The 2024 Fantasy Football season is on the way and the Fantasy Football Today team has drafted their initial player outlooks for the entire player pool heading into training camp. Things will change on the injury front, in free agency, and possibly on the trade market, but the Fantasy Football team led by Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings, and Dan Schneier have created player outlooks based on 2024 projection, June ADP (average draft position) and where these players have come off the board in our mock (and real) drafts through May and June. We'll use the FFT consensus PPR rankings (Jamey, Dave, and Heath's rankings) to go player-by-player for the 11th round (12-team leagues) of your drafts.

*These consensus rankings are updated through June 10.*

Round 11

"Dowdle will once again be the 1B in a committee approach this season, but this time he's sharing with Ezekiel Elliott, who is either nearing the age cliff or has already fallen over it. Either way, there is a better chance that Dowdle could carve out a bigger role than he did when sharing with Tony Pollard. Dowdle was extremely efficient on his targets last season, picking up a well-above-average 6.5 yards per target. It's more likely he'll wrestle that work away from Elliott than the goal-line work, at least early in the year. For now, view Dowdle as a flex to be drafted in the double-digit rounds. " - Heath Cummings

"Dotson was one of our biggest disappointments of 2023. In his second season in the NFL, he played five more games, drew 22 more targets, and produced five fewer yards and three fewer touchdowns. Dotson saw his aDOT drop by four full yards in 2023 and somehow he also produced fewer yards after the catch. We aren't totally ready to give up on Dotson, but we aren't willing to draft him before Round 10 either. The hope is that Dotson can establish a connection with Jayden Daniels and that Daniels is the best passer Dotson has played with. If the pair gets off to a slow start expect Dotson's name to show up on the most-dropped list by Week 4. We'd hold onto him a little longer in Dynasty leagues, but even in that format, he needs to show some signs of life in 2024." - Heath Cummings

"Tracy will be competing for running back touches in New York with Devin Singletary and Eric Gray. We expect Singletary to win the job to begin the year, but we're still comfortable using a pick on the rookie in the double-digit rounds. As a 19-year-old at Iowa, Tracy finished second on the team in receiving, but that was also back in 2019. Tracy is now 24 years old and expected to play more running back than receiver, though his receiving skills give him Fantasy upside. Last year was the first year he had more than 17 rush attempts in a season in college, so it's quite unclear just what his rushing upside is. We expect him to be more valuable in PPR with his chances of turning into a Fantasy starter hinging on how much he can develop as a rusher. In rookie-only drafts, we're comfortable drafting him in Round 3." - Heath Cummings

"Dobbins signed with the Chargers this offseason, and he's expected to compete with Gus Edwards and Kimani Vidal for touches this year. Dobbins is worth drafting with a late-round pick in all leagues. Dobbins is coming off a torn Achilles suffered in Week 1 last year, and he's expected to be healthy heading into training camp. That said, we know Dobbins has struggled with injuries his entire career. Since being drafted in the second round by the Ravens in 2020, Dobbins has missed 43 games due to various injuries, including a torn ACL, torn LCL, and a torn Achilles tendon. If healthy, Dobbins could be a surprise Fantasy option in the Chargers' run-based offense. Edwards will likely be the starter, and Vidal could have a role in his rookie campaign. But Dobbins might have the most upside of the trio, and he's worth keeping an eye on during training camp." - Jamey Eisenberg

"McLaughlin ranked as one of the NFL's most explosive running backs in 2023, so there's some potential for him to be helpful in Fantasy if he can earn more playing time in Denver this preseason. He finished inside the top 20 among qualifying RBs in yards per carry (5.4), avoided tackle rate (26.3%), and explosive play rate (10.5%). That sounds amazing but it comes with some sad context: McLaughlin had just 76 rushes in 17 games and never had more than nine runs in any game. If there's a positive, it's that McLaughlin is surrounded by slower talent in Denver's backfield, giving him a trait that could earn him more playing time if he excels this preseason. It's that potential that makes him a good late-round flier" - Dave Richard

"Chandler will open the season as the No. 2 running back for the Vikings, and he's worth drafting as a sleeper with a late-round pick in all leagues. Aaron Jones will open the year as the starter in Minnesota, but the 29-year-old struggled to stay healthy in 2023 with the Packers. Chandler started last season as the backup to Alexander Mattison, but Chandler looked like the best running back in Minnesota to close the season. He finished the year with six games with double digits in touches, and Chandler averaged 12.9 PPR points in those outings. We'll see how Kevin O'Connell plans to use Jones and Chandler in tandem, but don't be surprised if Chandler ends up as the more valuable Vikings running back, especially at a reduced cost." - Jamey Eisenberg

