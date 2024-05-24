The 2024 rookie class has the chance to be special, and we could get several starters in redraft leagues this year. We've seen Marvin Harrison Jr. get drafted in Round 2, Jonathan Brooks is being selected as a No. 2 running back, Brock Bowers is being viewed as a No. 1 tight end and Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels are borderline starters in one-quarterback leagues.



Malik Nabers, Rome Odunze, Xavier Worthy, Brian Thomas Jr., Ladd McConkey, Keon Coleman and Ricky Pearsall are other obvious rookie receivers that you know. Trey Benson, Blake Corum, MarShawn Lloyd and Jaylen Wright are other popular running backs. And you might even consider taking a flier on quarterback J.J. McCarthy in redraft leagues.



But who are some other rookies you should be targeting this season? Here are five of my favorite late-round rookies to keep on your radar in 2024.



The Giants have a new depth chart at running back with Saquon Barkley gone, and Devin Singletary was brought in as the new starter. Behind Singletary is Eric Gray and Tracy, and I'm hopeful Tracy wins the No. 2 job. He should have the chance for a role right away as a pass catcher since he's a converted wide receiver, but he could also turn heads as a rusher if given the chance to showcase his skills. The Giants offense might struggle to move the ball this season, but Tracy is a good late-round stash as a potential handcuff to Singletary. And we know Singletary isn't exactly the most dominant starter, so Tracy could get extended playing time sooner than later this year.

The Chargers backfield to open the season is led by Gus Edwards, who is 29, and J.K. Dobbins, who is coming back from a torn Achilles in Week 1 last year in Baltimore. While both of those running backs have a history with offensive coordinator Greg Roman with the Ravens, Vidal could eventually prove to be the best running back in Los Angeles. The Chargers under Jim Harbaugh and Roman want to run the ball, so there should be plenty of carries to go around. Vidal might also prove to be the best catcher of the trio, and we know Justin Herbert likes to rely on a running back out of the backfield from his time with Austin Ekeler. It might take time for Vidal to prove his worth, but I plan to draft him with a late-round pick in all leagues.

The Broncos have an interesting receiving corps this season. Courtland Sutton is the No. 1 option, but behind him you have Marvin Mims, Josh Reynolds, Tim Patrick and Franklin. And I'm excited to see what Franklin can do in his rookie campaign, especially since he'll be reunited with his former college quarterback in Bo Nix. While at Oregon, Nix connected with Franklin for 142 receptions, 2,247 yards and 23 touchdowns. The rapport is there, and there is a clear path for targets. Last season, Jerry Jeudy had 87 targets, and hopefully the majority of those go to Franklin. While I'm also excited to see what Mims can do as well in his sophomore campaign, Franklin is someone to target with a late-round pick in all leagues.

The Steelers passing game should be improved this season with Russell Wilson (or Justin Fields) at quarterback, and Roman Wilson is walking into a big opportunity opposite George Pickens. Wilson should earn the starting role ahead of Van Jefferson, Calvin Austin III, Quez Watkins or Scotty Miller. And if Wilson doesn't start, he should be the third receiver as a rookie. Pittsburgh has 136 targets to replace with Diontae Johnson and Allen Robinson gone, and Wilson was productive last season in Michigan's run-heavy offense with 48 catches, 789 yards and 12 touchdowns. He's a good route runner, and he should fill Johnson's role as a go-to option in this offense. He should also prove to be a reliable red-zone threat. Wilson will be a nice surprise for Fantasy managers with a late-round pick.

There are two rookie pass catchers that I'm interested in with the Commanders in Sinnott and Luke McCaffrey, and both have the chance to earn targets this season behind Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson. Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels might not be able to support all of these guys playing at a high level this season, but Sinnott could emerge as a viable Fantasy option as the season goes on. First, he has to prove he's a better talent than the 34-year-old Zach Ertz, who has missed 17 games due to injury over the past two seasons. And then Sinnott has to prove he deserves getting the ball. At Kansas State last year, Sinnott had 49 catches for 676 yards and six touchdowns, and he could turn heads this year in his rookie campaign.