the work with his quarterback, defending NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.

"[It's] probably just running more of them and working on them with 'L.J.' [Jackson], and working on them with the group, honestly, because I don't think we had a lot last year, so we want to come out and improve," Flowers said.

The Ravens had 52 plays going 20-plus yards and nine plays going 40-plus yards, which put them right around the middle of the other 32 teams last season.

They finished the regular season on top of the AFC with the No. 1 seed, but their Super Bowl hopes came to an end with an AFC Championship loss to the eventual champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Baltimore will face the team that booted them out of the postseason to kick off the 2024 NFL season.