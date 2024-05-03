The first mock draft following the NFL Draft is always one of my favorites. That's because we get to see how Fantasy managers value the rookies and players impacted from the NFL Draft now that everything is official.
And this 12-team, PPR mock draft did not disappoint. It started early in Round 2 when Cardinals rookie receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was selected with the No. 14 overall selection.
Now, I like Harrison -- a lot. He's my No. 17 overall player, and I was prepared to draft him in Round 2. But Joel Cox beat me to it with the second pick of the second round.
Joel started his team with Jonathan Taylor in Round 1, and Joel said he didn't want to go RB-RB with Kyren Williams or Saquon Barkley. Joel debated Harrison vs. Chris Olave, but Joel said Harrison has "better upside." I agree, and I love this aggressive draft pick, which will hopefully be justified.
Now, there was a big gap between Harrison and the next rookie selected, which was Malik Nabers of the Giants in Round 6. Panthers rookie running back Jonathan Brooks also went in Round 6, and this is a good spot for both of these players. Nabers is a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver, and Brooks is a low-end No. 2 running back, especially since he's coming off a torn ACL in November at Texas.
The rookies started getting drafted more frequently from this point forward, with Ladd McConkey (Chargers) and Brock Bowers (Raiders) in Round 7, Keon Coleman (Bills) and Trey Benson (Cardinals) in Round 8 and Rome Odunze (Bears), Xavier Worthy (Chiefs) and Caleb Williams (Bears) in Round 9. This is solid value on all of these players, and I like that Adam Aizer drafted Williams to be his starting quarterback.
Adam drafted Brock Purdy in Round 12 to have a safe option at quarterback in case Williams struggles, and I love this approach to take the quarterback with more upside first. Only two rookie quarterbacks were drafted in this mock, and I drafted Jayden Daniels (Commanders) in Round 13 to be my backup to Joe Burrow.
Along with Daniels, I drafted fellow rookies Roman Wilson (Steelers) in Round 10 and Troy Franklin (Broncos) in Round 12. Both of these receivers could emerge as quality Fantasy options given their expected roles, even as rookies.
The rest of my team were veterans, and I love how this draft unfolded. From the No. 5 overall spot, I selected Justin Jefferson and Chris Olave with my first two picks, followed by Derrick Henry and Kenneth Walker III.
Jefferson was the No. 3 receiver off the board behind CeeDee Lamb and Tyreek Hill, and even that might be too low for him. I expect Jefferson to remain dominant, even with rookie J.J. McCarthy as his new quarterback. And Olave should be a third-year breakout, especially as the unquestioned No. 1 receiver for the Saints this year.
I'm always going to be skeptical of aging running backs changing teams, so Henry at 30 going to Baltimore isn't ideal for me. But there might not be a more ideal landing spot than with the Ravens for Henry, and I like drafting him in Round 3 when he's available.
Walker felt like a steal in Round 4, and I followed that selection with Christian Kirk in Round 5 and Terry McLaurin in Round 6. Kirk should remain the No. 1 receiver in Jacksonville even with the addition of rookie Brian Thomas Jr., and McClaurin should benefit with Daniels now at quarterback for the Commanders.
I wasn't planning to draft running backs with my next two picks, but it was hard to pass on Nick Chubb in Round 8 and Jaylen Warren in Round 9. Chubb (knee) might not be ready for the start of the season, but if he is then he still has the potential to be a standout Fantasy option. And Warren could also emerge as the best running back in Pittsburgh this season, or at worst be a flex on this roster if he performs like he did in 2023.
