This week we have three rookie mock drafts coming for you. Jamey Eisenberg ran a three-round one-QB mock and a three-round Superflex mock with industry experts. Below, you'll find a four-round, Superflex tight-end premium mock draft that I did with random Twitter followers. There are benefits to both analyst drafts and those that feature everyday players, and it is probably worth comparing the results from all three.

I wrote in my Rookie Superflex Top-50 that Brock Bowers deserved to move into Tier 1 in leagues that reward a premium for tight end catches. That's why I selected pick No. 4, and Bowers when it was my turn. Because of that premium we saw two tight ends go in Round 2 of this draft with four more being selected in Rounds three and four. In regular leagues, I wouldn't advise taking TE2 until Round 3.

The other interesting thing is that we do not seem to have a strong consensus on how to rank tight ends two through five. The order in this draft was Ben Sinnott, Ja'Tavion Sanders, Theo Johnson, and Erick All. But in my rankings, I have Sanders ranked as TE2 and Jacob Gibbs said All is his TE3 on Fantasy Football Today Dynasty. We analyzed this draft in depth on that podcast, which you can listen to here:

Here are the full results:

Round 1

I don't have much to disagree with in Round 1. I would take Thomas (and Ladd McConkey) over Nix in a bubble, but if I was a contender desperate for a QB2 I might change my tune. I do think it's interesting to see McCarthy over Maye, which I agree with. I just thought most people would hold on to their pre-draft analysis that Maye is the better quarterback. It is hard to overlook the difference between landing in Minnesota and New England.

Round 2

I felt fortunate to land Penix with the fourth pick in Round 2, it's not often you find a QB with top-10 draft capital that late. Early Round 2 does make sense though because the team that takes him shouldn't expect to get anything out of him for at least a year, maybe two. That means he fits much better on a rebuilder than a contender. I also liked the value on Sanders at the end of Round 2 in this format. He has an excellent chance to earn the TE1 role in Carolina by Week 1.

Round 3

It was a real struggle for me to decide between Malachi Corley and Theo Johnson and 3.04. I think both are great values in Round 3 in this format. My other favorite picks in this round were Marshawn Lloyd, Ja'Lynn Polk, and Bucky Irving. Isaac Guerendo could be a wasted pick, but it is hard to ignore a guy that athletic in Kyle Shanahan's system.

Round 4

Gibbs had three favorite values in this round: Erick All, Luke McCaffrey, and Tyrone Tracy. There is certainly opportunity for Tracy and Dylan Laube to carve out roles in their backfields but I'm also not sure either profiles as the kind of guy who regularly sees double-digit targets in a game. Our favorite player who went undrafted was Malik Washington, who landed in Miami. It's hard to see a path to targets for him right now, but his upside is unlimited in this offense if something happens to Tyreek Hill.