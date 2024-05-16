Although we haven't entered the official start of summer, it's never too early to get a jump on 2024 Fantasy football prep. The first 14 players selected in the NFL Draft were on the offensive side of the ball, with eight of the first 10 picks being quarterbacks or receivers. Several of these 2024 Fantasy football rookies will become 2024 Fantasy football breakouts and Fantasy football sleepers, but others could be slotted too high in the 2024 Fantasy football rankings and become 2024 Fantasy football busts. Jonathan Brooks was the first running back selected in the Draft, taken with the No. 14 pick in the second round by the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers have a veteran backfield with Miles Sanders and Chuba Hubbard, so Brooks could have an opportunity to take the majority of the carries from Week 1. A reliable set of Fantasy football rankings 2024 can keep you from turning a rookie into a bust. It's critical to target 2024 Fantasy football sleepers and 2024 Fantasy football breakouts while avoiding 2024 Fantasy football busts. Before setting your 2024 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2024 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Buccaneers wide receiver Rachaad White was being dramatically undervalued. White was coming off the board in the seventh round on average in 12-team PPR leagues, but he emerged as Tampa Bay's workhorse running back and provided significantly more value than expected, finishing No. 4 at his position. White rushed for 990 yards and six touchdowns while adding 64 catches for 549 yards and three more scores as a receiver. Anybody who followed the model's advice scored an every week starting running back in the middle rounds.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking.

Top 2024 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2024 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Chiefs wide receiver Marquise Brown. He has the chance to play with one of the top quarterbacks of all time in Patrick Mahomes. He's played with talented quarterbacks throughout his career like Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray, but Mahomes is a unicorn. Brown signed a one-year contract worth up to $11 million this offseason and will turn 27 in June.

Brown has been a downfield threat throughout his career and few throw the deep ball better than Mahomes. Brown averaged just 5.7 yards per target last season with a 50.5% catch rate, which both are poor numbers. However, that came with receiving passes from Kyler Murray, Joshua Dobbs and Clayton Tune, with no quarterback playing more than eight games. Brown could emerge as Kansas City's No. 1 receiver. That's because Rashee Rice may face an early-season suspension stemming from his role in a multi-vehicle crash in Dallas this offseason, which would feed even more targets Brown's way. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2024 here.

Top 2024 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels as one of its 2024 Fantasy football breakouts. Washington selected the Heisman Trophy winner from LSU with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and managers will lean on his athleticism to ensure he's productive on a weekly basis while he adjusts to the speed of the NFL from within the pocket.

Daniels threw for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns with only four interceptions in 2023 with LSU, but he added 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns as a runner. If he can continue to make that kind of an impact as a ball-carrier, that should help raise his overall offensive profile. The SportsLine model ranks Daniels as a top-10 quarterback in his rookie season primarily because of that running ability. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2024 here.

Top 2024 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert as one of its 2024 Fantasy football busts. Mostert thrived as Miami's top running back last season, finishing as the RB4 in Fantasy with 21 total touchdowns. He racked up almost 1,200 total yards across 15 games and was sixth in explosive run rate.

He signed an extension with the Dolphins, but he will compete with De'Von Achane for touches this season. Mostert relied heavily on touchdowns to bolster his Fantasy production last season, which can often be difficult to replicate. He is also playing in a loaded offense, so the Dolphins do not have to rely on him to carry the workload, especially after he dealt with knee and ankle injuries down the stretch last season. See more Fantasy football busts 2024 here