The last thing about my roster was that it worked out waiting on a tight end since I got Jake Ferguson in Round 11. He should be No. 2 on the Cowboys in targets behind Lamb, and Ferguson is a safe fallback option at tight end with top-10 upside.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 14-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
1. Daniel Schneier, Fantasy Editor
2. Zach Brook, FFT Social Media Coordinator
3. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
4. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
5. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
6. R.J. White, Managing Editor, SportsLine and CBS Fantasy
7. Alfredo Brown, Footballguys Analyst
8. Thomas Shafer, FFT Podcast Producer
9. Joey Wright, Footballguys Analyst
10. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host
11. Joel Cox, CBS Sports VP Business Development
12. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
Round By Round
|Round 1
|Team
|Player
|1
|Daniel Schneier
C. McCaffrey RB SF
|2
|Zach Brook
C. Lamb WR DAL
|3
|Meron Berkson
T. Hill WR MIA
|4
|Heath Cummings
B. Hall RB NYJ
|5
|Jamey Eisenberg
J. Jefferson WR MIN
|6
|R.J. White
J. Chase WR CIN
|7
|Alfredo Brown
A. St. Brown WR DET
|8
|Thomas Shafer
B. Robinson RB ATL
|9
|Joey Wright
A. Brown WR PHI
|10
|Adam Aizer
P. Nacua WR LAR
|11
|Joel Cox
J. Taylor RB IND
|12
|Dave Richard
J. Gibbs RB DET
|Round 2
|13
|Dave Richard
G. Wilson WR NYJ
|14
|Joel Cox
M. Harrison Jr. WR ARI
|15
|Adam Aizer
S. Barkley RB PHI
|16
|Joey Wright
S. LaPorta TE DET
|17
|Thomas Shafer
K. Williams RB LAR
|18
|Alfredo Brown
T. Etienne RB JAC
|19
|R.J. White
J. Jacobs RB GB
|20
|Jamey Eisenberg
C. Olave WR NO
|21
|Heath Cummings
J. Cook RB BUF
|22
|Meron Berkson
I. Pacheco RB KC
|23
|Zach Brook
D. Adams WR LV
|24
|Daniel Schneier
T. Kelce TE KC
|Round 3
|25
|Daniel Schneier
C. Kupp WR LAR
|26
|Zach Brook
D. London WR ATL
|27
|Meron Berkson
R. White RB TB
|28
|Heath Cummings
M. Pittman WR IND
|29
|Jamey Eisenberg
D. Henry RB BAL
|30
|R.J. White
M. Evans WR TB
|31
|Alfredo Brown
B. Aiyuk WR SF
|32
|Thomas Shafer
D. Samuel WR SF
|33
|Joey Wright
D. Moore WR CHI
|34
|Adam Aizer
N. Collins WR HOU
|35
|Joel Cox
J. Waddle WR MIA
|36
|Dave Richard
S. Diggs WR HOU
|Round 4
|37
|Dave Richard
P. Mahomes QB KC
|38
|Joel Cox
D. Achane RB MIA
|39
|Adam Aizer
T. Higgins WR CIN
|40
|Joey Wright
J. Mixon RB HOU
|41
|Thomas Shafer
A. Kamara RB NO
|42
|Alfredo Brown
T. McBride TE ARI
|43
|R.J. White
D. Smith WR PHI
|44
|Jamey Eisenberg
K. Walker III RB SEA
|45
|Heath Cummings
M. Andrews TE BAL
|46
|Meron Berkson
C. Ridley WR TEN
|47
|Zach Brook
J. Allen QB BUF
|48
|Daniel Schneier
T. Dell WR HOU
|Round 5
|49
|Daniel Schneier
M. Brown WR KC
|50
|Zach Brook
D. Swift RB CHI
|51
|Meron Berkson
D. Kincaid TE BUF
|52
|Heath Cummings
G. Pickens WR PIT
|53
|Jamey Eisenberg
C. Kirk WR JAC
|54
|R.J. White
J. Hurts QB PHI
|55
|Alfredo Brown
D. Metcalf WR SEA
