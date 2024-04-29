The 2024 NFL Draft is complete and rookie drafts are either underway or right around the corner. For Dynasty Fantasy Football managers, it is the most wonderful time of year. The top of the 2024 class is extremely quarterback and wide receiver heavy. We saw that in the NFL Draft and you will see it below in my Superflex rookie rankings.

I've broken the rankings into tiers, and within many of the tiers I don't actually have a strong preference. I'll have a few words to say about each tier below, but first a word for those of you in one-QB leagues. You can drop Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels two tiers, and drop J.J. McCarthy and Drake Maye three tiers. Bo Nix shouldn't be drafted before Round 3 in a one-QB draft and I wouldn't take Michael Penix before Round 4. None of the other QBs listed below should be rostered in a one-QB league unless it's extremely deep.

In tight-end premium leagues, Brock Bowers jumps to tier one and is in consideration for the first overall pick. While I don't love the other tight ends in this draft, Ja'Tavion Sanders, Ben Sinnott, and Theo Johnson are all worth Round 2 picks in that format.

Superflex Top 50

Tier 1

Mavin Harrison Jr., WR, ARI Caleb Williams, QB, CHI

Jayden Daniels, QB, WAS

You may be wondering why, if I don't care about the order, I put Harrison at number one when everyone else has Williams. First, because that's how I have it ranked. But also, I want to make sure that people see just how special Harrison is in my Dynasty ranking model. He projects as a top 10 wide receiver as a rookie. He's 21 years old. With quarterbacks, the big edge they give you is their longevity but I legitimately think we may be looking at a 10-year runway with Harrison as a WR1, maybe the WR1 at some point. Still, if you really prefer QB I have absolutely no problem with taking Williams or Daniels over Harrison. I would have a major problem with taking anyone else.

Tier 2

4. Malik Nabers, WR, NYG

5. J.J. McCarthy, QB, MIN

6. Jonathon Brooks, RB, CAR

7. Drake Maye, QB, NE

The second tier brings our second controversy and maybe our third. The first is having Jonathon Brooks in the top six, ahead of Drake Maye and Rome Odunze. Brooks came out higher than I thought, but there is a reason for it. He was my favorite back in the class and despite the fact that he hasn't healed from his ACL, the NFL agreed and he was the first back selected. He's still just 20 years old and he's really the only rookie back I think we will be starting this year. Brooks could give you good NFL production for two contracts before he hits the dreaded Age 29. He's a top-12 Dynasty running back immediately.

The second, minor controversy is McCarthy over Maye. I just cannot get over the difference between the two situations. Maye has a great offensive coach, arguably the best receiving corps in the league, and he gets to play more than half his games in a dome. Maye is in New England, with a first-time play caller, and no No. 1 WR. Maye is talented enough to make this ranking look silly but he'll be fighting an uphill battle.

Tier 3

8. Rome Odunze, WR, CHI

9. Xavier Worthy, WR, KC

10. Brock Bowers, TE, LV

11. Brian Thomas Jr., WR, JAC

12. Ladd McConkey, WR, LAC

If there is someone I am worried about being too low on in this tier it is a tie between Odunze and Bowers. Both have immense upside, but I also think both will struggle to make a Fantasy impact as rookies. Bowers, in particular, landed in a run-heavy offense, with a bad quarterback situation, heavy target competition, and another starting-caliber tight end who was just drafted last year. As I said, he is talented enough to overcome a lot of things, but the deck is stacked against him in Year 1.

Tier 4

13. Bo Nix, QB, DEN

14. Trey Benson, RB, ARI

15. Keon Coleman, WR, BUF

16. Michael Penix, QB, ATL

17. Malachi Corley, WR, NYJ

Bo Nix was a big winner and I would not blame a QB-needy team for drafting him in Round 1 of a Superflex league. While I have all kinds of questions about whether he can succeed in the NFL, I do think Sean Payton's system will give him a good chance. Between Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims, and Troy Franklin, he has some upside in his receiving corps as well. Michael Penix feels like he is too high right here, but when a quarterback is taken in the top 10, it's hard to rank him much lower in Superflex.

Tier 5

18. Jaylen Wright, RB, MIA

19. Blake Corum, RB, LAR

20. Adonai Mitchell, WR, IND

21. Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, NE

22. Marshawn Lloyd, RB, GB

23. Troy Franklin, WR, DEN

24. Roman Wilson, WR, PIT

25. Xavier Legette, WR, CAR

It looks like mid-to-late Round 2 is where the running back run is going to happen in Superflex leagues. The combination of Wright's speed and Mike McDaniel's offense is intoxicating but the presence of Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane may sober you up. I also really like the wide receivers in this range, I can't remember a year where we find receiver depth like this late in Round 2 of a rookie draft. If you're holding vets you plan to sell early this season, I would see if you can get a Round 2 pick for them now.

Tier 6

26. Ricky Pearsall, WR, SF

27. Bucky Irving, RB, TB

28. Jermaine Burton, WR, CIN

29. Braelon Allen, RB, NYJ

30. Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, CAR

31. Ben Sinnott, TE, WAS

32. Javon Baker, WR, NE

33. Will Shipley, RB, PHI

34. Theo Johnson, TE, NYG

35. Kimani Vidal, RB, LAC

Ricky Pearsall and Theo Johnson are two players whose immediate opportunity could improve in a hurry. The 49ers have reportedly been shopping both Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel. Darren Waller is contemplating retirement. For now, I am assuming the 49ers can't get what they want for their star receiver and Pearsall is basically looking at a red shirt year. If that changes, he'll move up a tier or two. If Waller retires, Johnson won't move a full tier, but he may move ahead of Sanders and Sinnott to TE2.

Tier 7

36. Jared Wiley, TE, KC

37. Isaac Guerendo, RB, SF

38. Erick All, TE, CIN

39. Audric Estime, RB, DEN

40. Ray Davis, RB, BUF

41. Jacob Cowing, WR, SF

42. Spencer Rattler, QB, NO

43. Jordan Travis, QB, NYJ

44. Jalen McMillan, WR, TB

45. A.J. Barner, TE, SEA

46. Dylan Laube, RB, LV

47. Malik Washington, WR, MIA

48. Isaiah Davis, RB, NYJ

49. Cade Stover, TE, HOU

50. Luke McCaffrey, WR WAS

By this point in the draft, you can forget about expert average, ADP, and everything else. Go get your guy. I will say it is hard to ignore Guerendo in San Francisco, with Christian McCaffrey getting closer to the end. Guerendo's speed in that offense could be a beautiful thing.