11.7: Marshawn Lloyd, RB, Packers

"The Packers selected Lloyd in the third round of the NFL Draft, and he will compete for the No. 2 running back role in Green Bay this season. Lloyd is worth drafting with a late-round pick in redraft leagues, and he's a second-round pick in rookie-only drafts for Dynasty leagues. Josh Jacobs is the starter for the Packers this season, but Lloyd could be the primary backup ahead of AJ Dillon. But no matter where Lloyd is on the depth chart he should have the chance for touches in his rookie campaign. Last year, Lloyd had 116 carries for 820 yards and nine touchdowns at USC, along with 13 catches for 232 yards. He could eventually prove to be Green Bay's running back of the future, and hopefully, he'll be the No. 2 running back for the Packers in 2024. It's not a bad idea to view Lloyd as a lottery ticket should something happen to Jacobs this year." - Jamey Eisenberg

"Lawrence was a colossal disappointment in Fantasy leagues in 2023 and never made the leap into the consistent QB1 range. The addition of Calvin Ridley wasn't enough to help Lawrence take the jump and he instead finished with just the 16th-most Fantasy points per game. The good news is that you can now get Lawrence at a massive discount as he is coming off the board in the QB2 range. The Jaguars have since upgraded the offensive line around him, added Gabe Davis in free agency, and used their first-round draft pick on WR Brian Thomas. Lawrence is one of the highest-upside QB2s you can grab in drafts and an excellent option for those drafters who like to wait at QB." - Dan Schneier

11.9: Jayden Daniels, QB, Commanders

"Daniels enters the NFL with as much Fantasy Football upside as a quarterback possibly could. He showed that upside in his final season at LSU when he threw 40 touchdown passes and ran for another 11. But this isn't just about him being older than his competition, as Daniels averaged 8.7 yards per pass attempt over 338 attempts as a 19-year-old freshman at Arizona State as well. Now he arrives in Washington with Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson to help him excel in the NFL. In redraft, we are looking for Daniels in the double-digit rounds as a high-end QB2 but it won't take too many positive camp reports before Daniels moves into the top 12 QBs. In Dynasty, Daniels is in consideration for the 1.01 in Superflex leagues, but we prefer him at 1.03 behind Caleb Williams and Marvin Harrison Jr. Just know that if he hits his true ceiling, we'll probably feel silly for putting anyone in front of him." - Heath Cummings

11.10: Kimani Vidal, RB, Chargers

"Sixth-round picks aren't always priorities in Fantasy, but Vidal is an exception because of where he landed and the style of play he brings. Under new coach Jim Harbaugh, the Chargers are expected to be a run-first offense with a potentially dominant offensive line. That's good for any hard-nosed, downhill running back who plays for them, and it's precisely the kind of back Vidal is. At Troy, Vidal produced back-to-back seasons with over 1,250 total yards and 10-plus touchdowns and was also a factor in the passing game (at least 18 grabs per season). He'll compete this preseason with Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins, both of whom are familiar with this offensive scheme going back to their days in Baltimore, but Edwards is 29 years old and Dobbins is coming back from another season-ending injury. It's not wrong to think that at some point this season Vidal will be the Chargers' lead RB. Drafting him with the expectation to be that guy in September, however, isn't very likely. If you're patient, Vidal is worth a pick after Round 10 in redraft leagues (pass on him if you're not patient). In rookie-only drafts Vidal is a borderline Round 2/3 choice." - Dave Richard

"Hubbard wasn't expected to make much of a Fantasy impact in 2023 but went on to earn the lead role in Carolina. From Week 6 on (when he took over the role), Hubbard finished just inside the RB2 range (RB24 in points per game) while averaging just under 20 touches per game. The Panthers selected RB Jonathon Brooks with early draft capital in the 2024 NFL Draft, but he is returning from a torn ACL he suffered midseason in his final year at Texas. Hubbard could open the season as a lead back and ultimately serve as an excellent option for zero or hero-RB roster builds. Hubbard typically comes off the board in the Rounds 13-15 range." - Dan Schneier

"Once a prominent breakout candidate with pockets of gaudy stats sprinkled throughout his career, Williams will attempt to come back from a torn ACL with the Jets. Questions about his availability after suffering the injury last September have circulated this offseason without a concrete timetable given out by the Jets. Even if he's ready by this preseason, he's unlikely to unseat Garrett Wilson as the top target getter in New York and might struggle for consistent looks from week to week because of guys like Breece Hall and rookie Malachi Corley. There's modest appeal in drafting Williams with a pick after Round 10 -- if he plays well then he's a steal, and if he struggles to begin the year, he could potentially be cut for someone else." - Dave Richard