|56
|Thomas Shafer
L. Jackson QB BAL
|57
|Joey Wright
Z. Flowers WR BAL
|58
|Adam Aizer
D. Montgomery RB DET
|59
|Joel Cox
A. Richardson QB IND
|60
|Dave Richard
A. Cooper WR CLE
|Round 6
|61
|Dave Richard
T. Pollard RB TEN
|62
|Joel Cox
D. Johnson WR CAR
|63
|Adam Aizer
M. Nabers WR NYG
|64
|Joey Wright
A. Jones RB MIN
|65
|Thomas Shafer
R. Rice WR KC
|66
|Alfredo Brown
Z. White RB LV
|67
|R.J. White
J. Conner RB ARI
|68
|Jamey Eisenberg
T. McLaurin WR WAS
|69
|Heath Cummings
J. Williams RB DEN
|70
|Meron Berkson
C. Stroud QB HOU
|71
|Zach Brook
J. Brooks RB CAR
|72
|Daniel Schneier
K. Allen WR CHI
|Round 7
|73
|Daniel Schneier
A. Ekeler RB WAS
|74
|Zach Brook
J. Reed WR GB
|75
|Meron Berkson
L. McConkey WR LAC
|76
|Heath Cummings
C. Godwin WR TB
|77
|Jamey Eisenberg
J. Burrow QB CIN
|78
|R.J. White
G. Kittle TE SF
|79
|Alfredo Brown
K. Murray QB ARI
|80
|Thomas Shafer
K. Pitts TE ATL
|81
|Joey Wright
J. Love QB GB
|82
|Adam Aizer
Z. Moss RB CIN
|83
|Joel Cox
B. Bowers TE LV
|84
|Dave Richard
N. Harris RB PIT
|Round 8
|85
|Dave Richard
E. Engram TE JAC
|86
|Joel Cox
R. Stevenson RB NE
|87
|Adam Aizer
T. Spears RB TEN
|88
|Joey Wright
E. Elliott RB DAL
|89
|Thomas Shafer
J. Addison WR MIN
|90
|Alfredo Brown
B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
|91
|R.J. White
C. Sutton WR DEN
|92
|Jamey Eisenberg
N. Chubb RB CLE
|93
|Heath Cummings
D. Prescott QB DAL
|94
|Meron Berkson
K. Coleman WR BUF
|95
|Zach Brook
T. Benson RB ARI
|96
|Daniel Schneier
R. Mostert RB MIA
|Round 9
|97
|Daniel Schneier
C. Brown RB CIN
|98
|Zach Brook
D. Singletary RB NYG
|99
|Meron Berkson
D. Hopkins WR TEN
|100
|Heath Cummings
C. Watson WR GB
|101
|Jamey Eisenberg
J. Warren RB PIT
|102
|R.J. White
G. Edwards RB LAC
|103
|Alfredo Brown
R. Odunze WR CHI
|104
|Thomas Shafer
X. Worthy WR KC
|105
|Joey Wright
J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
|106
|Adam Aizer
C. Williams QB CHI
|107
|Joel Cox
M. Williams WR NYJ
|108
|Dave Richard
T. Hockenson TE MIN
|Round 10
|109
|Dave Richard
J. Williams WR DET
|110
|Joel Cox
J. Palmer WR LAC
|111
|Adam Aizer
Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
|112
|Joey Wright
J. Meyers WR LV
|113
|Thomas Shafer
T. Lockett WR SEA
|114
|Alfredo Brown
B. Thomas Jr. WR JAC
|115
|R.J. White
J. Ford RB CLE
|116
|Jamey Eisenberg
R. Wilson WR PIT
|117
|Heath Cummings
J. Wright RB MIA
|118
|Meron Berkson
B. Corum RB LAR
|119
|Zach Brook
K. Shakir WR BUF
|120
|Daniel Schneier
J. Herbert QB LAC
|Round 11
|121
|Daniel Schneier
J. Downs WR IND
|122
|Zach Brook
D. Njoku TE CLE
|123
|Meron Berkson
B. Irving RB TB
|124
|Heath Cummings
J. Dobbins RB LAC
|125
|Jamey Eisenberg
J. Ferguson TE DAL
|126
|R.J. White
R. Dowdle RB DAL
|127
|Alfredo Brown
T. Chandler RB MIN
|128
|Thomas Shafer
Q. Johnston WR LAC
|129
|Joey Wright
R. Davis RB BUF
|130
|Adam Aizer
D. Goedert TE PHI
|131
|Joel Cox
C. Kmet TE CHI
|132
|Dave Richard
C. Hubbard RB CAR
|Round 12
