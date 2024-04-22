We have a lot of different ways of doing mock drafts. Sometimes we get everyone at CBS together for a mock, other times we invite analysts from around the industry. This morning I decided to go for more of a general public feel as we approach the 2024 NFL Draft. I put the call out on X and five minutes later me and 11 other drafters were starting a three-round Superflex rookie mock.

I took the first pick in this mock, which meant an easy decision in taking Caleb Williams in Round 1. Williams will slot in as a top-10 Dynasty QB the moment the Chicago Bears select him No. 1 overall. The next two picks were not nearly as easy. I took Ladd McConkey over any of the running backs to start Round 2 because that is what I would do if I had a rookie draft today. Still, I expect at least two of them to be ahead of McConkey once we have draft capital unless McConkey goes in Round 1 to the Bills. Finally, I took Malachi Corley to start Round 3. His ability after the catch rightly earns comparisons to Deebo Samuel. I would not be surprised if Corley goes early on Day 2 and flies up rookie draft boards.

Here are the full results, with brief thoughts on each round:

Round 1

1. Caleb Williams, QB

2. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR

3. Drake Maye, QB

4. Malik Nabers, WR

5. Rome Odunze, WR

6. Jayden Daniels, QB

7. Brian Thomas, WR

8. Brock Bowers, TE

9. J.J. McCarthy, QB

10. Michael Penix, QB

11. Xavier Worthy, WR

12. Troy Franklin, WR

The first big surprise in this draft was Daniels falling to 1.06. He's currently my QB2 and will be my second overall pick in rookie drafts if he's a top-three pick in the NFL Draft. His deep ball accuracy and rushing ability give him QB1 overall upside. But if he slides in the NFL Draft, this may not be far off. Still, in most pre-draft Superflex mocks, these should be the top six. What order Thomas, Bowers, and McCarthy go in will be very interesting but the next big surprise was Penix going in Round 1. That won't look like an outlier if he is selected Thursday night.

Round 2

1. Ladd McConkey, WR

2. Jonathon Brooks, RB

3. Trey Benson, RB

4. Bo Nix, QB

5. Adonai Mitchell, WR

6. Blake Corum, RB

7. Braelon Allen, RB

8. Keon Coleman, WR

9. Roman Wilson, WR

10. Xavier Legette, WR

11. Jaylen Wright, RB

12. Spencer Rattler, QB

Five running backs went off the board in Round 2 of this mock. I would guess at least two of these guys will be Round 1 picks after the NFL Draft, but it is hard to draft them that early before we know the landing spot and draft capital. I honestly would not be that surprised if any of the five backs listed above are the first back drafted on Day 2. Brooks may have the most trouble moving into Round 1 of rookie drafts because of his recovery from ACL surgery, but all reports have been positive so far. Mitchell could easily rise to Round 1 if he's drafted on Thursday night as most are expecting.

Round 3

1. Malachi Corley, WR

2. Ja'Lynn Polk, WR

3. Malik Washington, WR

4. Audric Estime, RB

5. Marshawn Lloyd, RB

6. Ricky Pearsall, WR

7. Devontez Walker, WR

8. Jermaine Burton, WR

9. Bucky Irving, RB

10. Javon Baker, WR

11. Brendan Rice, WR

12. Luke McCaffrey, WR

I love Round 3 because it's where everyone gets to throw their favorite darts. Mine is obviously Corley, but I also really liked the Marshawn Lloyd and Ricky Pearsall picks. One flaw I see in Round 3 is the lack of tight ends. We should see Ja'Tavion Sanders, Theo Johnson, and Ben Sinnott all get interest in late Round 2 or early Round 3. I had Andrew Cooper on Fantasy Football Today Dynasty for a rookie tight end preview last week, you should check it out: