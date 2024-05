In every one-QB mock draft I've seen and participated in this offseason, Christian McCaffrey was the first player taken with zero hesitation.

Until now.

In our most recent #AskFFT fan mock draft with 12 members of our Fantasy Football Today audience, Justin Jefferson went first overall. McCaffrey went second overall.

Why might someone consider another player besides McCaffrey with their first pick? There's the obvious: He's a 28-year-old running back. Though it's more common with backs who are even older than 29, there are breakdown concerns. By comparison, wide receivers tend to have better shelf-lives.

It should also be mentioned that McCaffrey is coming off of a 417-touch season including the playoffs, a career-high. McCaffrey missed 23 games over two seasons the last time he had over 400 touches in one year (2019).

Was Jefferson the right receiver to take over Tyreek Hill, CeeDee Lamb and Ja'Marr Chase? Perhaps so if rookie J.J. McCarthy plays to the level that Kirk Cousins did. But we're a long way from there. Our consensus rankings have Jefferson at fifth overall.

Here are some other notable picks from our most recent fan mock draft:

Every manager fielded a team that must start a QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, a TE and a FLEX (RB/WR/TE) along with seven reserve spots. Our scoring includes six points for all touchdowns along with one point per reception, one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving, one point for every 25 yards passing and minus-two points for every turnover.

The results are listed below -- please take the time to review each team, and even consider how they started their mock drafts. Eight managers started their teams with one RB and a pass catcher, one had two RBs (Team 9) and the remaining three had two WRs (Teams 1, 7 and 12).