|133
|Dave Richard
M. Lloyd RB GB
|134
|Joel Cox
J. Dotson WR WAS
|135
|Adam Aizer
B. Purdy QB SF
|136
|Joey Wright
K. Miller RB NO
|137
|Thomas Shafer
M. Corley WR NYJ
|138
|Alfredo Brown
R. Pearsall WR SF
|139
|R.J. White
R. Doubs WR GB
|140
|Jamey Eisenberg
T. Franklin WR DEN
|141
|Heath Cummings
J. Polk WR NE
|142
|Meron Berkson
C. Samuel WR BUF
|143
|Zach Brook
X. Legette WR CAR
|144
|Daniel Schneier
T. Tracy Jr. RB NYG
|Round 13
|145
|Daniel Schneier
J. Jeudy WR CLE
|146
|Zach Brook
A. Gibson RB NE
|147
|Meron Berkson
R. Shaheed WR NO
|148
|Heath Cummings
D. Douglas WR NE
|149
|Jamey Eisenberg
J. Daniels QB WAS
|150
|R.J. White
B. Cooks WR DAL
|151
|Alfredo Brown
K. Vidal RB LAC
|152
|Thomas Shafer
A. Mitchell WR IND
|153
|Joey Wright
J. Goff QB DET
|154
|Adam Aizer
J. McLaughlin RB DEN
|155
|Joel Cox
T. Allgeier RB ATL
|156
|Dave Richard
T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
|Round 14
|157
|Dave Richard
E. Mitchell RB SF
|158
|Joel Cox
R. Johnson RB CHI
|159
|Adam Aizer
D. Waller TE NYG
|160
|Joey Wright
D. Pierce RB HOU
|161
|Thomas Shafer
A. Thielen WR CAR
|162
|Alfredo Brown
M. Wilson WR ARI
|163
|R.J. White
G. Davis WR JAC
|164
|Jamey Eisenberg
K. Mitchell RB BAL
|165
|Heath Cummings
M. Mims WR DEN
|166
|Meron Berkson
T. Lawrence QB JAC
|167
|Zach Brook
A. Estime RB DEN
|168
|Daniel Schneier
D. Wicks WR GB
Team by Team
|Daniel Schneier
|1
|1
C. McCaffrey RB SF
|2
|24
T. Kelce TE KC
|3
|25
C. Kupp WR LAR
|4
|48
T. Dell WR HOU
|5
|49
M. Brown WR KC
|6
|72
K. Allen WR CHI
|7
|73
A. Ekeler RB WAS
|8
|96
R. Mostert RB MIA
|9
|97
C. Brown RB CIN
|10
|120
J. Herbert QB LAC
|11
|121
J. Downs WR IND
|12
|144
T. Tracy Jr. RB NYG
|13
|145
J. Jeudy WR CLE
|14
|168
D. Wicks WR GB
|Zach Brook
|1
|2
C. Lamb WR DAL
|2
|23
D. Adams WR LV
|3
|26
D. London WR ATL
|4
|47
J. Allen QB BUF
|5
|50
D. Swift RB CHI
|6
|71
J. Brooks RB CAR
|7
|74
J. Reed WR GB
|8
|95
T. Benson RB ARI
|9
|98
D. Singletary RB NYG
|10
|119
K. Shakir WR BUF
|11
|122
D. Njoku TE CLE
|12
|143
X. Legette WR CAR
|13
|146
A. Gibson RB NE
|14
|167
A. Estime RB DEN
|Meron Berkson
|1
|3
T. Hill WR MIA
|2
|22
I. Pacheco RB KC
|3
|27
R. White RB TB
|4
|46
C. Ridley WR TEN
|5
|51
D. Kincaid TE BUF
|6
|70
C. Stroud QB HOU
|7
|75
L. McConkey WR LAC
|8
|94
K. Coleman WR BUF
|9
|99
D. Hopkins WR TEN
|10
|118
B. Corum RB LAR
|11
|123
B. Irving RB TB
|12
|142
C. Samuel WR BUF
|13
|147
R. Shaheed WR NO
|14
|166
T. Lawrence QB JAC
|Heath Cummings
|1
|4
B. Hall RB NYJ
|2
|21
J. Cook RB BUF
|3
|28
M. Pittman WR IND
|4
|45
M. Andrews TE BAL
|5
|52
G. Pickens WR PIT
|6
|69
J. Williams RB DEN
|7
|76
C. Godwin WR TB
|8
|93
D. Prescott QB DAL
|9
|100
C. Watson WR GB
|10
|117
J. Wright RB MIA
|11
|124
J. Dobbins RB LAC
|12
|141
J. Polk WR NE
|13
|148
D. Douglas WR NE
|14
|165
M. Mims WR DEN
|Jamey Eisenberg
|1
|5
J. Jefferson WR MIN
|2
|20
C. Olave WR NO
|3
|29
D. Henry RB BAL
|4
|44
K. Walker III RB SEA
|5
|53
C. Kirk WR JAC
