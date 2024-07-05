Can you feel it? We're getting so close. Later this month, NFL training camps will open up. On the day the calendar turns to August, the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans will meet in the Hall of Fame game. In just over two months, the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens will kick off a point-scoring season in Dynasty Fantasy Football. While I can't wait, I also don't want to get too far ahead of ourselves. The next eight weeks will provide much information and opportunity for Dynasty managers.

The number one thing I am watching in July and August is which rookies are surprising their teams in camp. Last year it was Puka Nacua, and while we probably won't get one of those again, we may get a James Robinson or an Isiah Pacheco. It is important not to overreact to these reports and spend too much in Dynasty capital, but also not to ignore it completely, especially if the player is on the waiver wire.

A few guys I'll be paying particular attention to in the next few months are Ray Davis, Kimani Vidal, Audric Estime, and Javon Baker.

The second thing to watch for is how do those guys returning from injury look. When do we see Jonathon Brooks as a full participant? Do the Jets and Falcons sound optimistic about their older QBs returning from Achilles injuries? Are T.J. Hockenson and Mike WIlliams headed to the PUP? Like I said, we have a lot to learn in the next eight weeks. For now, I have updated my positional Dynasty rankings and tiers below. You can also find my updated trade charts over at Sportsline.

This past week I had Ryan McDowell on Fantasy Football Today Dynasty to discuss our favorite Dynasty buys before the start of the season. Check it out:

Each of the past five years we've added more to our Dynasty coverage and 2024 will be no different. Don't forget to bookmark this page, because everything we do for Dynasty will be added here.