|6
|68
T. McLaurin WR WAS
|7
|77
J. Burrow QB CIN
|8
|92
N. Chubb RB CLE
|9
|101
J. Warren RB PIT
|10
|116
R. Wilson WR PIT
|11
|125
J. Ferguson TE DAL
|12
|140
T. Franklin WR DEN
|13
|149
J. Daniels QB WAS
|14
|164
K. Mitchell RB BAL
|R.J. White
|1
|6
J. Chase WR CIN
|2
|19
J. Jacobs RB GB
|3
|30
M. Evans WR TB
|4
|43
D. Smith WR PHI
|5
|54
J. Hurts QB PHI
|6
|67
J. Conner RB ARI
|7
|78
G. Kittle TE SF
|8
|91
C. Sutton WR DEN
|9
|102
G. Edwards RB LAC
|10
|115
J. Ford RB CLE
|11
|126
R. Dowdle RB DAL
|12
|139
R. Doubs WR GB
|13
|150
B. Cooks WR DAL
|14
|163
G. Davis WR JAC
|Alfredo Brown
|1
|7
A. St. Brown WR DET
|2
|18
T. Etienne RB JAC
|3
|31
B. Aiyuk WR SF
|4
|42
T. McBride TE ARI
|5
|55
D. Metcalf WR SEA
|6
|66
Z. White RB LV
|7
|79
K. Murray QB ARI
|8
|90
B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
|9
|103
R. Odunze WR CHI
|10
|114
B. Thomas Jr. WR JAC
|11
|127
T. Chandler RB MIN
|12
|138
R. Pearsall WR SF
|13
|151
K. Vidal RB LAC
|14
|162
M. Wilson WR ARI
|Thomas Shafer
|1
|8
B. Robinson RB ATL
|2
|17
K. Williams RB LAR
|3
|32
D. Samuel WR SF
|4
|41
A. Kamara RB NO
|5
|56
L. Jackson QB BAL
|6
|65
R. Rice WR KC
|7
|80
K. Pitts TE ATL
|8
|89
J. Addison WR MIN
|9
|104
X. Worthy WR KC
|10
|113
T. Lockett WR SEA
|11
|128
Q. Johnston WR LAC
|12
|137
M. Corley WR NYJ
|13
|152
A. Mitchell WR IND
|14
|161
A. Thielen WR CAR
|Joey Wright
|1
|9
A. Brown WR PHI
|2
|16
S. LaPorta TE DET
|3
|33
D. Moore WR CHI
|4
|40
J. Mixon RB HOU
|5
|57
Z. Flowers WR BAL
|6
|64
A. Jones RB MIN
|7
|81
J. Love QB GB
|8
|88
E. Elliott RB DAL
|9
|105
J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
|10
|112
J. Meyers WR LV
|11
|129
R. Davis RB BUF
|12
|136
K. Miller RB NO
|13
|153
J. Goff QB DET
|14
|160
D. Pierce RB HOU
|Adam Aizer
|1
|10
P. Nacua WR LAR
|2
|15
S. Barkley RB PHI
|3
|34
N. Collins WR HOU
|4
|39
T. Higgins WR CIN
|5
|58
D. Montgomery RB DET
|6
|63
M. Nabers WR NYG
|7
|82
Z. Moss RB CIN
|8
|87
T. Spears RB TEN
|9
|106
C. Williams QB CHI
|10
|111
Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
|11
|130
D. Goedert TE PHI
|12
|135
B. Purdy QB SF
|13
|154
J. McLaughlin RB DEN
|14
|159
D. Waller TE NYG
|Joel Cox
|1
|11
J. Taylor RB IND
|2
|14
M. Harrison Jr. WR ARI
|3
|35
J. Waddle WR MIA
|4
|38
D. Achane RB MIA
|5
|59
A. Richardson QB IND
|6
|62
D. Johnson WR CAR
|7
|83
B. Bowers TE LV
|8
|86
R. Stevenson RB NE
|9
|107
M. Williams WR NYJ
|10
|110
J. Palmer WR LAC
|11
|131
C. Kmet TE CHI
|12
|134
J. Dotson WR WAS
|13
|155
T. Allgeier RB ATL
|14
|158
R. Johnson RB CHI
|Dave Richard
|1
|12
J. Gibbs RB DET
|2
|13
G. Wilson WR NYJ
|3
|36
S. Diggs WR HOU
|4
|37
P. Mahomes QB KC
|5
|60
A. Cooper WR CLE
|6
|61
T. Pollard RB TEN
|7
|84
N. Harris RB PIT
|8
|85
E. Engram TE JAC
|9
|108
T. Hockenson TE MIN
|10
|109
J. Williams WR DET
|11
|132
C. Hubbard RB CAR
|12
|133
M. Lloyd RB GB
|13
|156
T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
|14
|157
E. Mitchell RB SF